Alphabet: One Of The Best Opportunities

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) is one of the best investment opportunities available.

As you can see in the graph below, I have been consistently bullish the stock for a long time:

Source: author's coverage

Indeed, since I first recommended Alphabet as a worthwhile investment, the stock is up 51% and has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY):

Source: Invest In Alphabet And Keep It Until You Retire

Notwithstanding the run-up on its stock, I continue to believe that the stock is being under-appreciated by investors, and its prospects underpriced. Here's why:

My Investment Style

If you have followed my work for some time, you will have no doubt appreciated just how selective I am when it comes to recommending investments.

That's because we are in the 11th year of the bull market - this is the longest bull market in history.

Accordingly, I believe that, today, more so than for a long time, the secret to investing is to be highly selective and be extremely cautious.

Investors expecting the next decade to be as rewarding as the previous are deluded. What's more, during this prolonged bull market, many stocks, irrespective of their companies' potential to generate strong GAAP profits and cash flows are being priced irrationally expensive - making their shareholders look savvy, despite their foolish investing strategy.

With that prelude, here's why I believe that Alphabet makes for a terrific investment for the wise and selective, prudent, investors' portfolio. Here, I discuss:

Alphabet's steady revenue stream

Strong cash conversion

One avenue which lies in plain sight and is underpriced by investors: YouTube

Steady and Predictable Growth

The graph below reminds readers of Alphabet's strong revenue graph rates which approximate 20%:

Source: author's calculations, Accounting For Change

I declare that, given that Alphabet so consistently grows at close to 20%, investors should be willing to afford this tech juggernaut with a higher multiple.

After all, in a time when many other tech peers are growing at similar growth rates yet are devoid of profits and have no foresight into a legitimate path to profitability, Alphabet's ability to churn out strong profits and cash flows is unmatched and undervalued.

YouTube: Eyeball Monopoly

Successful investing does not always have to come from small-cap, underfollowed, complicated, hidden, or misunderstood companies.

Source

YouTube's segment performance has rarely been openly discussed by Alphabet's management team.

However, it is possible that, with CEO Sundar Pichai taking the reigns earlier in December 2019, Alphabet will be increasingly transparent with its YouTube metrics.

However, some facts are known without much in the way of disclosure from Alphabet's executive team. For instance, we know that YouTube is the second most visited website in the world.

Thus, together with Google itself, Alphabet holds the first and second most visited website in the world. Said another way, Alphabet holds the monopoly over search. Alphabet is able to harvest user data from YouTube and do so for free.

Source: Netflix's investor letter

Also, as you can see above, YouTube holds the biggest share of global mobile traffic.

What's more, it's not only that YouTube has an insane number of eyeballs spending countless hours a day watching its content, or even that Alphabet is able to gather user data for free, but best of all, it's the users themselves which upload their own content - meaning that its content is practically free for Alphabet!

Having said all that, while we know that YouTube has, for the past several quarters, been the biggest driver of revenue for Alphabet's consolidated revenues, behind mobile search, very few details are actually known about its profitability, but some analysts expect YouTube to not be hugely profitable.

Having said that, even if YouTube is not profitable today, this does not mean this incredibly-competitive executive team will not succeed in making it increasingly profitable in a few years' time.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

The table above is a vivid reminder that many peers find their multiples hyperextended. Even though some peers, such as Microsoft (MSFT) have, in my opinion, justifiable reasons to trade at an elevated premium, even in the case of Microsoft, its growth rates are starting to taper off.

Next, in the case of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), there is still the real danger that entry into Apple's ecosystem and its customers' adoption of its Services are being funneled through iPhone sales.

Accordingly, if technological advances from competitors are deemed suitable enough by its customers or aggressive pricing competition causes iPhone sales to consistently contract, there would be fewer customers for Apple to sell its value-added services and products portfolio, which would force Apple's top-line growth rates to decline.

Thus, not only are Alphabet's multiples very close to its own historical averages - P/Sales of 6.5x compared with 6.3x historically; but whereas Alphabet's peers have seen their share prices appreciate to a large extent through a multiple extension, Alphabet's present multiples remain very similar to its historical average: this means that Alphabet's share price is being driven by the company's economic growth, rather than from investors overpricing its stock.

The Bottom Line

Alphabet has a monopoly over search, it's rapidly and steadily growing, yet remains undervalued - partly due to its obscurity. I proclaim that its lack of disclosures is being unreasonably punished by investors and in time.

We are just over two weeks away from Alphabet's highly anticipated Q4 2019 results being reported. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.