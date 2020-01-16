GNC: A Notable Silence

However, it would not surprise us if the company held a refinancing announcement until the fourth quarter earnings report in an effort to offset poor results, a longstanding tendency by GNC.

The fourth quarter has come and gone without any refinancing announcement missing another albeit soft expectation established by the company.

GNC previously stated that it expected (though did not guarantee) to complete a refinancing of the company's debt in the fourth quarter.

GNC (GNC) missed another self defined expectation as of the end of the fourth quarter by failing to announce any progress on refinancing of the company’s indebtedness. In the company’s third quarter press release, the company stated that GNC “continues to evaluate debt refinancing alternatives and expects to complete the process in the fourth quarter of 2019,” a statement which was subsequently reinforced during the quarterly conference call by stating “and while there can be no assurances, we are on track to complete our process in the fourth quarter.”

In retrospect, we may have been somewhat too optimistic in our observation in a prior article that the company did not appear to make any financial commitments which it would fail to achieve.

Granted, GNC hedged these statements with commentary such as “there can be no assurances,” but the balance of the company’s statements clearly indicated a measure of confidence in completing a refinancing transaction by the end of the fourth quarter, a soft self-imposed deadline which passed two weeks ago. It’s impossible to assign direct cause and effect, but the lack of an announcement before the end of the year likely at least contributed to the decline in the share price over the last two weeks.

In this context, it’s worth considering the possible reasons for such a delay beyond management’s own publicly stated expectations. The company may be having a hard time securing lenders at acceptable rates – something with which the company is all too familiar – or the terms on offer have not proven satisfactory. Alternately, perhaps the delay in an announcement is related to discussions around a long rumored acquisition of the company though that is perhaps the best potential outcome for shareholders.

Speculation is always inherently risky, but experience causes us to be somewhat pessimistic. In fact, it would not surprise us for the company to schedule any announcement regarding debt refinancing to coincide with the fourth quarter earnings announcement, especially in the event trends are running against the company. GNC has a history over the last two years of attempting to ameliorate disappointing quarterly earnings and operating results by simultaneously announcing cash generative transactions – preferred stock agreements, sales of business and subsidiaries, etc. The effect, so far, has been notably unimpressive.

In any case, GNC has once again overpromised (though with qualifications) and underdelivered in its public statements.

Debt Projection

Still, it’s undeniable how potentially transformative a refinancing at even slightly reduced interest rates could be for the company provided the underlying business remains reasonably intact. A refinancing will not save the company – we’ve discussed that in prior articles – but would provide the company with additional room to maneuver, especially if operating results continue to be weak.

Indeed, a refinancing of the company’s debt at a rate below the current rates would greatly benefit the company even though a large proportion of the company’s available funds would go towards redemption of the existing convertible notes which yield an exceptionally low 1.5%. The repayment of the convertible notes, which mature later this year, will reduce the benefit associated with any reduction in interest rates but still result in lower interest rate expense.

The larger question, though, is what rate the company could refinance its current debt at given ongoing erosion in the retail business. It’s difficult to find what we consider good comparables in the current environment, especially in retail where the financing outcomes of companies issuing debt on the distressed end of the spectrum have covered a rather wide range depending on very specific situations. The company’s earlier inability to refinance the debt in a crisis situation without punitive interest rates – above even our own expectations – does still suggest a lack of appetite for the specific risk. In the event the recent delay is due to negotiations over terms, the benefits may not be nearly as great as some expectations.

We’ve run a series of debt models and the median result suggests a reduction in interest rates applicable to the company’s long-term debt tranches somewhere in the range of 100 to 200 basis points could be possible. A reduction in this range would still result in high yields – possibly into the 9% range – but would still reduce annual interest expense by millions of dollars. The upper end of our expected range, assuming ongoing debt reduction covenants, suggest possible annual savings as high as $20 million a year, approaching $0.20 in additional earnings per share. However, the company could still well run into interest expense deductibility issues, especially once the deductibility threshold readjusts to using earnings before interest and taxes and excluding depreciation and amortization.

Clearly, a refinancing could boost forward prospects and the company’s valuation.

Conclusion

GNC has once again missed performance expectations established by the company itself although this time with respect to the company’s impending debt refinancing. The schedule has now moved into the first quarter and possibly the second, exactly where we expected it to be over a year ago.

It’s entirely possible, of course, that the company will soon announce a refinancing transaction – perhaps even before this article reaches publication – or has delayed a refinancing due to other events such as the long rumored acquisition which would render our commentary mute. However, GNC’s apparent ongoing inability to meet its own expectations – the proverbial self-inflicted wound – does little to build the confidence which the company badly needs from a market standpoint.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.