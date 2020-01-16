China Mobile: Back To Growth

Yet, China Mobile is now back to growth, and the extremely low valuation remains.

Stagnation must have been a very large factor for that cheapness.

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) has been cheap for a long time. It's a foreign company, in China and a mobile operator. All of these factors have been unfavored by investors concentrated on bidding up U.S. tech companies regardless of valuation (or profits).

This has made China Mobile become even more absurdly cheaper than it already was. At 2.6x EV/EBITDA, China Mobile carries a valuation multiple unseen outside of any U.S. company whose EBITDA isn't about to disappear. China Mobile's EBITDA, of course, is not about to disappear.

You could say, however, that China Mobile is stagnant. At the 9M 2019 waypoint, China Mobile reported -0.2% revenue growth, +5.3% EBITDA growth, and a large -13.6% net profit drop. Sure, that looks stagnant, even if any medium to large non-cyclical U.S. company posting the same numbers would have an EV/EBITDA multiple at least 2x higher than China Mobile's.

It is regarding this stagnation, though, that this article is about. You see, two large factors dictated this stagnation over the last 9 months. These were:

The removal of data roaming fees in China from Q3 2018 onwards.

Increased competition in China from Q3 2018 onwards.

Therein lies an interesting observation. China Mobile has just lapped both of these events. And, it made a difference. And, it will likely make a difference for at least the next 3 quarters as well.

Consider the following:

At the H1 2019 waypoint, China Mobile's revenue growth was -0.6%. This improved to -0.2% at the 9M 2019 waypoint.

At the H1 2019 waypoint, China Mobile's EBITDA growth was +3.6%. This improved to +5.6% at the 9M 2019 waypoint.

At the H1 2019 waypoint, China Mobile's net profit growth was -14.6%. This improved to -13.9% at the 9M 2019 waypoint.

These improvements were not a surprise. They were the consequence of the two named factors starting to be part of the comparison base (Q3 2018). It's also important to understand that the 9M 2019 waypoint includes the H1 2019 waypoint, so the improvement is understated.

If we really want to know how much things improved, we need to calculate what actually happened in Q3 2019 alone - which is more representative of what will happen in the next 3 quarters. So, what happened if we consider Q3 2019 alone? The following:

Q3 2019 revenues were already up +0.8%, so China Mobile is already back to growth.

Q3 2019 EBITDA was up +9.0%, which is a very decent growth rate and represents significant acceleration. This is surprising for a stock trading at 2.6x EV/EBITDA.

Q3 2019 net profits were still down -12.6%. This is an improvement, but a slow improvement. The market might care about these as they influence the final dividend.

In overall terms, we can say that China Mobile has seen a turnaround in growth. It's now growing again, and growth is especially robust when it comes to EBITDA, though partly helped by an accounting change (that was already in place in previous quarters, so the EBITDA acceleration is real).

China Mobile remains aggressively cheap for such a high-quality company that's even growing now. China Mobile is also:

The largest mobile telecom operator in the world, by subscribers.

The leader in China by far. This confers significant economies of scale advantages versus its competitors.

The leader in fixed broadband connections in China.

Investing in high-growth segments in China, such as cloud computing and other businesses outside of its core mobile operations.

Favored by trends such as more mobile connections (cars, laptops, tablets, etc.) and IoT (Internet of Things) in general, where it's also the worldwide leader.

The market is afraid of increased competition and 5G spending. In my view, 5G spending is a temporary phenomenon and will be more geared towards 6GHz and below deployments, where network spending doesn't have much reason to exceed 4G spending.

Conclusion

China Mobile is incredibly cheap, very high quality, and is also now back to growth - though that is not immediately evident from its financial reporting. It makes no sense for China Mobile to continue to trade at a large discount to everything (including Russian stocks).

The next 3 quarters (Q4 2019, Q1 2020, Q2 2020) will continue to present an easier comparison base for China Mobile, thus favoring further improvement.

As a side note, the S&P 500, whose average company will not be higher quality than China Mobile, is now trading with an average EV/EBITDA over 14x.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.