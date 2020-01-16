Comparing The 3 Largest Water Utilities - 2020 Edition

After a huge rally in the sector, how do the 3 largest water utilities compare to each other?

A long time ago, in a galaxy far far away, I wrote an article comparing the 3 largest US-based water utilities. Okay, it was 2016, and I was on this very same planet. But what recently caught my attention was that it is still generating a decent amount of views each month, certainly a lot more than my other old articles. For some reason, people are still looking into that article, which is almost 4 years old now, for information to help with their decision making. I think it's time to provide my readers with some more updated info.

The companies covered in this article are American Water Works Company (AWK), American States Water Company (AWR), and Aqua America (WTR).

Overview

I'll just pick up from where I left off in 2016: these stocks are solid and great long-term plays but they do seem overvalued at the time. That was my conclusion in 2016 and it definitely describes my view of the sector right now. All three stocks have significantly increased in value since that article: AWK is up by 88%, AWR is up by 99% and WTR is up by 55%. It's not every day that you run into a comparison where +55% price appreciation in under 4 years is seen as weakness.

The investment thesis hasn't changed though: super stable business model, monopoly position, decent EPS growth that helps to fuel the growing dividend payments while keeping the payout ratio around 50%. These are all still true and they do make for an interesting long-term investment opportunity, even if the companies are overvalued.

Before we compare the financials, I have to point out that WTR is in the process of acquiring Peoples and this transaction is expected to close early 2020. Once this acquisition is complete, WTR will be generating a significant amount of their revenue from gas operations, thus they should not be considered a pure water play.

Price

As noted above, all of the companies have provided investors with significant price appreciation during the past years. From the previous article, we can see that the P/E at that time was between 23 and 29, depending on the company.

Current P/E's are:

*This is after adjusting for Peoples transaction. Unadjusted P/E is 61.66.

Even the lower end of these ratios is significantly higher than the higher end was 4 years ago. Many investors, myself included, deemed them to be overvalued at the time and I can't say that anything has changed. We will look at earnings growth below, but the formula for increased P/E is clear: the share price has been increasing at a rate that just cannot be supported by the earnings growth for regulated utilities.

(P/E data from Yahoo finance. Adjusted WTR P/E data from company quarterly results)

EPS growth from 2015 to 2019:

Please note that Q4 2019 numbers are not out yet, for the purpose of this calculation, I have used the lower end of the company's own guidance for 2019.

*AWR does not provide investors with an official guidance. The number used in this calculation for their 2019 EPS is the trailing 12-month EPS, thus it may be slightly lower in comparison to its peers.

**WTR's earnings are adjusted for the Peoples transaction.

In the beginning of 2016, these growth rates were quite a bit higher between 11% and 14%. While it's obvious that earnings growth has slowed down significantly compared to where it was in the period between 2011 and 2016, I still think these are all fairly solid numbers for regulated utilities.

Dividend:

Finally, the main attraction for dividend growth investors! While we will definitely see some low yields here with growth numbers closely following that of EPS growth, I have to stress the importance of the safety of these dividends. The industry is rock solid and it would take a pretty apocalyptic event to endanger the dividend payments of any of these companies.

Due to the current high prices of these stocks, the yields are very low historically. For years, the share price has been running up and it just isn't possible to raise the dividend at an equal speed without ruining the payout ratio. While the dividend is definitely in safe hands, I don't expect these yields and growth rates to attract many dividend growth investors at this time. I do appreciate the composure of the management teams as they have not rushed to increase the dividend too hastily, most of these increases are nicely in line with their EPS growth.

I must also admit that WTR severely disappointed me here: not only do they have the lowest dividend growth but they have also increased their payout ratio by 9% since the beginning of 2016. This is by far the largest increase in the group and also leads to their payout ratio being well above their competitors.

Conclusion

These super safe utility stocks have certainly rewarded shareholders in the past years. It's quite hard to imagine that they have had such a rally while the indexes have been going upwards, as I view these more as stocks for bad times. Low bond yields may very well be part of the reason as people have looked into water utilities for safe yields surpassing that of government bonds.

But, right now, I do not see a single one of these companies to be in their respective buy range. They are all solid companies, but the current pricing just seems out of this world: a P/E between 30 and 40 is not normal for a company in a regulated sector. On top of that, the combination of sub 2% yields with sub 10% growth rates does not exactly make these attractive targets for dividend growth investors at this time, no matter how safe that dividend is.

Thank you once again for taking the time to read my article. As always, I will gladly answer any questions or comments you may have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.