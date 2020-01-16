Assessing Foot Locker's Dividend Going Into Q4 Earnings

Foot Locker (FL) next announces its quarterly set of numbers on the 6th of March which will be its 4th quarter in this fiscal year. In its most recent third quarter, the retailer reported earnings of $1.13 which beat expectations by $0.05 per share. The momentum seems to be continuing as the firm is expected to report $1.62 in Q4 which would be a significant 15%+ gain over the same quarter of 12 months prior.

Analysts who follow this stock expect earnings to increase to around $5.25 next year which would be a 6.7% gain over this present year. This number gives us a forward earnings multiple of 7.45 off the current share price of around $39.10.

Projected earnings growth is always an encouraging sign especially for Foot Locker with its present valuation. Apart from its very attractive forward earnings multiple which we touched on above, the firm trades with a book multiple of 1.7 and a sales multiple of 0.5. These numbers are well behind the company's five-year averages of 2.7 and 1.0 respectively. Furthermore, investors worried about potential downside risk should be also comforted by the company's low cash flow multiple of 5.7. Having strong cash flow definitely improves the long investor's margin of safety in the long run.

Because Foot Locker is liquid and also is a stock currently trading under $40 a share. This stock is ideal for covered call trading. When writing calls however, we get really clued into any potential downside risk. The dividend is a good place to start when ascertaining downside risk. Here is how its metrics stack up at present.

Foot Locker at present has a dividend yield of 3.92%. Its 5-year average is 2.4%. Although the yield tells us nothing with respect to how fundamentally strong the firm is, many investors use the dividend yield as a barometer on whether the stock is cheap or not.

With respect to dividend growth, Foot Locker has managed to grow its payout for 9 years now and growth rates remain in the double-digit range. Growth is important as it protects against inflation and enables shareholders get a slice of the firm's rising earnings.

Earnings do not pay dividends though but rather cash does. Foot Locker over the past five years though has had no problem generating free cash flow. In fact, its significant buybacks ($364 million over the past four quarters) as well as its dividend ($163 million over the same period) were easily covered by the firm's free cash flow of $596 million. The key here is the lack of volatility with respect to the firm's cash flow as this trend tends to protect the dividend over the long run.

Furthermore, we like the rising volume trend in Foot Locker over the past 7 months. If this bullish trend continues, we believe it will only be a matter of time before shares break out convincingly above $40 a share.

If we go to the long term chart, we can see that shares rallied aggressively out of their 2008 lows to eventually print a multi-year top in mid-2017. Since then, shares look like they are caught in a symmetrical triangle which more often than not ends up being a continuation pattern which in this case would mean bullish. Investors should also be aware that the lower trend line has now printed two clear contact points which gives it significance in our opinion. The longer we stay above the $35 per share level, the more we believe that the recent 2019 will end up being multi-year lows for this stock.

To sum up, Foot Locker looks ripe for some covered call plays in the near term. We state this because we see its downside risk being limited at this present moment in time. Because of Foot Locker's range-bound manner over the past 7 months, its implied volatility of around 30% is well below its 12-month average. Therefore, we may wait here for some volatility before putting on a covered call trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.