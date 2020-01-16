Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/14/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/14/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Aptinyx (APTX)

Apollo Medical (AMEH)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Taylor Devices (TAYD)

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

Skyline Champion (SKY)

Palomar (PLMR)

Moderna (MRNA)

Copart (CPRT)

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Alteryx (AYX)

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Boxer Capital BO Mirati Therapeutics MRTX B $4,875,000 2 Adams Street Partners BO Aptinyx APTX B $3,000,000 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $1,743,700 4 Enright Patrick G DIR Aptinyx APTX B $785,001 5 Sochet Ira BO Taylor Devices TAYD B $671,934 6 Ghez Nomi DIR Simply Good Foods SMPL B $495,159 7 George Whitney DIR, BO Sprott Focus Trust FUND B $298,803 8 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical AMEH AB $222,255 9 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $120,735 10 Cunfer Todd E CFO Simply Good Foods SMPL B $116,503

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Genstar Vi Gp Aiv BO Palomar PLMR JS* $200,157,408 2 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $28,478,496 3 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $13,184,766 4 Tryforos Thomas N DIR Copart CPRT S $12,573,870 5 Venbio Global Strategic Fund II BO Akero Therapeutics AKRO S $9,993,620 6 Kania Edwin M Jr BO Moderna MRNA JS* $9,623,813 7 Kingsbury Thomas CB, DIR Burlington Stores BURL AS $5,797,156 8 Anderson Keith A DIR Skyline Champion SKY AS $3,774,771 9 Stoecker Dean CB, CEO, BO Alteryx AYX AS $3,636,236 10 Cui Jingrong Jean DIR Turning Point Therapeutics TPTX AS $3,036,046

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.