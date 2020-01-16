Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/14/20

Includes: AMEH, APTX, FUND, MRTX, PPR, SMPL, TAYD
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/14/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Simply Good Foods (SMPL)
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
  • Aptinyx (APTX)
  • Apollo Medical (AMEH)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Taylor Devices (TAYD)
  • Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
  • Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)
  • Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)
  • Skyline Champion (SKY)
  • Palomar (PLMR)
  • Moderna (MRNA)
  • Copart (CPRT)
  • Burlington Stores (BURL)
  • Alteryx (AYX)
  • Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Eli Lilly (LLY)
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Boxer Capital

BO

Mirati Therapeutics

MRTX

B

$4,875,000

2

Adams Street Partners

BO

Aptinyx

APTX

B

$3,000,000

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$1,743,700

4

Enright Patrick G

DIR

Aptinyx

APTX

B

$785,001

5

Sochet Ira

BO

Taylor Devices

TAYD

B

$671,934

6

Ghez Nomi

DIR

Simply Good Foods

SMPL

B

$495,159

7

George Whitney

DIR, BO

Sprott Focus Trust

FUND

B

$298,803

8

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical

AMEH

AB

$222,255

9

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$120,735

10

Cunfer Todd E

CFO

Simply Good Foods

SMPL

B

$116,503

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Genstar Vi Gp Aiv

BO

Palomar

PLMR

JS*

$200,157,408

2

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$28,478,496

3

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$13,184,766

4

Tryforos Thomas N

DIR

Copart

CPRT

S

$12,573,870

5

Venbio Global Strategic Fund II

BO

Akero Therapeutics

AKRO

S

$9,993,620

6

Kania Edwin M Jr

BO

Moderna

MRNA

JS*

$9,623,813

7

Kingsbury Thomas

CB, DIR

Burlington Stores

BURL

AS

$5,797,156

8

Anderson Keith A

DIR

Skyline Champion

SKY

AS

$3,774,771

9

Stoecker Dean

CB, CEO, BO

Alteryx

AYX

AS

$3,636,236

10

Cui Jingrong Jean

DIR

Turning Point Therapeutics

TPTX

AS

$3,036,046

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.