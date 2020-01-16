Adverum Biotechnologies: Keep On Your Watchlist In 2020

Today, we will study why Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) is a promising gene player in 2020.

Company overview

Adverum Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on ocular and rare diseases. The company is evaluating its lead asset, ADVM-022 in wet AMD (age-related macular degeneration) indication in the Phase 1 trial. Besides, the company is also studying ADVM-022 in diabetic retinopathy indication. Adverum is also studying another gene therapy, AVA-311 in collaboration with Regeneron (REGN) in inherited retinal disease, juvenile XLRS (X-linked Retinoschisis).

How anti-VEGF therapies work in Wet AMD?

According to Mayo Clinic, "Wet macular degeneration is a chronic eye disorder that causes blurred vision or a blind spot in your visual field. It's generally caused by abnormal blood vessels that leak fluid or blood into the macula (MAK-u-luh). The macula is in the part of the retina responsible for central vision."

Currently, there are around 1.2 million patients suffering from this disease in the U.S. Anti-VEGF therapy is the standard of care for this condition. According to Adverum's estimates, the global sales of anti-VEGF therapies were $10 billion in 2018.

According to Macular.org, "In the normal life of the human body, VEGF is a healthy molecule that supports the growth of new blood vessels. In the case of macular health, though, VEGF is unhealthy. It promotes the growth of new, weak blood vessels in the choroid layer behind the retina, and those vessels leak blood, lipids, and serum into the retinal layers. The leakage (hemorrhaging) causes scarring in the retina and kills macular cells, including photoreceptor rods and cones."

Ophthalmologists use Roche Holdings' (OTCQX:RHHBY) Avastin and Lucentis, but Regeneron's Eylea remains the market leader. These drugs are administered as intravitreal injections, with some as frequently as once a month. The treatment continues so long as the patient is shown as dry on OCT (Optical coherence tomography). The treatment continues so long as there is fluid in the patients' eyes. Physicians can then choose a wait and watch approach or treat-and-extend approach until there is new leakage. Then, the process of intravitreal injections is repeated once again. Hence, the treatment continues for an indefinite amount of time.

Besides burdening patients and caregivers with frequent intravitreal injections, these approaches, also run the risk of underdosing. It has been seen that the mean dosing frequencies in wet AMD patients over the long term are almost half of the recommended injections. Hence, we see that the real-world acuity outcomes are far poorer than those seen in the clinical settings. In addition to compliance issues, the monthly dosing cycle also results in peak and trough levels of the anti-VEGFA protein exposure throughout the dosing cycle.

Besides, frequent intravitreal injections are also associated with side-effects such as serious eye infections, eye pain, vision changes, light sensitivity, increased eye pressure, vitreous floaters, and retinal detachment.

The unmet need today mainly lies in transforming these multiple visits into a one and done treatment. Besides convenience, this will also ensure optimal dosages for patients.

How ADVM-022 is different from anti-VEGF therapies?

ADVM-022 differs from existing anti-VEGF therapies mainly in its mode of delivery. Here, Adverum Biotechnologies is using gene-based delivery to administer anti-VEGF proteins. The goal is to ensure sustained levels of therapeutic proteins in the outer retina and choroid, the outer part of the macula where abnormal blood vessels grow.

ADVM-022 is a novel recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based therapy used to deliver and encode aflibercept. The goal of ADVM-022 is to ensure that the eye itself starts making aflibercept protein, thereby removing the need for intravitreal injections. In theory, this will also prevent vision loss associated with underdosing as well as the side-effects associated with multiple intravitreal injections.

Piper Sandler analyst, Tyler Van Buren, has projected market potential of over $1.0 billion for ADVM-022 in wet AMD indication.

Adverum Biotechnologies is coming up with gradually improving data from the Phase 1 OPTIC trial.

In September 2019, Adverum Biotechnologies' 24-week results from cohort 1 of Phase 1 dose-ranging study involved evaluation of ADVM-022 one-time intravitreal in wet AMD patients. Here, patients are dosed with ADVM-022 at a dosage of 6x10^11 vg/eye.

Although zero anti-VEGF injections were required by the patients in this time frame, the patients on an average reported recognizing two fewer letters on the eye chart than prior to the treatment with ADVM-022. The visual acuity of patients is measured using BCVA (best-corrected visual acuity). At 90% confidence interval, we had some patients report 5.1 letters more than prior to the treatment. But there were also some who reported 9.1 letters less than prior to the treatment. While Adverum reported improvement in retinal anatomy, it did not translate into vision benefits. Subsequent to this announcement, the company's shares tanked by almost 50% to $5.96 on September 12.

On October 11, Adverum Biotechnologies released clinical data from Phase 1 dose-ranging OPTIC 1 study, evaluating ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy in Wet AMD indication, after 34 weeks. Here, none of the patients had to be treated with anti-VEGF rescue injections. The patients reported on an average reported recognizing 1.5 fewer letters on the eye chart than prior to the treatment with ADVM-022. Measured on BVCA score, at a 90% confidence interval, the maximum gain in acuity was 5.1 letters, while the maximum loss was 9 letters. The company reported improvements in retinal anatomy as seen on OCT scans. Subsequent to this news, the stock jumped up by 5.12% and closed at $6.09 on October 14. Although not the best of data, BVCAS outcomes seem better than those reported in September 2019. The results also did not include any serious adverse events.

On January 11, Adverum announced data from the first cohort of OPTIC study after the median treatment of 44 weeks. Here, again none of the patients had to be treated with anti-VEGF rescue injections. The patients reported on an average reported recognizing 1 less letter on the eye chart than prior to the treatment with ADVM-022. Measured on BVCA score, at a 90% confidence interval, the maximum gain in acuity was 7 letters, while the maximum loss was 7 letters. The company reported improvements in retinal anatomy as seen on OCT scans. The therapy has also reported a robust safety profile. The low-grade inflammation seen in six patients was responsive to steroid eye drops.

Adverum's data seems superior to that of REGENXBIO's Phase 1/2a trial data for RGX-314 in Wet AMD indication. While the data demonstrated better average visual acuity than ADVM-022, only 42% in cohort 4 and 75% of patients in cohort 5 did not require additional anti-VEGF injections. Patients in cohort 4 were on RGX-314 for 6 months, while those in cohort 5 were on the therapy for 5-6 months. The data implies that Adverum's ADVM-022 may be better positioned to emerge as a one-time therapy for wet AMD. If proved, this will be a big competitive advantage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

The company is anticipating multiple clinical milestones in 2020

Adverum Biotechnologies expects to announce longer-term data from the first cohort of OPTIC study in the first half of 2020. The company has completed enrollment in the second cohort of Phase 1 OPTIC study. The company is dosing 2 x 10^11 vg/eye and prophylactic oral steroid to patients. Adverum expects 24-week data from the second cohort in the first half of 2020 and longer-term data from first and second cohorts in the second half of 2020.

In October 2019, the company started dosing patients in the third cohort of the OPTIC study. Here, patients are dosed 2 x 10 ^11 vg/eye and prophylactic steroid eye drops. The company also plans to commence enrollment in the fourth cohort of the trial with a dosage of 6x10^11 vg/eye and prophylactic steroid eye drops. The company expects clinical data from these two cohorts in the second half of 2020.

Adverum also plans to commence clinical development of ADVM-022 in another major indication, diabetic retinopathy, in 2020. The company plans to submit IND in the first half and commence enrollment of patients in the Phase 1/2 trial in the second half of 2020. Although a promising opportunity, it is still very early to comment on its contribution to the company's commercial prospects.

Collaboration with Regeneron increases confidence in the company's gene therapy platform

In May 2014, Adverum Biotechnologies, then AVALANCHE BIOTECHNOLOGIES entered into a collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to discover, develop, and commercialize gene therapies targeting ophthalmic conditions. In August 2016, the company collaborated with Editas Medicine (EDIT) to combine the former's next-generation AAV vector technology with the latter's genome editing technologies. Together, the companies aim to explore innovative gene therapy delivery mechanisms for treating up to five inherited retinal diseases.

Regeneron or Editas Medicine can prove to be potential buyers for Adverum Biotechnologies, considering that there would be less risk of post-merger integration. Regeneron is in dire need of an innovative asset, especially in the face of the oncoming competition to its flagship product, Eylea. Here, Adverum may just fit the bill.

These collaborations validate Adverum's research pipeline and provide the company with technical expertise as well as revenues in the form of milestone payments.

Adverum Biotechnologies has a strong balance sheet

At the end of September 2019, the company had cash of $163 million and zero debt on its balance sheet. The company has spent $47.1 million in cash for operational activities in the 12 months ending September 2019. Assuming this as a baseline for the company's cash burn rate and adjusting for increases associated with subsequent trials for ADVM-022, Adverum Biotechnologies has the ability to sustain its operations at least till the end of 2022. The company has a strong capital position.

Investors should pay attention to these risks

Adverum Biotechnologies' future growth prospects are mostly dependent on the clinical and commercial success of ADVM-022. Although the company is also working on another gene therapy, AVA-311 in collaboration with Regeneron, it is still in the pre-clinical stage. Hence, the company's stock price movements will mostly be influenced by its ADVM-022 program. This exposes the company to a high degree of business concentration risks.

Adverum Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage company with all of its R&D assets in the early-stage pipeline. The ADVM-022 is still in the Phase 1 dose-ranging phase and has not even progressed to Phase 2 stage. The success rate of a biologic therapy, which includes gene therapy, from Phase 1 to approval is only 11.5%. The probability of a biologic therapy moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 is 66%, while that of moving from Phase 2 to Phase 3 is 34.4%. In the face of such low success rates, the company is exposed to a high degree of R&D failure risk.

Adverum Biotechnologies is no stranger to this risk, as was seen in September 2019.

In September 2019, Adverum Biotechnologies' 24-week data also showed five cases of moderate adverse events including intermediate uveitis, vitreous cells, and anterior chamber cells. These conditions can cause further deterioration in vision. In case higher doses of ADVM-022 result in serious eye infections, it may even jeopardize the whole research program.

Adverum Biotechnologies may face tough competition from other wet AMD players such as REGENXBIO (RGNX), Kodiak Sciences (KOD), and even market leader, Regeneron. The company may be subjected to payer pressures, considering the high prices of gene therapies.

Barring the exception of few milestone payments here and there, Adverum is not expecting a regular stream of revenues in the foreseeable future. Hence, the company will continue to be loss-making for a long period of time.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Adverum Biotechnologies is $10.40. On January 12, Piper Sandler analyst, Tyler Van Buren, reiterated his "Overweight" rating for the stock and raised the target price from $14 to $20. The analyst believes that ADVM-022 is different from other investigational gene therapies in the market. In October 2019, Roth Capital analyst Zegbeh Jallah urged investors to look out for promising pipelines and regulatory changes for ophthalmic therapies. The analyst has highlighted Adverum Biotechnologies as one of the few ophthalmic players, that investors should keep an eye on.

The above diagram highlights improving overall analyst sentiment and rising target prices for the stock from December 2018 to January 2020. In this backdrop, I believe Piper Sandler's target price of $20 is reflective of the true potential of the stock.

The company's ADVM-022 holds a lot of promise. However, it is also fraught with uncertainties. Historically, gene therapy companies have been a high risk/reward play. Big Pharma companies are also increasingly looking out for promising gene therapy players as potential acquisition targets. Hence, I recommend retail investors with an above-average risk appetite to put this stock on their watchlist in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.