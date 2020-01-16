New Real Estate Stock Market Offers No Benefit For Investors

There's nothing on offer here that can't be achieved in the current market structure - so, why would we invest in it?

There's a new stock market for real estate projects on the way in London, and this seems to fail that investor test.

Experimentation in terms of market structure is great, I'm all for it. But there does have to be some benefit to investors.

Market Structure

Here, we've got an idea for a new stock market for real estate adventures. Sure, great, why not? Except the plan is to offer single project companies. Or, rather, to offer single projects as the adventure which we can buy a share in. Well, OK - but what's actually the point here? The thing being this can already be done on extant markets, so why would any of us be interested in trading on a new one?

Changes in market structure can indeed benefit us investors, and if they do, then we tend to go use them. The ones that don't offer us any advantage tend to die on the vine as, without us and our money, there's not much point to the market change.

So, with real estate investment. Sure, we like REITs for the tax advantages they offer - that absence of double taxation for a start. Real estate companies offer us diversification, which is also something desirable in investments.

My advice, thus, is to steer well clear of this new market as it opens. Because, as there's little advantage to us as investors, I can't see it gaining any great liquidity. And that is something that we really don't want to be in, an illiquid investment market.

It's also true that illiquidity is rather the problem this new market is hoping to solve, and that doesn't seem to work for me.

Market Details

The structure of the market is similar to the Alternative Investment Market in London. Anyone floating will need to have an advisor from a select list of approved such. They will be responsible - as is an AIM Nomad - for ensuring adherence with the rules and so on. Someone without such an advisor loses their quote.

Given this system, who can invest will be much as with AIM. That is, pretty much anyone. As with AIM, it will also be possible for those companies that want it to have an OTC listing in the US. Restrictions on being able to invest through the market will be more about your location - say the US - than it will be about needing to be an accredited investor or anything like that.

The Idea

The idea seems sensible enough at least on the surface. We have stock markets for individual companies - indeed, conglomerates are rather out of fashion on them at present. We have real estate companies on stock markets. OK, so, why don't we have a stock market for real estate projects?

More specifically, let's put individual real estate projects on a stock market. This means that retail investors can gain access - as they can't elsewhere - to exposure to commercial real estate projects.

The home of Harvey Nichols and the BBC in Birmingham is set to be the first property to be listed on a new stock exchange that allows investors to buy and sell shares in individual assets. The flotation of The Mailbox, one of the largest mixed-use property assets outside London, with 700,000 sq ft of shops, restaurants and offices, will test investors’ appetite for an exchange with the potential to transform how commercial property is owned and traded. It is being listed on IPSX, the first regulated exchange dedicated to commercial property.

Well, OK, the exchange is linked above. Listing rules are here.

And, Well, Why?

Sure, it looks initially attractive to be able to invest in just the one specific project. And yet, and yet. We're told that we should be looking for diversification, which is exactly the opposite of what this provides, but let's leave that aside.

I can see the attractions to current owners. A developer - say, just as an example - would be able to float some portion of a project as it comes to completion, for example, without having to find a buyer who met the exact desired specifications of what's on offer. It offers, that is, liquidity to the sellers of parts of the projects. Fine and dandy.

The thing is, though, what's on offer for us investors?

Well, we get to invest in the one project and the one only without having to have the diversification imposed upon us perhaps.

And, Yet, Well

The thing is, this is entirely possible in the current market structure. We have REITs, there's no conceptual, legal, or practical problem to having a REIT which is based upon just the one location or project. So, why don't we have them? Is it just because no one has ever thought of them? That's what the proposition is here, that a new market is needed in order to be able to have single project real estate on a stock market. Which is the bit that I don't, in fact, believe.

It's possible that no one's really very interested in single property real estate companies. Or, alternatively, that we've got them - say as REITs - and people like them just fine. Either way, we don't need the new market.

Which is what leads to what I think will be the problem. I don't believe that it's not possible to do this under the current market structure. Thus, I don't think the new structure is adding much. Either because we investors aren't interested anyway, or we're already being catered to.

Which is a problem for a retail stock market, right? An absence of retail investors? Which is what I think will happen. Which is just what we don't want to be involved in, an illiquid exchange.

Note that stocks launched on this market won't be traded on other markets. We'll be reliant entirely on the liquidity this one exchange attracts.

We've Seen The Liquidity Problem Before

We have a problem with the idea that liquidity might dry up. One we've discussed here a number of times in relation to open-ended funds. The Woodford fund was suspended and has since cost investors a lot of money. Open-ended funds are getting less interesting as a result of regulation, too. We've seen specific problems as with Natixis (OTCPK:NTXFY). And, of course, we've had the repeating problems at the M&G property fund.

Sure, this is a little different from the Woodford problem, which is that he was offering more liquidity than was available in the underlying. Or the M&G property fund where they again were offering investors - they were an open-ended fund - more liquidity than was available in the underlying commercial property. They had to close to redemptions at least twice as a result.

Yes, because each project/company will be closed-ended, there will not be that specific liquidity problem. My contention is that it will simply be replaced by the liquidity problem of not having that many other investors to sell to. Because I can't see what this market offers that the standard doesn't. Therefore, why would we investors go there?

Which would leave us with the opposite of Yogi Berra's point, no one goes there anymore because it's too popular.

My View

I'm all for experimentation in markets and market structures. That's how we find out the things which work. I just can't see this one working.

Where I could be wrong.

Well, there's an entire universe of reasons out there why I could be wrong here. But the biggest is that this new exchange does gain liquidity and, therefore, prove all my worries to be incorrect. But, as above, my problem is that I don't see what problem this new market solves - solves for investors that is - and therefore, why there should be any great number using it.

The Investor View

It's not unknown for me to be wrong. So, I'm not going to be categorical and try and insist that investing in stocks on this new market is going to be a disaster. I just think it's going to be illiquid, that's all. But given that potential for wrongness on my part, I'd suggest that, when it does launch in the near future, we should be very wary of it. Wait some considerable period of time to see what that liquidity is like. Actually, I'd like to see how it does in a bear market before I think about using it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.