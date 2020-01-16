AT&T: The Devil Is In The Detail

These granular items are likely going to dictate how AT&T's shares perform over the coming weeks and months.

Investors should closely monitor its Mobility churn, Entertainment Group subscriber losses and listen in on its management's commentary pertaining to their FY20 revenue guidance.

AT&T (T) is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings on January 29. Its shares are up by almost 25% over the last year and its upcoming earnings call would be an opportune time for readers and investors to ascertain whether the rally is going to continue further or if it’ll fizzle out. So, in addition to tracking headline financial figures, investors should also closely monitor its mobility churn rate, its subscriber losses within the entertainment group and listen in on management’s commentary around their FY20 guidance. These items highlight AT&T’s financial and operating performance and are likely going to determine where its shares will head next. Let's take a closer look at it all.

Mobility Churn Rate

Let me start by saying that AT&T’s mobility division is by far its largest reporting segment in terms of revenue generation. The segment accounted for a good 38.5% of the overall company’s revenues in Q3. So, any material fluctuation in the segment’s operational or financial results can have a meaningful and proportional impact on the overall company’s financials.

Having said that, the telecom giant has been actively trying to spur growth in its postpaid and prepaid wireless subscriber base of late. It launched 4G LTE services at the end of 2018, deceptively advertised this 4G standard as 5G Evolution and is gearing to roll out real 5G services across the US this year. So, its upcoming Q4 results would reveal if 5Ge rollout has enhanced its user stickiness or if the marketing stunt failed to make a difference.

The first obvious sign of growing user stickiness would be if AT&T expands its wireless subscriber base. These are paying customers that drive revenues for the company as a whole, so more additions the better.

(Source: Business Quant)

It may be unrealistic to expect the telecom giant’s reseller and prepaid subscriber count, within its mobility segment, to suddenly start growing after falling for the last few quarters. But stabilization in the said sub-segments would mark an improvement and it would be a positive change for the company and its shareholders.

We’ll also need to monitor the churn rate; it’s essentially the rate at which existing users disconnect a service connection. Every service or utility in the world would have dissatisfied customers, who end up disconnecting the service for a myriad of reasons. However, the important thing is that the rate of user abandonments (churn rate) shouldn’t be higher than the rate of customers joining the service (gross subscriber adds).

In AT&T’s case, its churn rate rose a little over year ago levels, which, in itself, was significantly higher than comparable Q3 figures from 2016 and 2017. So, if AT&T’s plans to enhance user stickiness are bearing fruit, then its churn rate should ideally be lower on a year on year basis. But a lot can go astray for a company the size, scale and reach of AT&T.

(Source: Business Quant)

I’m of the opinion that another year on year rise in the metric would just indicate that things aren’t going AT&T management’s way. Besides, it’s evident in the chart above that the metric historically peaks in Q4. So, realistically, we should expect the telecom giant’s churn rate to rise on a sequential basis but it would be optimal if the figure stayed flat or (better) declined on a year over year basis.

Entertainment Group Trends

Let’s now shift attention to the Entertainment Group. It's AT&T’s second largest segment in terms of revenue generation and it contributed about 24.5% of the overall company’s revenues in the last quarter.

The segment has been crippled with incessant subscriber losses, quarter after quarter, in most of its product categories. Its OTT and Premium TV video services are the worst hit, which, collectively posted a net loss of over 1.35 million subscribers in the last quarter.

(Source: Business Quant)

AT&T’s management explained the cause behind accelerating video losses in Q3 but they also stated that their video subscriber losses had peaked in the quarter. From the earnings call:

We also expect that our premium video losses have peaked. We had about 225,000 net losses due to programming blackouts. Our gross adds were down about 400,000 due to new, higher intro pricing and credit thresholds, as well as more targeted promotions, and we continue to work through customers rolling off 2 year price locks. Those video losses also impacted our broadband numbers, especially our bundled customers...

So, since the video subscriber losses are said to have peaked in the last quarter, we should expect the Q4 figures for the same to reduce sequentially in terms of magnitude. The more the improvement, the better the situation it’ll be for AT&T and its shareholders, as it would just highlight:

the extent of the segment’s recovery, and;

the effectiveness of AT&T management’s turnaround efforts.

Also, to set expectations straight, we shouldn’t expect the video services to suddenly transition from subscriber losses to net subscriber adds in a matter of just one quarter. There may still be leftover account cleanups and the remaining dissatisfied customers disconnecting in Q4 rather than Q3, while the company worked around its content blackouts.

So, for its Q4, I believe a reduction in AT&T’s video subscriber losses (in terms of magnitude) would be a welcome development for both, the management and the shareholders.

Final Thoughts

AT&T’s goals for 2019 included monetizing $14 billion worth of non-core assets, retirement of shares issued for Time Warner acquisition, achieving stable EBITDA and a free cash flow of $28 billion.

Interestingly, the telecom giant’s CFO stated earlier this week the company “continues to expect that it met all of its 2019 commitments to shareholders.” He also reiterated their FY20 guidance, which includes 1-2% revenue growth for the overall company in FY20.

So, investors don’t have to worry too much of about the headline financial figures as the CFO himself said that major targets have been achieved. But investors should pay close attention to granular details such as its subscriber losses and churn rate. Regarding the FY20 revenue growth guidance, listen in on management’s commentary on whether this growth is forecasted to be balanced, front loaded or back-end loaded.

I believe answers to these critical questions may provide us with clarity on how AT&T and its shares will perform over the coming quarter or two.

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.