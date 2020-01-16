The Stock Market May Be About To See A Sudden Surge In Volatility

The number of stocks above their 200-day moving average is at the upper end of the range.

Volatility in the stock market may be poised to rise in the days ahead, at least based on some options that have recently traded for the VIX. There have been two particularly noticeable trades in recent days that seem to suggest a sudden spike in volatility.

Current Valuation Is Reasonable

Generally, I have been bullish on the S&P 500, and as I have noted in the past to subscribers of my Marketplace, my expectation is for the S&P 500 to rise to around 3,600 in 2020. When looking at the general trend of the market longer term, valuations are still reasonable, with the S&P 500 trading for roughly 18.7 times earnings estimates of $175.30 in 2020, using data provided by S&P Dow Jones.

Historically, going back to the year 1988, the S&P 500 has traded with an average forward PE ratio of about 19, which would, at its current valuation, make the market fairly valued. However, during that time, it has traded within a standard deviation band of 14.9 to 22.3. When accounting for the low-interest-rate environment, it seems fair to assume there could be some modest multiple expansion, beyond the average of 19, to perhaps 19.5 or even 20, which would keep the market in that fairly-valued band.

At those levels, the S&P 500 could trade with a value of 3,420 to 3,506.

However, the market has seen a rather sudden rise, and there appears to be a few signals flashing that there may at least over the short term be a pullback by as much as 3%.

You can track all of my free articles written on Seeking Alpha on this Google Spreadsheet I have created.

(Data from S&P Dow Jones)

VIX Option Bets

The VIX options that expire on February 19 have seen a vast increase in their open interest levels over the past five days, rising by around 90,000 contracts at the $24 strike price to roughly 116,000. When looking into the actual trading of the contracts, the data from Trade Alert shows that the call options were traded on the ASK, and are a bet that the VIX will rise by its expiration date. In this case, the calls were bought for around $0.54 per contract on January 9, and it means for a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the VIX would have to rise above $24.55 by the middle of February.

Additionally, the open interest for the February $25 Calls has increased by around 75,000 contracts recently, and it now stands at approximately 140,000 contracts. These options were purchased on January 8 for about $0.50 per contract, and that would mean that the VIX would have to rise to approximately $25.50.

It seems unlikely that the VIX could surge by nearly 100% over the short term unless the market experiences a great deal of angst. However, it does seem likely that VIX rises in the future, resulting in the value of the options climbing and the trader then selling the calls early.

VIX Trading Range

The VIX index is currently trading at the lower end of its historical range since April 2018. Even a modest spike in the VIX index to around 14.5 or 16 would likely be enough to get the value of the options moving higher.

S&P 500 Overbought

Technically, the S&P 500 is overbought and has formed a bearish technical pattern known as a rising wedge. It would suggest that the index falls in the future to around 3,250 and potentially back to another region of support around 3,215.

Also, the relative strength index for the S&P 500 has been in overbought territory for some time, and that would suggest the index pull backs over the short term. However, the long-term trends in the RSI indicate the index continues to rise.

Stocks Above Their 200-Day Moving Average

Additionally, the number of stocks in the S&P 500 above their 200-day moving average is at a historically high level, around 83.5%. Going back to May 2016, that has been the upper end of the range.

Risks

There has been a tremendous amount of momentum in the markets lately, and it does seem possible that the number of stocks above their 200-day moving average could continue to rise in the future. In fact, in the past, this number has reached as high as 88%. Additionally, based on the technical chart and the channel the index has been rising in, the index can continue to climb to around 3,340. Also, when observing option trading, it's never easy to understand the true intention of the trader. The options traders may have merely been part of a hedge, to protect against a long position, and not meant to be a bet on the sudden rise in volatility.

With the market rallying sharply in recent months, it wouldn't seem unlikely to see a sudden and sharp pullback over the short term.

Follow Me If you would like notifications when I have new articles published, please hit the follow button at the top of the page. Get your 2-week free trial About The Author I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later and after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you. Get your 2-week free trial of Reading The Markets



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.