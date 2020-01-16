Redfin: The Only Way Left To Go Is Down

For a company that generates virtually all of its gross margin dollars on real estate brokerage activities, the company's premium to traditional real estate brokerages is vast.

This pricing move, however, only corrects a prior discount to 1.0%, and still puts Redfin way below the industry standard of 2.5-3.0%.

Shares of Redfin are trading at new 52-week highs as analysts extolled the benefits of the company's pricing increase to 1.5% commission in seller transactions.

There's no doubt about it: Redfin (RDFN) is overbought. The Seattle-based real estate services firm, which since its IPO has tried to splash its image with associations to the tech sector, and which last year followed Zillow (Z) into the business of flipping homes, is now trading at new 52-week highs. The drivers pushing Redfin to just under a ~70% gain since the start of 2019, in my view, are rather dubious.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I'll outline the reasons to steer clear of Redfin. I'll reiterate my original position on this company: Redfin is a great proposition for its customers thanks to its generous fee discounts on both buy and sell transactions (I've been a Redfin customer on both ends of real estate deals), but its murky financials and questionable business model make it a terrible deal for investors.

Fee increase isn't a reason to pump up Redfin shares

Let's dive into the elephant in the room: why exactly have Redfin shares shot up through the roof since January? The primary reason: in December, Redfin announced a pricing increase on its seller transactions to 1.5%, whereas previously many markets around the U.S. boasted a 1% seller fee. Now, home sellers can only receive the special 1% sellers' rate if they sell and buy their next home with a Redfin agent.

Analysts have heavily praised this move and expect it to generate tremendous revenue growth. They're not wrong - a ~50% increase in revenue potential in some of Redfin's core markets will indeed generate revenue growth. But there are competing offsets here.

First, Redfin's "increase" in its seller fee to 1.5% only corrects its introduction of the 1% sellers' rate back in 2017, a move I criticized initially as a deep discounting tactic. Redfin's commission rate is still far below that of traditional brokers, where the market average is 2.5-3.0%. This isn't a true fee hike that merits a re-valuation of the stock, as in Etsy (ETSY) - where a 5% increase in sellers' fees drove a huge rally in the stock.

Second, Redfin's own market share momentum is waning. In Redfin's most recent third quarter, the company gained only 2bps of sequential market share to 0.96%. In the prior quarter, Redfin had gained 11bps of sequential market share. The real estate market is getting tough - and Redfin's fee increase in some of these competitive markets will cause some defection to competing brokerages, offsetting any of the potential revenue growth from the fee hike. Traffic to Redfin's website also slowed: in Q3, web/mobile app traffic grew only 22% y/y, a five-point deceleration to 27% y/y in Q2 - showcasing the fact that Redfin's novelty and momentum versus traditional brokers may be fading.

One interesting thing to note: Redfin's recent traffic results have driven the company to redirect its advertising budget. Per CEO Glenn Kelman's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

By either measure Redfin's traffic growth is expected to be strong for at least the next two quarters. With more people keep coming to redfin.com on their own has reduced their dependence on mass media ads compared to 2019, our ad spending in 2020 will be about the same in the absolute terms, and significantly less as a percentage of revenue. We suspect that there are diminishing returns in markets where we've advertised for years. And that some of the markets getting ads for the first time in 2019 had home prices that were too low for the ads to pay off. Based on what we've learned this year, we're shifting our media spending to markets with higher home prices, and reducing our spending on some types of media with a lower return on investment. This should give us better results for the same amount of money. We also believe, we'll keep benefiting in 2020 from the awareness gains that have already occurred."

Finally, the macro outlook for the housing market isn't exactly rosy. Home prices continue to be high and crowd out first-time buyers, driven by a scarcity in supply and insufficient new construction - which has dampened expectations for home sales in 2020. This isn't good news for a company like Redfin, which lives and breathes by real estate commissions just like any traditional broker.

Redfin is still losing money hand over fist

Another reason to steer clear of Redfin: this company is still a loss leader.

Let's start with Redfin Now. Recall that last year, Redfin followed in Zillow's footsteps in launching a program that directly bids on consumers' homes, with the hopes of using proprietary data to identify profitable transactions and quickly flip the homes. Redfin Now has been a huge driver of the overall company's revenue growth - in Q3, Redfin Now generated $80.2 million in revenue, more than 6x the prior year - but is a drag on the company's margins.

Redfin Now actually still generates a negative gross margin for Redfin - meaning that the average home flip causes a loss for Redfin, not even including the operating costs and executive mindshare associated with running Redfin Now. While Redfin executives point to slight gains in gross margins and insist that Redfin Now will eventually become a positive contributor to the bottom line, it's still generating a -1% gross margin at present as shown in the chart below:

Figure 1. Redfin Q3 segment results

Source: Redfin Q3 earnings release

Redfin's push into proprietary home-buying has also accelerated its losses. Year-to-date in FY19, Redfin has burned through -$132.6 million in operating cash flows and another -$12.8 million in capex, amounting to -$145.4 million in free cash flow losses, which is more than 5x the previous year's losses:

Figure 2. Redfin FCF

Source: Redfin Q3 earnings release

Redfin's balance sheet, meanwhile, has only $319.8 million of cash left (not to mention $140.1 million of both revolving and convertible debt). If Redfin wants to continue investing in housing inventory for Redfin Now and keeps losing money at this rate, it will have to raise additional capital fairly soon.

For next year, Wall Street analysts have pegged an EPS target of -$0.84 for Redfin - whereas closest publicly traded comp RE/MAX (RMAX) is expected to generate EPS of $2.23, and is currently trading at a forward P/E of ~17x (per Yahoo Finance). Why, then, should investors pay a premium to invest in Redfin - a company that generates less money per transaction than a traditional broker, and is also losing more money plus has sizable balance sheet risk from its Redfin Now program?

Key takeaways

Recent optimism for Redfin is heavily misguided. The company's recent fee increase only corrects a deep discounting tactic begun in late 2017, and any potential growth that the fee hike generates will be offset by a soft housing market and a competitive brokerage landscape. At the same time, Redfin shareholders are still footing the bill for an expensive and money-losing Redfin Now program. Avoid this stock and invest elsewhere, especially at 52-week highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.