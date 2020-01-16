Trump's China Currency Manipulation Decision - No Change Here

Further, domestic conditions say the yuan should be falling substantially right about now.

China does manipulate; it's just that it manipulates the value of the yuan up, not down.

The Trump Administration has announced that China is not to be considered a currency manipulator. That's nice for the trade talks, but it's untrue.

China as a currency manipulator

It probably was true, decades back, that China was a currency manipulator, keeping the yuan at a nice low level so as to boost exports to the United States. Back when China was also a poor place just scrambling up out of communist stupidity - and thus a tiny economy - this didn't matter in the slightest.

More recently President Trump - and others like his trade adviser Peter Navarro - have been insisting that China still is such a manipulator. This isn't so true, certainly it's not true in the sense they mean. Any manipulation has been to keep the value of the yuan up, not to push it down.

For example, there are strict limits upon being able to take private sector capital out of China. This is one of the things that has made Bitcoin so popular there, the ability to get money over the border. Companies wanting to invest abroad have to ask permission and don't by any means always get it. This also explains some of the wilder prices paid by those who do get said permission. It's worth more to be able to get cash out of China.

So, the ruling that China's not a currency manipulator is nice because it makes the trade talks easier and the trade war somewhat cooler.

It'll not make any other difference though.

American industry has a different problem

So, if China's not manipulating the price down, making exports cheaper, what is happening? Well, actually, the yuan should be falling. Fairly substantially too. So US manufacturing might have a problem on its hands after all. Because now that there's not that manipulation accusation to deal with, the Chinese government might be able to let the yuan trend to its correct level. Which is lower than it is now. Partly because it's already too high from that manipulation but also because of what really drives currency exchange rates

China's inflation

The standard economic point is that absent governmental manipulation, exchange rates should move according to the difference in inflation rates. The place with a higher inflation rate should see its currency decline against the place with a lower one.

US inflation (by the CPI measure) is around 2% at present. China's inflation is more than double this:

China's headline CPI inflation was 4.5% y/y in December, unchanged from November.

Now a lot of that is pork prices, but still an inflation rate is an inflation rate and the usual market reaction to such a thing would be the yuan weakening against the dollar.

(China CPI from Moody's Analytics)

But OK, maybe China's not going to let the yuan float to closer to market value. After all, it does have those domestic reasons for its earlier manipulation, plus clearly it would be politically difficult to devalue mere days after the Trump Administration announcement.

But even in the absence of free market prices, US manufacturers have another problem.

China Producer Price Index

The PPI is what manufacturers and other producers get at the factory gate for their product.

China's producer prices fell by 0.5% y/y in December, the sixth consecutive drop, weighed down by lower commodity prices and weak demand. This is partly because of the trade war's distortionary impact on the Asia supply chain, but also indicative of the broader slowdown in economic activity. Again, the headline result would be even more alarming if it were not for the high foodstuff prices caused by the African swine flu boosting the overall figure.

And:

(China PPI from Moody's Analytics)

That's the thing that should worry. Output prices are falling in China - and absent that pork price rise would be doing so much more. We're getting close to deflation here in the Chinese manufacturing sector. And what are people going to do to try and survive this? Export at whatever price they can.

Why does this matter?

Few of us are invested in the Chinese economy so we're not really bothered about that. We're interested because China is now a significant portion of the global economy perhaps. But here we're really interested in the effect upon the US economy. And if there's going to be an export surge from China - as I think there will be - that's great news for US consumers and bad for US producers. The thing being, we are likely to be invested in US producers. Consumers, you know, being a difficult thing to invest in.

My view

It looks like the trade war is slouching to some sort of conclusion. Part of that is this announcement about China not being a currency manipulator. We'll see what the end result is soon enough, but I don't think it's going to be anything of a major change from what we all had before. I've always regarded it as more about Trump and politics than any real economic issue.

However, what I worry about is what's going to happen at the end.

The investor view

Yes, this is a bit of a stretch, but I think it's worth worrying about. Chinese producer prices are falling and absent the pig disease would be doing so significantly. I think that will lead - once the trade war is sorted - to a significant export surge.

I think that will impact American companies in manufacturing. Akin to but perhaps not quite as large as the surge after China joined the WTO back in the '00s.

It's an opinion, certainly, but I think it's one that stacks up. I'd therefore be wary of US manufacturing companies, very wary, until we see how this works out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.