Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) CEO Joanne Zuo on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU)
by: SA Transcripts
Start Time: 08:00
End Time: 08:30
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)
Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call
January 16, 2020, 08:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Joanne Zuo - Director and CEO
Xun Wang - VP of Finance
Olivia Li - IR Manager
Conference Call Participants
Joy Wei - 86Research
Presentation
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for the Four Seasons Education's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].
I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Olivia Li, Investor Relations Manager for