SIVR Weekly: ETF Investors Bought Silver At The Strongest Pace Since 2010

ETF investors bought around 2,000 tonnes of silver last year, corresponding 7% of global supply. This was the largest yearly increase in silver ETF holdings since 2010.

SIVR has come under pressure in recent days, mainly because the return to risk-on mood has dampened haven demand.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

Although SIVR has come under moderate downward pressure in recent days, we maintain our constructive outlook in the near term.

We expect silver prices to outperform gold prices this year, due to a lighter spec positioning in silver, stronger ETF demand for silver (due to a relatively cheaper silver prices) and a rebound in silver demand from electronics on the back of a recovery in the manufacturing sector.

Given positive silver’s seasonal patterns in Q1, we reiterate our bullish Q1-target of $19 per share for SIVR.

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Speculators cut slightly their net long position in Comex silver in the first weekly reporting period of 2020, after three consecutive weeks of buying. The Comex silver spot price rallied strongly by 4.1% over the corresponding period, suggesting the presence of fundamental buying pressure.

Speculators bought 3,852 tonnes of silver in 2019, representing 11% of open interest (OI) and 14% of supply. This significant increase in speculative demand for silver contributed to a large extent to the rally in silver spot prices last year.

But unlike gold, silver’s spec positioning is not yet stretched on the long side, with its net spec length at 29% of OI still fairly below its historical high of 57% of OI. This suggests that spec buying pressure in silver could outpace that in gold, thereby resulting in an outperformance of silver spot prices to gold spot prices.

Implications for SIVR: We expect strong speculative buying in favor of Comex silver in the near term, which should push silver spot prices higher, thereby lending support to SIVR.

Investment positioning

ETF investors liquidated 177 tonnes from their holdings last week, the largest weekly pace of selling since September 2019.

Last year, ETF investors bought a substantial amount of silver, to the tune of 2,048 tonnes. This represents around 7% of global supply. This marked the largest yearly increase in silver ETF holdings since 2010 when ETF investors bought around 3,800 tonnes of silver, according to our estimates.

Since silver ETF investors tend to be long-term-oriented, we think that the impact on silver spot prices will be prolonged.

Because silver remains relatively underpriced to its peers, we expect ETF investors to continue to favor silver in their precious metals allocation.

Implications for SIVR: We expect positive ETF flows in silver in the near term, which should be exert upward pressure on silver spot prices. Ergo, SIVR should move higher.

Expect silver demand from the electronics sector to improve this year

Silver demand from electronics represents around 24% of global silver consumption.

Last year, silver usage in the electronics sector was markedly undermined by the contraction in manufacturing activity (evident in the global manufacturing PMI falling below 50), in part owing to trade/technology tensions, especially between the US and China.

Global semiconductor sales contracted by 11.5% YoY in the first eleven months of 2019, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). Global semiconductor sales can be used as a proxy for silver demand from the electronics sector.

Encouragingly, global semiconductor sales rebounded sequentially for a fifth month in a row in November, which could suggest a rebound in the sector.

Consistent with our positive outlook, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) forecasts an increase of 5.9% in global semiconductor sales next year.

Silver demand from electronics, which contributed negatively to global silver demand in 2019, could surprise to the upside this year.

Implications for SIVR: Given our view that the global semiconductor sector could stabilize next year on the back of a recovery in the global manufacturing sector thanks to de-escalating US-China trade tensions, we believe that silver demand from the electronics sector could rebound. This would be positive for silver spot prices and thus SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

We are constructive on SIVR in the near term, expecting silver prices to outperform gold prices in the course of 2020. First, silver’s spec positioning is relatively lighter than gold’s spec positioning, suggesting that the room for additional speculative buying pressure in silver is relatively greater. Second, silver prices remain underpriced to gold prices, suggesting that the intensity of ETF buying will be greater for silver. Third, silver should benefit from a recovery in global manufacturing activity, through a rebound in silver demand from the electronics.

In light of the friendly seasonal patterns for silver prices in the first quarter, we reiterate our bullish Q1-20 target of $19 per share for SIVR, marking a 10% upside potential.

