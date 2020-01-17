The Asset Allocator: Elliott Asset Management's Love For Hated Investments (Podcast)
Mark Elliott of Elliott Asset Management in Boston is a gutsy investor whose past contrarian moves have paid off.
He is currently submerged in the deep-value waters in which reside Puerto Rican sales tax revenue bonds as well as stocks of the most hated sector of the decade.
In particular, Elliott explains a court appeal in which he is the lead plaintiff that he expects will reward COFINA bond holders.
And he elaborates on his affinity for the most hated sub-sector within the most hated sector – MLPs, explaining why owning energy pipelines will ultimately pay off.
