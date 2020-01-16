Liberty Global: Why This Stock Is A Top Pick For Me

Liberty Global is arguably one of the most complicated investments - but this piece cuts through the noise; focuses on key drivers.

Investment Thesis

Liberty Global's (NASDAQ:LBTYA)(NASDAQ:LBTYK) narrative was squarely fixed on its capital allocation strategy, namely strong share repurchases. Thus far into 2019, Liberty Global has repurchased $3.2 billion (or 20% of its total shares outstanding).

There had been an expectation that, once Liberty Global divested of its Swiss operations for $6.2 billion (in debt and equity), it would resume further share repurchases.

But, given that Liberty Global failed to get its buyer's necessary shareholder approval, this meant that Liberty Global ended up holding Swiss assets (i.e. it failed to spin off its Swiss assets). If this sounds confusing, please do not worry.

The key to focus on here is Liberty's downside protection, that it has plenty of cash on its balance sheet and that its management has previously been awesome capital allocators, and we should expect them to continue to be so.

Q3 2019: Capital Allocation?

Liberty Global is a holding company for telecom companies spread over Europe, but mainly focused on the United Kingdom.

If you look at Liberty's historical financials, you will not perceive the true value of this company. How come?

Because Liberty Global has recently undergone a lot of restructuring and divesting of non-core operations. So, its operations don't look like 'neat' EPS growth story one could expect to notice any value.

In fact, Liberty's financials are all over the place, and I would typically shun this investment too. But, here, there is more than meets the eye.

The numbers to focus on are its free cash flow guidance of approximately $725 million and the market cap of $13 billion.

Then, we should set our eyes on the most important aspect of any investment: the balance sheet. The balance sheet gives the company its firepower.

As it stood at the end of Q3 2019, Liberty Global had $7.4 billion of cash and 3.6x net leverage. Its debt has an average cost of 4.1% with an average maturity of 7.3 years - in other words, cheap long-dated debt; not a problem.

In the previous quarter, Liberty Global discussed increasing its leverage back up to 4x-5x and using its excess free cash flow to repurchase more shares, but this quarter, this approach has been quietly dropped. Why? I'm not really sure.

Again, this might sound like a lot of leverage, but if you take nothing else from this piece today, is that telecoms are able to support very large amounts of leverage. How come? Because telecom's cash flows are fairly predictable. Think about it: how long have you been with your own telecom provider?

If you have not moved house recently, I'm willing to bet you have been with your current provider at least 12 months? Probably more.

So, this is a very steady and predictable revenue stream for Liberty Global which gives the company plenty of ammunition to go about its capital allocation strategy.

Liberty Global Asks Investors to be Patient

There are two things investors hate:

First, bad news.

Second, uncertainty.

And Liberty Global's CEO Mike Fries committed the latter cardinal sin on the call:

[...] and I think we're taking a longer view of this [repurchases], and perhaps maybe a bit more patient than other shareholders.

Asking shareholders to be patient is rarely well-received. You can possibly get away with it if your reputation speaks on your behalf, such as with Warren Buffett. But most other capital allocators would rarely get the benefit of the doubt.

When I came upon Liberty Global, I was very much attracted to the story of huge repurchase potential. But the story today is no longer focused on this.

Liberty Global today is going to primarily look at ways of growing its underlying operations.

Investment Risks

Liberty Global's biggest holding is Virgin Media.

Compounding the problem for shareholders is that Virgin's subscriber growth and financial results continue to be impacted by competition and the macro picture. This means, we should not expect significant amount of growth from Virgin Media.

Note, Virgin Media is a premium telecom provider and has seen its competitive position being disrupted on the back of increased competition and discounting at the lower end of the market and general macro factors, and that's resulted in slower customer growth.

Free Cash Flow is Very Strong

Liberty Global's operating free cash flow ('OFCF') was up in Q3 2019 by 35% compared with the same period a year ago.

Typically, this would have been a terrific reason to celebrate. The problem is that this increase in free cash flow is being driven by a reduction in capex.

Liberty Global's consolidated cash flows from operations (what it terms 'OCF') was actually down -4.1% year over year.

In other words, the number we are asked to focus on, its consolidated free cash flow figure of ~$725 million for 2019, is getting a bump due to a reduction in capex.

Also, qualitative commentary on the earnings call leads me to expect there to be a small amount of further capex reduction in 2020, which will lead to a small increase in consolidated free cash flow.

Thus, I believe that, in 2020, Liberty Global's consolidated free cash flow might reach $900 million.

Valuation - Huge Upside Potential

Liberty Global is guided to generate $550 million of free cash flow as a stand-alone business, or $725 million if we include the business it is attempting to divest (Switzerland assets).

Given that it has not succeeded in divesting of its Swiss assets, this implies that Liberty Global currently trades for 21x to free cash flow, which is way outside my comfort zone.

Having said that, Liberty Global has been remarkably active over its trailing 9 months and repurchased $3.2 billion worth of its own shares. This has offered long-term shareholders with a huge boost.

My gut feeling tells me that, if investors do wait for the dust to settle, Liberty Global will continue to repurchase its own shares as it previously did throughout its year-to-date performance.

Remember, the thesis here is that Liberty presently carries $7.5 billion of cash on its balance sheet. If you look over its balance sheet, you will note that Liberty carries a lot of debt, but this is very normal in the cable industry.

Consequently, if Liberty Global deploys a further $1.5 billion towards share buybacks, which Liberty has plenty of potential to do so, this implies shareholders are getting a 12% return on investment.

If the buyback is closer to $2.5 billion, as it was in August 2019, this equals a return close to 20% - which is nothing to sneer at, particularly given that its bottom line free cash flow continues to increase at a steady pace.

Household Investor Names

Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings recently increased its holding of Liberty Global, and at the same time, Klarman has made Liberty Global's position in his highly clamored portfolio go from a top-three holding to a number one holding.

Also, you should always remember to buy a stock because it makes sense to you. Not because Klarman or anyone else is buying the name.

For example, the fact that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) owns 6.2% should not make much difference either.

Or even that John Malone owns 29% of Liberty Global should not make much difference either.

I always say you don't have to buy a stock because another value investor is buying the stock. But you would be remiss if you didn't use this opportunity to learn about this case study vicariously.

The Bottom Line

Liberty Global's narrative has changed.

It was previously solely focused on its capital allocation strategy. Today, the story is about Liberty Global growing its profitable customers ('RGUs') and investing in its business.

Nevertheless, Liberty Global carries approximately $7.5 billion of cash (or 50% of its present market cap), meaning that, when the time comes, it has the firepower to reward its shareholders.

This implies that the short-term return on investment is now gone out of the window. But I do not feel that this holding company, as complicated as it looks from the outside, is trading nowhere near to intrinsic value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LBTYK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm LONG LBTYK (non-voting shares).