WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) CEO Keshav Murugesh on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

January 16, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Presentation

Good morning and welcome to the WNS Holdings Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings