WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) CEO Keshav Murugesh on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)
by: SA Transcripts
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)
Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call
January 16, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
David Mackey - Executive Vice President of Finance & Head of Investor Relations
Keshav Murugesh - Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Puria - Chief Financial Officer
Gautam Barai - Chief Operating Officer
Conference Call Participants
Moshe Katri - Wedbush Securities
Kyle Peterson - Needham & Company
Justin Donati - Wells Fargo
Bryan Bergin - Cowen
Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi
Maggie Nolan - William Blair
Dave Koning - Baird
Korey Marcello - Deutsche Bank.
Daniel Reagan - Cantor Fitzgerald
Sam England - Berenberg
Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research
Presentation
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the WNS Holdings Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings