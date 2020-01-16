Spirit AeroSystems: A Clear Way To Bet Against Boeing After The 737 MAX Grounding

Spirit may also be the victim of being the truest way to bet against Boeing due to the amount of passive money supporting Boeing's shares during the recent market runup.

Shares have sold off but the ramifications to Spirit's financials may be greater than the market has currently recognized.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is a diversified developer, manufacturer and supplier of aerospace parts, notably fuselage, propulsion and wing products for OEMs and operators. Spirit has become caught up in Boeing Inc. (BA)’s 737 MAX debacle as the plane represents over 50% of Spirit’s annual revenue. In this article, I want to layout the potential impact of several outstanding developments to Spirit’s business in 2020 (and potentially beyond) as well as why its share price has been more impacted than Boeing’s, despite the numerous risks impacting Boeing.

Business Impacts

Spirit’s business is understandably taking a very big hit due to the loss of this substantial volume driver. Boeing made up 80% of the company’s sales through the first 9 months of 2019:

Source: Spirit Q3 2019 10-Q

Of these sales, by volume you can see the number of shipset deliveries tied to the B737 Model made up almost 70% of the quantities shipped:

Source: Spirit Q3 2019 10-Q

This supports the impact the company disclosed in its layoffs that the B737 represented over 50% of the revenues driven by Spirit. The magnitude of Boeing’s quality disaster and its impact on Spirit cannot be understated.

Fortunately, the company has been able to generate good profits and money without stressing the balance sheet. Almost all the company debt isn’t due until 2023 at the earliest. Spirit was sitting on $700m cash on hand at the end of Q3 2019 while still having another $800m left on its revolving credit line.

Spirit previously announced that it had acquired certain assets from Bombardier for the price of $500m cash upfront, another immediate cash payment of $130m into pension as well as an assumption of debt bringing the total acquisition cost to $1.09B. This seems particularly good with how the 737 MAX situation has developed. This unit is expected to bring $1B in annual revenues, $60m in cost synergies and an expected deal valuation of 6.5x EV/EbITDA. Spirit has the funding in cash & credit to support this, but it will require the company to likely tap its credit line. Understandably, it has followed that their debt would be downgraded which Moody’s announced on January 14.

Lastly, the company announced a 15% layoff of staff, totalling 2,800 employees directly related to the impact of the 737 MAX.

The longer this debacle drags on for Boeing, the greater the impact on Spirit. There continues to be substantial headline risk as new revelations seem to come out on what appears to be a very disturbing culture around this plane program within Boeing. I have empathy for Spirit who simply manufactured what was requested from its customer but the risk it had tied so significantly to one customer has unfortunately manifested itself here.

Valuation

In order to give a rough idea of the bottom up valuation floor for Spirit, I made the following assumptions:

I extrapolated Spirits 9-month Q3 result to a full year number as Spirit had maintained production at 52 planes worth for that period, which Boeing should be on the hook for at similar margins

I incorporated the management communicated numbers for the Bombardier acquisition for revenues, savings and operating income levels (as a proxy for EbITDA)

For the % impact of the 737 MAX grounding, I took the % of planes that were 737 out of Boeing’s total (69.6%) and applied it to the pro-rated Boeing revenue noted above of $4.705B while applying the current margin percentages to it

For the layoffs I assume $80k per employee with the 60-day notice required by law due to the mass layoff provisions

I assumed a P/E ratio for valuation of 11; the company has been trading at that level recently and has done so in the past as well. I will also apply an 18 multiple which is the mean of where it has traded the last several years

Putting it all together, there is still quite a distance for shares to move down before they come to a value supported level:

Source: Company disclosures, author assumptions

Utilizing the same model but with an 18 P/E (mid-range over the last few years), the downside share support is $46.19; at a 24 P/E which was its recent high, it rises to $61.58, still well below the current price. Spirit would seem to be clearly over-valued at this point with shares breaking down.

Technically, Spirit’s price has gone through any near-term support but if we look at a weekly chart, we can see that it is approaching another level at $65; at the monthly level it has support at the $50 and $40 round number levels:

Source: finviz.com

An additional headwind for Spirit may ironically come from those looking to try to short the 737 MAX crisis. There is been a big change in where investment funds have flowed with more and more funds shifting to passive investing rather than active:

Source: Morningstar

Most passive income will naturally flow into index-based products. Now let’s look at the number of indexes Boeing and Spirit are members of:

Source: Barchart.com

Source: Barchart.com

With all these funds supporting Boeing, it is more likely to trade with the market while Spirit is traded more by active investors. This has really been evident over the last month:

Data by YCharts

I believe this is putting added pressure on Spirit shares as being the main vehicle to bet against the 737 MAX.

The Takeaway

The market has already begun to sell off Spirit shares as it has now trading near 52-week lows. I don’t believe that the market has fully factored in the impact of the 737 MAX grounding on Spirit’s finances as evidenced by the reduced valuation I illustrated above. This would leave a lot of downside left in Spirit’s shares, even in a market that is moving broadly upwards. What will be important is how the shares react to the continued news flow. Once this happens, Spirit may make a good long candidate. I like a lot about the company; management has not over-levered like Boeing has, the Bombardier acquisition is helping to diversify their customer base and there is a good chance at some point there will be replacement work. Now is not that point.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short SPR through near-term Put Options