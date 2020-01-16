XPO Can't Be Serious About A Possible Breakup

XPO unexpectedly announced that its board was reviewing strategic alternatives which included the possible sale of one or more of its business segments.

On Wednesday following the closing bell, XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) unexpectedly announced that its board was reviewing strategic alternatives which included the possible sale of one or more of its business segments. The market reacted positively to the news as the shares surged as much as 15% in after-hours trading.

Following a company press release after the market closed, Brad had already booked an interview with Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money.” Jacobs elaborated a little on the process the company was following to properly evaluate the business units they are looking to spin, but not enough information was shared beyond that.

Based on the comments made by XPO's CEO Brad Jacobs’ with Jim Cramer, the company is particularly interested in shedding its North American and European transportation and supply chain businesses. In addition to these business segments XPO also operates a less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) carrier in North America, which operated as Con-Way Freight prior to XPO’s $3 billion acquisition of that business in 2015. Undoubtedly, the LTL unit is XPO’s strongest performing business, and perhaps a reason why management made it clear that they were not interested in selling it.

In addition to continued headwinds to their European businesses, the company may also be facing some headwinds across their supply chain warehousing business, as freight shipment activity continued to decline in 2019. Research from CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) shows that in the industrial real estate sector “supply will outpace demand by 20 million to 30 million sq. ft.—the first time there will be an overhang of space since the 2008 recession.” Supply chain logistics and warehousing is one area where XPO has recently started aggressively expanding into.

Meanwhile, the popular retailer Target Corp. (TGT) shared disappointing holiday sales numbers, which may hint to continued weakness across supply chain industry in 2020. The abrupt announcement makes it difficult to ignore the idea that the news may simply be a media stunt to bring attention to XPO and possible lift the shares higher. Something along the lines of Elon Musk's famous 'funding secured' tweet from 2018. Let's review some of the reasons for being skeptical about this announcement.

.

Source: Twitter Account for XPO Logistics, Inc.

Is XPO’s really looking to deliver shareholder value?

Some readers may recall that back in June of 2017, at a supply chain management conference in Chicago, Jacobs shared that the company was considering potential M&A targets in Europe and North America. A few months later, in August, Jacobs again reiterated those plans and revealed that the company was earmarking as much as $8 billion for acquisitions. He added that:

“The companies we’re looking at, because of the size, they’re in more than one country, more than one continent.”

Since that announcement no acquisitions were executed by the company, and not a word has been heard about the $8 billion that XPO was ‘earmarking’ for acquisitions. Though some reports suggest XPO’s acquisition plans were sidelined after a negative investment research report was published by notable short seller Spruce Point Capital in December and 2018 XPO’s shares had already entered a year-long steady decline.

Data by YCharts

The shares peaked in September of 2018 at $116 per share, despite 2018 being the strongest year in a decade for the trucking industry. Long before this peak, in December of 2017, a rumor was circulated that Home Depot was eyeing an XPO takeover. XPO’s shares surged 10% on the day media outlets started reporting on the rumor. XPO’s management never released an official statement to dispel or clarify that rumor, and obviously the Home Depot (NYSE:HD) takeover never happened.

Fast forward to September 2019, when an article published by FreightWaves reported that XPO’s Jacobs told a team of associates at Morgan Stanley & Co. (MS) “in a recent meeting that he is now devoting about 10 percent to 15 percent of his time to exploring possible acquisitions, according to a September 26 note.”

One month later, the company added former General Electric (GE) executive Aris Kekedjian as a board member and independent director. In a press release from XPO, Kekedjian was described as a corporate lead who helped transform GE in recent years by "selling off assets." At the time, the move raised speculation that XPO was gearing up for additional M&A activity.

These facts are important because an article published today by The Wall Street Journal notes that the company had not “set a timetable for completing a review” of the businesses they intend to sell, and that there was no assurance of any “specific outcome.” It also quotes XPO’s Jacobs saying in reference to XPO’s business units that: “We may not sell all four, we may sell none.” These conflicting statements make it unclear whether the company is serious about breaking up or spinning off business segments, yielding yet another reason to doubt a company breakup.

Although the company has retained investment banking firms Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan for financial advisory, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as a legal advisor, there are certain industry headwinds that make one second guess the seriousness of XPO’s intentions. After all, for a company of this size, what’s a few million dollars more spent on publicity to the potential gains the stock could gain from investor speculation?

Of multiple industry headwinds, none are more concerning right now than the trend in freight shipments and freight related expenditures.

Source: CASS Information Systems, Inc.

The CASS Freight Index shown above properly captures the steady decline in freight shipments that has taken place since May 2019. Early in 2019, it appeared that the industry would eventually recover, as trucking seasons normally peak in the summer. However, activity continued to decline and has now fallen far below levels last observed in 2016. This steady decline in freight shipment activity is a significant development that questions the reasoning of XPO’s management. It may also shed some light on the true motives for the sudden decision break up the company. As most carriers have already published Q4 operating metrics or provided shared downward revision to their guidance for the quarter, one can easily conclude that Q4 2019 earnings will be weak across the industry. The current freight environment also casts doubts on XPO’s ability to extract meaningful value for its shareholders from a company breakup at this stage in the cycle.

Source: CASS Information Systems, Inc.

The CASS Freight Index shows expenditures have mostly held steady during the same period, and well above both 2016 and 2017 levels. Higher expenditures and insurance costs are two reasons why the industry has seen a sharp rise in the number of carrier bankruptcies in the last year. That makes it seem like Jacobs’ well-known roll-up strategy has hit its peak with XPO, and that has made the company's board grow impatient. Perhaps they feel the company has been left out of the market's record performance. Even so, such a feeling could be clouding their judgement.

Still, at this stage in the cycle, there’s only a few directions left for Jacobs and the company to take. None guaranteed to get XPO's shares moving in the preferred direction for a significant period of time. The directions are to either focus on factors that management can control, and be upfront with shareholders about the environment they’re seeing, fulfill their promises to make additional acquisitions while the industry finds itself in a tight spot, or perhaps bring in new management. In order to continue with Jacobs’ acquisition spree though, the company would have to take on additional debt to raise the capital needed for those acquisitions. Seeing that the company today has close to $5 billion in debt, this is not a favorable for shareholders.

Furthermore, bringing in new management may have been seen as out of the question by XPO’s 63-year-old CEO, who is unlikely to retire any time soon. Throughout his career, the fast-paced and aggressive management style of Jacobs suggests he is not the kind of person who folds on the hand that was dealt, so to speak.

Appearing frequently in media, Jacobs’ management style sometimes parallels the ostentatious marketing style of Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) Elon Musk. Recall again that in 2018 the company’s shares collapsed from speculative attack after the ‘hit piece’ on Jacobs’ was published by Spruce Point Capital. Jacobs was quick to push back on Spruce Point’s allegations and the company released a statement denouncing the report on the XPO’s website. The next day, the company’s board authorized up to $2.5 billion to fund an aggressive share repurchase plan that would help combat the share price decline, despite the company previously issuing 11 million new shares the same year for the purpose of M&A.

Although many investors have disagreed with the conclusions drawn up in the 68 pages of the Spruce Point report, the report did share some oddly convincing points about executive’s strategy for growing the companies he previously led. Among these points was the way these companies determined executive compensation. It's quite possible that equity compensation rather than shareholder returns was the underlying influential factor behind XPO’s breakup plans.

Earlier in 2019, two independent shareholder advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommended that investors vote against ratifying compensation for certain XPO executives and proposed a requirement for an independent board chair. Although the executive compensation plan was ratified, shareholders expressed interests for an independent board chair, the need for sexual harassment prevention policies, and stressed concerns about XPO’s costly executive compensation. According to some analysts, the vote total reflected a lagging support for XPO’s management, as investor support fell to 67% from 93% a year prior. It’s clear that shareholders are unhappy with XPO’s recent performance, and that management seems eager to move the share price higher. What is not so clear is if management is actually serious about breaking up and selling business segments that took seven years to put together, and make XPO one of the largest diversified logistics businesses in the world.

Still, this development caught our attention and has triggered a full review at Centaur Investments. In the press release the company issued, management noted that a sum of parts approach to valuation was a more appropriate method to determine XPO’s intrinsic valuation. Readers can expect to see Centaur Investments apply this method in a detailed assessment of the company, complete with a buy or sell opinion, and price target to be shared on Seeking Alpha soon. In the meantime, potential investors may want to consider avoiding the speculative action going on with these shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but I/We do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author(s) as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Please conduct your own due diligence prior to investing in any of the securities mentioned in this article.