10% Below Targets With 4% Yields: I Rate The Dogs Of The Dow, Nos. 10 Through 6

During that time period, the Dogs average returns were nearly 15 percent per year.

The Dogs beat the broader index by an average of more than one percent over the last decade.

As of the day this article was written, the average price target for the Dogs was 9.82% above current average share prices while the average yield stood at 3.97%.

"Dogs of the Dow Stock-Picking Strategy Was a Winner for the Decade"

For those unfamiliar with the "Dogs" strategy, an investor would simply buy the ten stocks with the highest yields in the DOW 30 and then spend the year enjoying market beating results.

The author noted the following:

"…the popular investment strategy that prioritizes dividends-beat the Dow Jones Industrial Average by more than 1 percentage point a year on average through the decade."

"The Dogs, in fact, only trailed the broader index three years out of 10. That's a good boy. The Dogs of the Dow had earned almost 15% a year on average, better than the 13.4% return of the Dow and the 13.5% of the S&P 500 over that span."

"The differential between returns doesn't look huge, but even 1.4 percentage points a year on average-that's the precise figure-adds up. An investment of $10,000 in the Dogs at the end of 1999 would be worth more than $40,000, about $4,500 more than $10,000 invested in the Dow."

Here is a list of this years' Dogs:

Dow (DOW), Exxon Mobil (XOM), International Business Machines (IBM), Chevron (CVX), Pfizer (PFE), 3M (MMM), Cisco (CSCO), Coca-Cola (KO), Verizon (VZ), and Walgreens (WBA).

While reading the article, I asked myself this question, "If an investor can often beat the market by simply picking the ten DOW components with the highest yield, what returns could one achieve by eliminating names with apparently poor prospects?"

It's intriguing to note that on average, analysts provide twelve month targets nearly 10% higher than the current share valuations. Add the average yield of nearly 4%, and you have a pretty decent group of prospective investments.

With that in mind, I set about examining the ten companies listed above. In this series, I'll provide readers with the names of companies I think should be excluded from the list to (hopefully) earn a better return.

3M #10

Among the Dogs, I find 3M to be the most likely among the ten to underperform in the coming year. While the company can boast of six decades of dividend raises, investors suffered through declining revenues for the last four quarters.

The firm also has litigation risks associated with PFAS, a class of organic fluoride-based compounds created by 3M in the 1940s. The compounds contaminated water supplies near manufacturing sites in the US and Europe.

3M has agreed to a settlement of $850 million in Minnesota, and additional lawsuits are expected in the US and Germany.

Over the last 3 years revenues have grown at a 2% CAGR, and net income has stagnated.

3M possesses a broad moat and superb management, so I wouldn't count the company out over the long term; however, I consider the company to be badly overvalued (analysts agree), and the headwinds the company is experiencing are likely to weigh on shares over the short term.

The company has a yield that is a hair below 3.2%.

Valuation

As I type these words, MMM shares sell for $180.47.

My Valuation Score for 3M is 6, and my Overall Score is 60. (My rating system is outlined below.)

The average target price for all analysts covering the company is $173.63. 3M is the only company among the Dogs that has an average analysts' target price below the current share price. My valuation score indicates the shares are badly overvalued.

Coca-Cola #9

Coca-Cola has a broad moat filled with Coke, Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Dasani, Powerade and approximately 500 other brands. Coke is nearly 3 times larger than its next largest rival in the global nonalcoholic ready-to-drink market.

The company is projected to notch a 5% organic growth rate this year and 3Q results recorded revenues of $9.5 billion, an 8% YoY increase. That's quite impressive for a behemoth like KO.

The company's recent acquisition of Costa bodes well for the future. The non-alcoholic ready-to-drink market Coke operates in is an $800 billion industry. Adding hot beverages to the mix nearly doubles the market size to $1.5 trillion. The acquisition also provides KO with an additional presence in China: Costa has plans to nearly triple the number of stores in that country by 2022.

Headwinds

There are political and societal forces opposed to the soda industry.

The firm's enormous overseas operations can result in considerable currency headwinds.

Valuation

As I type these words, KO shares sell for $55.53.

My Valuation Score for Coca-Cola is 6, and my Overall Score is 49. (My rating system is outlined below.)

The average target price for all analysts covering the company is $57.33.

Two Wildcards Ahead

Two of the next three companies on the list are Exxon Mobil and Chevron. I refer to the pair as wildcards for the following reasons: I have a pretty good track record with my stock picks… with the glaring exception of oil related stocks. As a consequence, I refuse to invest in oil, although I will make small trades on certain companies when they take a swoon.

I will add that I made my predictions on oil stocks after spending countless hours listening to pundits like T Boone Pickens while perusing studies by outfits like the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). I can take a degree of solace in the fact that their predictions were often as poor as my own.

There are too many variables, economic, political and technological in nature, for me to form a valid opinion regarding the trajectory of oil related stocks in 2020; therefore, I contend Exxon and Chevron constitute wildcards in this field of ten.

Exxon Mobil #8

Exxon has an ambitious plan to ramp up capital spending in the coming years. This is counter to the plans of many rivals and carries a degree of execution risk. Management's goal is to double earnings and cash flow by 2025 while at the same time increasing return on capital employed to 15%.

For investors that fear the volatile nature of oil, the company claims solid returns can be made at levels as low as $40 per barrel. Exxon's recent discoveries in Guyana and acquisitions in the Permian are providing the firm with the added resources to (hopefully) reach the stated goals.

From today through 2025, Exxon models $190 billion in free cash flow. Should the company reach that goal, the firm would retain $90 billion after dividend payments are made.

The company's debt is rated AA+/negative by Standard & Poor's and Aaa/stable by Moody's. Exxon's debt profile should aid the firm in increasing capex as planned while still growing the dividend. The yield is currently a bit above 5%.

(Source: Three charts in this section, XOM Investor Presentation)

Headwinds

Execution risk is inherent in the company's plan to increase capex.

The volatile nature of oil prices can weigh on Exxon's profits for extended periods.

Valuation

As I compose this article, Exxon shares sell for $69.14.

My Valuation Score for XOM is 13, and my Overall Score is 37. (My rating system is outlined below.)

The average target price for all analysts covering the company is $78.30.

I will add that stalwart, well known industry leaders like Exxon tend to trade for a premium. I've missed investment opportunities by not investing in companies with low valuation scores provided by my rating system. However, by adhering to my system's valuation standards, I am much less likely to suffer large losses.

Dow Inc. #7

Dow's product lines include adhesives and sealants, a variety of coatings including additives, home and personal care, durable goods, and food and specialty packaging. Its products serve different applications, including coatings, home and personal care, durable goods, adhesives and sealants, and food and specialty packaging.

The company derives a significant advantage over foreign competitors due to the low prices of US natural gas and natural gas liquids. These serve as a feedstock as well as energy sources for the company's varied businesses.

Management states the firm has realized savings of $1.37 billion as part of a previously announced cost reduction program. Dow is suffering from an industry wide sharp decline in global demand for the company's products.

There are no debt ratings for Dow from the major credit agencies. However, at the end of 3Q19, the firm's debt to capitalization ratio stood at 53.0%. Debt totaled $20.261 billion at the end of last quarter while cash and cash equivalents totaled roughly $2.8 billion.

The company initiated a $3 billion share buyback program. If Dow uses the entire sum, at current levels the firm would retire nearly 8% of the company's market cap. Dow's yield currently stands near 5.5%.

Headwinds

Dow faces risks associated with commodity and energy costs, as well as foreign exchange rates.

Increased global production capacity may weigh on revenues over the short term.

Valuation

As I compose these lines, DOW shares sell for $51.50.

DOW's recent split from DuPont (DD) left me in a bit of a quandary. My rating system relies on a great deal of historical data to formulate scores. Consequently, I am unable to provide a valuation score from my system. This required me to make a "guesstimate" as to where the company should fall on this list. Fortunately, we can turn to analysts for their rating. (My rating system is outlined below.)

The average target price for all analysts covering the company is $56.79.

Chevron Corp. #6

As an integrated oil company, Chevron prospered through boom and bust cycles and can claim a 32-year long dividend growth streak.

The company's strategy is in stark contrast to that of rival Exxon Mobil. Rather than ramping up capex, CVX is dialing back on spending for new projects.

Even so, the firm boasts of having bested rivals in 2018 when the company increased production by 7%. In 2019, Chevron projects similar growth.

Production in the Permian has been a big growth driver. With 2.2 million acres in the Permian, the company is one of the largest producers in the basin. Because Chevron pays low or no royalties on 80% of those holdings, the company has a strong competitive advantage. In 2018, Chevron recorded a 71% increase in Permian production, and the company forecasts continued double digit growth. When one considers that production costs have decreased by 40% while well performance is improving, a sanguine outlook for the company seems understandable.

Chevron's liquefied natural gas projects in Australia also serve as growth drivers. Combined they add 400,000 barrels equivalent of oil a day.

The company's debt is rated AA by Standard & Poor's with a stable outlook. Moody's rates the company Aa2/stable. Chevron's yield hovers around 4.1%.

(Source: the four charts in this section are from Chevron Investor Presentation)

Headwinds

Chevron's downstream footprint, which is smaller than many rivals, leaves the firm with greater exposure to fluctuations in the price of oil.

Fluctuations in oil price can result in fierce headwinds.

Valuation

As I compose these lines, Chevron shares sell for $116.44.

My Valuation Score for CVX is 27, and my Overall Score is 46. (My rating system is outlined below.)

The average target price for all analysts covering the company is $136.60.

My rating system indicates CVX is trading well above fair value. However, the valuation score is far better than the four previously listed stocks. It should be noted that companies with Chevron's profile tend to trade for a premium.

My Perspective

I have no positions in the above listed companies and I have no intention of investing in any of the names. I am considering selling short-term puts in CVX to generate income. If the options are exercised, I would then sell calls.

I am projecting that by removing 3M and Coca-Cola from the list, investors would outperform the original ten Dogs of the Dow. I'll also go on record as prognosticating that the remaining eight names will beat the broader index. Check back this time next year for the results. My only real fear is that Chevron and/or Exxon Mobil could weigh on the results. Unfortunately, I believe there is an equal possibility that the two will outperform; therefore, I will keep them on the roster.

Understanding The Rating System

I follow approximately 200 dividend bearing companies. The middle of each month, I review each company and provide an updated score.

For example: My Valuation Score for 3M is 6, and my Overall Score is 60. The scores indicate 3M is a very high-quality company with a very rich valuation.

The first number represents the Fair Value of the company and measures numerous valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is 100. A company is considered significantly undervalued with a score of 83 or higher. A company trading near fair value would have a score of 67 to 82.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This takes into account the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 100. A score of 83 or higher is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a Valuation Score of 83 combined with an Overall Score of 63 provides investment targets that often outperform the market. The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 83 for valuation and 63 overall.

In this article, you may note the highest rated stock may be ranked below a company with a lower rating. That is because I weigh other factors when ranking the company in question. Nonetheless, the rating score plays a large role in how I assess a company's likelihood of performing well over the long term.

