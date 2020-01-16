Weekly Edge: China And U.S. To Sign Phase-One Deal, Easing Trade Tensions

With trade uncertainty and political tension still very much present, investors may not expect to see large returns in 2020.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the deal is presumed to include roughly $200 billion in Chinese purchases of American goods in exchange for canceling new U.S. tariffs on about $156 billion of Chinese goods scheduled to be implemented on Dec. 15.

By Ansh Chaudhary

China and the U.S. are expected to sign a phase-one trade deal on Wednesday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the deal is presumed to include roughly $200 billion in Chinese purchases of American goods in exchange for canceling new U.S. tariffs on about $156 billion of Chinese goods scheduled to be implemented on Dec. 15. China is expected to increase farm product purchases by $32 billion, manufactured goods by $80 billion, energy products by $50 billion, and services by roughly $35 billion, reports the Journal.

The phase-one trade deal will likely ease the long-running economic tensions between the two countries, boosting business and investor confidence. The Journal reports that President Trump plans to go to Beijing to "negotiate a broader pact, which would address other, knottier issues such as Chinese subsidies to domestic companies, particularly state-owned enterprises, and tactics the U.S. says Beijing uses to acquire American technological know-how."

While the White House is eager to start working on phase two of the trade deal, says the Journal, "Chinese officials haven't confirmed any details of the second phase of the plan, and instead have said any future negotiations would depend on how the phase-one deal is implemented. Beijing's leadership, under President Xi Jinping, has so far resisted U.S. efforts to get it to make any fundamental changes to its state-led economic model."

In an interview with CNBC, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the key to the success of the phase-one trade deal is enforcement. However, with key issues remaining unresolved between the two parties, a phase-two trade deal is one that both sides willingly want to work out. "Just as in this deal there were certain rollbacks, in phase two there will be additional rollbacks," Mnuchin told CNBC. "It's really just a question of-and we've said before-phase two may be 2A, 2B, 2C. We'll see."

Although this trade agreement is likely good news for most businesses in the U.S., many investors may proceed with caution in the near future. Joseph Little, a global chief strategist for HSBC global asset management, told Market Watch that the trade tensions are yet to be fully resolved: "There are still concerns about the macro outlook, about the structure internationally with the U.S. still challenging the nominations for the World Trade Organization," he said. "The [trade] environment remains very much in flux and a source of concern and challenge for investors."

With trade uncertainty and political tension still very much present, investors may not expect to see large returns in 2020. Along with trade data, the global economic outlook must change in order for investors to be more confident in the returns of asset classes this year.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs increased from 21.00 to 23.18. Momentum increased in nine of 11 sectors in the past week. Technology, with a 10-point gain, had the largest increase in momentum score for the week. Technology remained in the top spot. With a 13-point loss, Energy had the largest drop in momentum score, pushing it a few rungs down the ladder. Materials fell to last place despite a 2-point increase in momentum score.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from 22.25 to 25.00. Momentum increased in nine of 12 factors in the past week. With an 8-point gain, Momentum had the largest increase in momentum score for the week. Yield fell 2 points in momentum score. Value and Small Size remained neutral. High Beta held remained in first, while Yield fell to last place.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score increased from 25.36 to 26.91. Momentum in the global sector increased in seven of 11 regions in the past week, two remained neutral, and the rest fell. China had the largest increase in momentum score, gaining 10 points. Latin America lost 12 points in momentum score. Eurozone and EAFE remained neutral. China held its position at the top, while Japan remained the laggard.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.