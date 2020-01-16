The Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio: Preliminary Rebalancing - Part V. And We're Done

Also include a discussion about where I have decided to park cash in light of recent interest rate cuts.

After a few months of research, head-scratching and decision-making I have completed the rebalancing of the Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio (PPRP). With changing world (and local) scenarios, I continue to hold about 12-15% cash reserves in the event that the correction I have been waiting for for what seems like an eternity presents itself.

Note: There will be a bit of overlap in this article as I will be including a summary of the trades I have made since initiating the re-balance process.

One Major Sea Change

The major change to the PPRP has been the inclusion of both global and emerging market positions. As I mentioned previously, both the Financial Times All-World Index and the MSCI Emerging Market Index have over the past few months broken what I consider to be significant downtrends.

My goal for foreign stocks is 10% of the total portfolio, and with recent purchases, we have now achieved that. As I do not have either the time or the financial resources to research and purchase individual foreign stocks, I opted to utilize closed-end funds (CEFs) to fill this part of the PPRP. Having been a long-time advocate of CEFs, this made my research somewhat easier. One of my initial sources for identifying portfolio candidates was the CEF Screener on the CEFConnect website.

More about specific funds follows.

What We Sold

Over the period of time that we have been in the rebalancing process, I have sold a number of positions. Some were sold because we had decent profits, others because portfolio positions overlapped (particularly CEFs), some were sold because I no longer saw the potential for dividend increases or decent total returns, and a few because they were just bad decisions when I bought them.

On balance, we eliminated six portfolio positions. Here is a summary:

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG) - Owned for about three years, DPG was a good income and total return generator. A primary reason for selling was a combination of a predominance (over 40%) of energy-related holdings and high annual fees (over three percent with leverage costs).

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) - Held this for about two years and was frustrated that despite its holdings of the top of the line business development companies (BDCs), it failed to perform as well as some of its individual components. The fact that FGB recently lopped four cents off the quarterly dividend also made the decision easier.

Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) - I know, I just recently initiated a small position here, but I well remember the mortgage REIT sector debacle a decade or so ago and, considering I already have a decent position in New Residential Investment Corporation (NRZ), I didn't want to take what I consider an unnecessary risk and overload with mREITs. Also, I felt that I could better allocate these funds into other positions offering a better total return.

Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) - For the past few years, I have been trimming the number of MLPs in the portfolio from about 15 to a more reasonable number (around seven or so). The MLP sector has underperformed since 2015 due to a number of reasons which I won't get into, but conversions to C-Corps, distribution cuts, and failure of distributable cash flow to cover distributions are a few of the bigger ones. With this in mind, I decided to sell three of our smaller positions: Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK), Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), and Consolidated Coal Resources (CCR). The first two were profitable, and I don't want to talk about CCR - just glad it was a very small position.

What We Bought

On balance, we purchased positions in 11 stocks/funds. The major concentration of these were four funds in the global and emerging market sectors.

I chose two CEFs that were global in character, and two that focused on emerging markets:

Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO) - Had a small position here before beginning the rebalancing project and have gradually added to this. FCO's portfolio is spread around the world, with an emphasis on Commonwealth countries.

First-Trust Aberdeen Global Opportunities Fund (FAM) - Have watched this fund from a distance of several years before taking a position recently. Its portfolio nicely complements that of FC, with an emphasis on Asia, Russia, Brazil, and Europe, among others. A recent dividend increase (second in about six months) didn't hurt my decision to buy either.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD) - EMD focuses on a combination of total return and income generation using debt (government and corporate bonds predominantly). Its portfolio positions are spread over most emerging market nations.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunities Fund (FEO) - FEO's portfolio includes emerging markets that provide total return through a combination of both equities and fixed-income vehicles, thus somewhat complementing EMD. Largest positions focus on China, Russia, Asia and South America.

The remaining purchases consisted of individual stocks and a few additional closed-end funds.

We already had some exposure to convertibles through Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund (AVK), but I desired to increase our allocation to this sector by adding Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY). CHY is more heavily concentrated on convertibles than AVK (50% versus 32%). Both have performed well and I consider CHY a good portfolio addition and income producer.

The PPRP did not have any exposure to healthcare. Again, I went with a CEF with which I was familiar, having owned it once before. I chose Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) as it would cover exposure to the healthcare sector and increase our global exposure. The fund is heavily weighed to both U.S. and European stocks.

I desire our portfolio to generally move in tandem with the U.S. markets in general, so I selected two CEFs that position themselves in an array of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks and have historically good performance records. I have previously initiated a position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and had been watching Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG). I am also a fan of Gabelli Equity Fund (GAB), but it has recently been selling at a premium to net asset value. So, I decided to add to our position in USA and begin a position in ASG.

Having sold FGB, we had little exposure to BDCs. I follow two SA authors whom cover this sector with great expertise - BDC Buzz and Factoids. I initiated a small position in WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) and expect to increase this and add one or two other BDCs early on in 2020.

Similarly, our portfolio is lacking in REITs. I like two CEFs (as mentioned previously) - Cohen & Steers Total Return Fund (RFI), and CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR). I feel that both are fully valued at this time and will patiently await a pull back before committing funds to either of these. I also was looking at REIT turnaround possibilities and after considerable thought, took small (very small) positions in The GEO Group (GEO) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI). GEO is one of two companies owning private prisons, while PEI owns re-purposed malls. I believe that if there is no significant change to our administration in the November elections that GEO has a shot at returning to former price levels. Similarly, I believe that PEI has taken significant steps to fill retail vacancies with a diversity of uses that will enable it to survive and potentially prosper going forward. I do believe that there is a significant chance that the dividend will be cut this year, but there is also a chance that it could be acquired at a decent premium to the current share price.

One last purchase was also a small one - a non-MLP mid stream - Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN). In the back of my mind, I believe that there is a chance that midstream energy will turn the corner this year, and I believe that ETRN offers an opportunity for decent total return.

What We Are Still Waiting On

There are still a few stocks/funds mentioned in earlier articles in this series which I feel are presently fairly valued. I have patience, and since we still have a decent amount of cash, I have no problem waiting for either a market-wide correction or individual pullbacks. Here's the waiting list:

Cohen & Steers Total return Fund (RFI) - Covered previously in this article. Would like to own it at an eight percent yield or better. That equates to a price of $12 - perhaps I am overly optimistic with this expectation.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) - Also covered previously. I would like to acquire at a share price in the $7 to $7.50 range.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) - Still hold a way too small position in UTF. Should have bought more a long time ago. Probably one of my most favorite CEFs. Like to add in the low $23s, but at the present time, this does not look doable.

One foreign energy company that I would like to be a part of the PPRP is Equinor ASA (EQNR) - the old Statoil. EQNR has a desire to be a sustainable energy company with ambitions to reduce its carbon footprint (for those whom are interested) in the near future. It is also the big player in the massive Johan Sverdrup offshore oil field. Its stock price has appreciated over 25% in the past few months, so again I will wait for a pullback before committing any funds.

What To Do With Our Remaining Cash

For the past year or so, I have parked the PPRP's cash reserves in two Schwab funds - Schwab Value Advantage Money Fund (SWVXX) and Schwab U.S. Treasury Money Fund (SNSXX). I have watched as recent interest rate cuts have eroded the interest that these funds have paid. Present yields are 1.53% for SWVXX and 1.37% for SNSXX.

I have spent considerable time searching for safe alternatives offering higher yields. I have come up with three that I am looking into seriously, the goal being short maturity holdings:

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT). MINT is an ETF currently yielding about 2.37% holding mostly short-duration bonds. Historically, its price has fluctuated between $99 and $102.

Invesco Ultra-Short Duration ETF (GSY). GSY has a present yield of about 2.57% and holds mostly investment-grade short-term bonds. Since its inception in 2008, GSY's price has fluctuated between $49 and $50.

Lord Abbett Ultra-Short Bond Fund Class F (LUBFX) is the third alternative I have looked at. LUBFX is currently paying about 2.44% and, since inception in 2016, its share price has fluctuated between $10 and $10.03. Its portfolio is comprised of investment-grade bonds.

I intend to move cash from the Schwab funds into one or more of these short-term vehicles in the near future.

Conclusion

There you have it - I am finished (I think) with this year's rebalancing effort.

Please don't hesitate to make any suggestions, or to present your own rebalancing scenarios for 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMD, ETRN, FAM, FEO, FCO, GEO, GEO, THW, PEI, WHF, USA, CHY, ASG, SWVXX, SNSXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.