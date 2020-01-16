5 Largest Stocks Failing The 'Tesla Test' On Forensic Scores For January

A total of 19 stocks across all the major US exchanges achieved such adverse scores, and all but the five selected stocks were below market cap of $500M.

This model showed remarkable success last year and may provide indications of early market tops based on changing numbers of qualifying stocks as the study continues.

The "Tesla Test" looks for the same forensic valuations that preceded a 40% drop in TSLA stock last year and forecasted many stock peaks since.

Introduction

This forensic value analysis began with a check of four different algorithm scores of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) at the request of members of my service back in October 2018. The question they asked at the time was, "what risk does Tesla, Inc. pose as an investment?" In an ad hoc query of top forensic algorithms and a well-known value model, I obtained very surprising results. The set of adverse scores on Tesla at that time was shared by no other company with a market cap of over $1 billion across any of the US exchanges.

That struck me as a very significant finding and became even more interesting when Tesla subsequently declined by more than 40% from its peak in December.

I have since dubbed this stringent set of forensic and value scores shown in the table above as the "Tesla Test" and run periodic reviews for any large-cap stocks that have reached such high outlier conditions. The following selections show other stocks with equal or worse scores even more recently that signal a failing score on the "Tesla Test."

Back in December, the article described how only 25 stocks qualified:

Forensic 'Tesla Test' Year-End Results: Plus 4 Stocks For December

Now, in January, only 19 stocks qualify, with only 5 stocks above $500 million market caps. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) is the only carryover from the December selections. This reduction in extreme outlier stock conditions may be a reflection of improving market conditions more broadly. It is still unusual that, for another monthly analysis, only one stock over $1 billion market cap was found to meet all the outlier conditions.

The Current 5 Largest Stocks of the "Tesla Test"

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

NRZ is in a strong positive uptrend from September, but getting flagged by all the forensic algorithms with unusually high adverse scores. Some of these recent scores may be explained by unusual activity related to a recent acquisition.

As part of its acquisition, New Residential said it purchased Ditech's forward Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae and non-agency mortgage servicing rights portfolio, which carried an aggregate unpaid principal balance of approximately $62 billion as of Aug. 31, 2019. It also agreed to assume certain Ditech office spaces and add approximately 1,100 Ditech employees to support the increase in volume to its existing origination and servicing operations.

Ditech Financial in Fort Washington to lay off 101 - Philadelphia Business Journal

A quick look at a different perspective from the dashboard of scores may provide additional insight.

The value score remains particularly low and related to the Piotroski algorithm used in this model. Other scores of growth, quality, and sentiment are positive near average S&P 500 stock levels.

Valuation remains the key component that is showing weaker conditions, but the forensic accounting algorithms related to financial distress, earnings manipulation, and bankruptcy risk are not well explained by the scoreboard above. Again, the high adverse forensic scores may be most related to the recent acquisition activity.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)

RVNC is another stock with very high sentiment breakout conditions and strong momentum. This high price momentum, based on FDA news and approvals, may be driving the wide disparity between price and fundamental ratios that affect some of the value analysis.

Once again, we see RVNC with a very high sentiment score, but an extremely low quality score and low growth and value scores. This may contribute to a predictable decline when sentiment subsides and forensic value scores become a larger factor in price equilibrium.

Looking at the growth and profitability results, we can see the relative weakness to the industry and the S&P 500 stocks. This does not necessarily explain the high adverse forensic scores, but it may show some key factors contributing to the selection on this model for January.

Insider activity over the past two years for RVNC shows much larger net outflows over the past two years.

IMGN is showing strong positive breakout momentum since October despite the high negative forensic scores on this model. The wide disparity between returns and fundamental forensic scores may be closely related to favorable drug development and recent news of accelerated pathway approval on good research results: ImmunoGen Lead Drug Gets Nod for Accelerated Approval Pathway (Revised)

Positive price drivers that are not directly related to fundamental factors can affect the forensic scores and cause some of the distortions that make the stock an extreme outlier on this model.

The scoreboard report above shows low value, growth, quality and sentiment scores with negative forecasted sales growth. These factors certainly contribute to adverse forensic scores, especially when moving in the opposite direction of the strong price growth.

A closer look at growth and profitability trends shows very low scores for both factors relative to the industry and the S&P 500. Again, much of the value and factors affecting the stock price are based on their drug progress and approvals that are creating improved outlooks despite weak fundamentals.

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc said on Friday it had received a proposal from a private equity fund interested in acquiring a majority or all of its outstanding shares, valuing the company at as much as $993 million. Shares of the company surged 67.74% to $5.72 before the bell, after the drugmaker said it was reviewing the non-binding proposal of up to $7 per Sorrento share. - Yahoo Finance

Sorrento surges on a near $1 billion takeout offer

The odd thing with this price performance that runs counter to much of the fundamental forensic algorithms and the negative scoring is that SRNE has now had several of these offers without further disclosure and a subsequent rejection.

The [$7] proposal comes a few months after the cancer therapy developer rejected an unsolicited buyout proposal from two pharmaceutical companies which offered between $3 and $5 for each of Sorrento's outstanding shares. ~ Yahoo Finance

A continuation of this bidding pattern without further disclosures is driving much of the adverse outlier scores on the forensic algorithms with such an increasingly wide disparity between price and fundamentals. A look into some of the company fundamentals and value conditions may reveal additional insight.

While these dashboard reports may give us some additional insight, they are an entirely different view than the forensic algorithms used for the 'Tesla Test' outlier model. Interestingly, the SRNE sentiment is extremely high based on the strong positive momentum despite much lower value, growth, and quality scores.

SRNE continues to deliver strong gains with a wide divergence from valuation levels and fundamental ratios. It appears that the bids since November are a key price driver and something needs to materialize to support these elevated price levels. There has been no insider activity since September 2018 according to the SecForm4 research site, and that was a sale of approximately $1.5 million worth of shares.

MGNX is in a strong momentum breakout with high sentiment factors. Again, the fundamental forensic factors are showing very wide divergence between price and accounting characteristics that may flag other unusual conditions.

Looking again at the dashboard scores from StockRover, we see very high sentiment-driven price momentum with low value, growth, and quality scores.

Fundamental factors of profitability, sales growth, ROA, ROE all contribute to the high outlier scores on this forensic test. This may flag meaningful concerns between current price levels and valuations going forward. Possibly related to this price disparity is the lack of insider buying over the past two years. (SecForm4)

Standard Caution with all Forensic Assessments

It's important to stress that firms identified by these academic models may not be in actual distress or suffer from any adverse irregularities whatsoever. These models are certainly not foolproof and were designed by academic researchers to improve the chance of detection of irregularities leading to bankruptcy, earnings manipulation, or flag the presence of financial distress.

At the same time, these models are among the best peer-reviewed forensic models in the financial literature and have some significant documented value.

The Beneish model for example has "correctly identified, in advance of public disclosure, a large majority (71%) of the most famous accounting fraud cases that surfaced after the model's estimation period" (Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57).

Further, in a survey of 169 chief financial officers of public companies, Dichev, Graham, and Rajgopal (2012) reported that respondents estimated that approximately 20% of all companies manage earnings to misrepresent economic performance. While three different financial forensic models are applied in the selection of these portfolios, researchers associated with testing the M-score described their approach this way:

Our main hypothesis was that companies that share traits with past earnings manipulators (i.e., those that "look like manipulators") represent a particularly vulnerable type of growth stock. Because of their strong recent growth trajectory, these companies are likely to be more richly priced. At the same time, they exhibit a number of potentially problematic characteristics, indicative of either lower earnings quality or a more challenging economic environment. Although the accounting games such companies engage in might not be serious enough to warrant legal action, we posited that their earnings trajectory is more likely to disappoint investors (i.e., they have lower earnings quality)" (Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57).

One other important consideration from my own experience is that biotechnology stocks tend to be over-represented in the population of adverse scoring stocks. Over the years, I have observed that the research-directed nature of biotech and pharmaceutical companies with low sales, low earnings, and typically high valuations and high share issuance may distort the results of these scholarly models without necessarily indicating that these firms are at higher risk. Another way to say this is that companies with a more standard business model like Tesla, building and selling products with a more standard track record of sales and earnings, may be a much better application for these forensic algorithms.

Conclusion

Normally, I'm focused exclusively on long positions. Finding stocks with the best fundamental value, highest positive momentum, and a strong assortment of technical timing indicators for breakouts are at the top of my screening objectives. The powerful effects and timing of the Tesla Test measures were almost exclusively based on (1) the deep dive value characteristics of the Piotroski value score, (2) the earnings manipulation warning score of the Beneish model, (3) the two-year bankruptcy probability value of the Altman Z-score, and (4) the two-year distress model of the Ohlson O-score probability. The significant declines in prior selections reinforce my interest in this anomaly to see if these patterns return with consistency in a short-term test for the stocks selected above.

I have been fascinated by forensic and value algorithms for many years and apply them in many different tests and market conditions. My next top forensic selection portfolio will be released in February.

Each of these scores and methodologies is analyzed and detailed in my recurring monthly portfolios to find market opportunities through many different quantitative models that have survived the test of time:

The goal of this article is not to revisit all the forensic analysis of scholarly research already addressed in prior articles but to apply this uniquely effective combination of scores near the top of Tesla's decline to the current population of large firms across the US exchanges.

My takeaway on this ad hoc study tested throughout 2019 is that the results have been very significant predictors of short-term declines with few exceptions. It also shows that the most reliable results occur following earnings reports, and not when earnings surprises may occur during the measurement period. Because these forensic accounting ratios are based heavily on fundamental data, external events and surprising news will alter stock price performance independent of any forecast. Despite a few exceptions, most of the stocks performed as expected and, in the case of MDR, experienced declines larger than 90% in less than a year.

Where is Tesla at now on the scores?

For those who may still be curious, TSLA scores today are significantly improved from the initial October 2018 values that forecasted increased weakness and decline. However, comparing the January values with December values shows some increased risk in the Ohlson-O probability score of bankruptcy within a two-year time horizon of the algorithm.

Tesla is down significantly today based on a Morgan Stanley downgrade on their valuation estimates of future TSLA price performance. According to Morgan Stanley, they now rank TSLA as the 3rd least attractive stock in their coverage: Comparing Forensic Scores from December to January

January December

TSLA is well out of the parameters originally used in the 'Tesla Test', and the price has been showing more strength until the Morgan Stanley downgrade today. I continue to run this anomaly study into 2020 as I find it very unusual to have multi-billion-dollar corporations scoring poorly across all the extreme values applied. In fact, it is surprising to find such large outliers from among more than 8,000 stocks, and it piques my interest every time.

I trust this research will give you added value to your investment goals and objectives in the days ahead.

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

