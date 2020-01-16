Bank Of South Carolina: Charleston's Best Kept Secret

With a payout ratio around 55%, the dividend looks poised to continue growing for the foreseeable future.

Including special dividends, the stock yields 3.95% and has grown at an average annual clip of 15% over the last ten years.

Operating metrics, including return on assets and quality of loans, have been strengthening in recent years.

Investment Thesis

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) is a micro-cap regional bank, barely over $100 million by market capitalization, operating in and around the Charleston area of South Carolina. With very little information about the company on the internet (except for the company's website), the stock seems to be almost completely overlooked by the investment community.

This, I believe, creates a good investment opportunity, especially for dividend growth investors such as myself. BKSC stock trades at 14.5x trailing earnings and a 3.95% dividend yield based on the total dividend per share payout in 2019. Over the last ten years, the dividend has risen at a 15% average annual rate, and it still has room to run with the TTM payout ratio sitting at 56.5% and earnings growth steady.

In short, BKSC is a conservatively run regional bank with a generous dividend policy, strong alignment between management and shareholders, and decent growth prospects in the years ahead. Best of all, it's a good value, if one can pick up shares of the thinly traded stock at the right price.

Business Overview

As stated above, BKSC's branches are located in Charleston, South Carolina, a city of roughly 120,000 people, as well as a few of the surrounding suburbs/exurbs.

This places a sizable weight on the health of the Charleston economy. Fortunately for BKSC, the Charleston economy is doing well right now, with an unemployment rate of 2.6% versus the nationwide average of 3.7%. Prospects for future job growth are slightly above the US average, and median household income of $61,367 is a little above the nationwide average of $57,652.

According to Forbes:

Charleston is a major tourist destination, with a considerable number of historical buildings, luxury hotels and bed and breakfasts. Higher education is also an important sector in the local economy, occupied by many institutions such as the Medical University of South Carolina, College of Charleston, The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, and Charleston School of Law among others.

In January, 2019, a Milken Institute report showed that the Charleston area's economy had risen to the 16th best in the nation due largely to cargo growth at the port and the health of the manufacturing sector. The region's housing remains affordable, which, combined with low mortgage rates, is a positive sign for the continuation of home sales. According to a panel of Charleston business leaders, the local economy bounced back after the Great Recession faster than most of the rest of the country.

Just over half (53%) of BKSC's loans are standard commercial or multifamily real estate loans, followed by residential (or "consumer") real estate at 22%. This latter category includes both 1-4 unit property mortgages and home equity loans. Fully three-fourths of loans are for stabilized (post-development phase) real estate.

Source: Q3 10-Q

A little under 19% of loans are to small and mid-sized businesses. I'm glad to see that only 4% of loans are in the somewhat riskier CRE construction space. Consumer loans at 2% make up the remainder.

Net loans had only grown 0.35% from year-end 2018 to Q3 2019, which marks the continuation of a trend of slowing loan growth over the last five years. This is certainly not a positive trend, but one can also interpret it as management's unwillingness to lower their underwriting standards. It would be nice to see loan growth pick up again, though, because total non-interest income has fallen by ~40% since 2015.

Total deposits grew 1.3% from year-end 2018 to Q3 2019, which is good to see after a 5.1% YoY drop from 2017 to 2018. The loan-to-deposit ratio remains at a very conservative level that may be on the high side of its five-year history but is quite low relative to most regional banks.

Loans as a % of Deposits:

2015: 67.6%

2016: 70.0%

2017: 67.1%

2018: 71.8%

2019 (1st 3 Qs): 71.2%

Expressed differently, the LDR sits at 0.71x as of Q3 2019.

Looking back over the past ten years, revenue and net interest income have both grown strongly but the company has been able to translate that growth into phenomenal net income growth.

Data by YCharts

Diluted earnings per share before amortization has risen 12.03% per year since 2015, mainly because of a 41% jump from 2017 to 2018. Book value per share has risen 6.38% per year since 2015.

Return on assets, likewise, have risen to an impressive 1.66% in 2019.

Return On Average Assets (ROAA):

2015: 1.29%

2016: 1.28%

2017: 1.14%

2018: 1.61%

2019: 1.66%

BKSC has managed to maintain and expand its profit margin to an incredible 37.5% in the past twelve months, even higher than that of my favorite regional bank, Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH).

Data by YCharts

While net interest income has not been reported yet for full-year 2019, it has been on the upswing from 2016's 3.71% to 2017's 3.76% to 2018's 4.15%.

In the midst of this strong profitability, BKSC's nonperforming assets are few and far between. Its asset quality has improved markedly in the last five years, at least in terms of the fulfillment of payment obligations.

Nonperforming Assets As a % of All Loans & Owned Real Estate:

2015: 1.26%

2016: 1.00%

2017: 0.48%

2018: 0.30%

2019 (1st 3 Qs): 0.62%

In 2018 and 2019, the bank has not needed to take possession of any real estate, and thus owned real estate has been zero over these years.

NPAs as a percentage of total assets was 0.38% as of Q3 2019, compared to 0.19% in 2018 and 0.29% in 2017. I like seeing numbers this low sustained over multiple years.

Year-Over-Year Performance

According to BKSC's annual earnings press release, book value per share rose 12.1% YoY from 2018 to 2019, total assets rose 3.7%, diluted earnings per share rose 5.6%, and the dividend per share rose 7.2%. Overall, 2019 was a strong year for the company.

Valuation

First off, I like to see that the dividend yield is on the high side over its last five-year range.

Data by YCharts

Keep in mind the above dividend yield is based on only the regular dividend of $0.16 per share, but management has made it a habit to pay out a special dividend one quarter per year. In 2019, a special dividend of $0.10 was added to September's $0.16 payout, bringing the total payout for the year to $0.74. Based on that annual payout, the dividend yield currently sits at 3.95%.

What a difference ten cents makes!

But this generous dividend policy is supported by strong earnings growth, which is one reason, along with a flatlined stock price, that the P/E ratio has slumped to around the lowest level its been since before the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

Book value per share sits at $9.25, putting the current share price of $18.80 at around 2.03x BV. That may seem high, or at least not cheap, but the average price/book among BKSC's closest peers is 2.2x.

Perusing the insider trades over the last year, it's encouraging to see that management as well as the board of directors have been almost constantly buying, at least in small chunks. Most of the buys in the last six months were executed for either $18.50 or $18.75, though a few were for $19.00.

Insiders own 22.5% of the company, which signals a strong alignment of interests between management and shareholders.

The Dividend

I've mentioned already that the divided has risen at an average rate of 15% per year over the last ten years. But I have not mentioned that the dividend had to be halved during the Great Recession. For a conservatively managed bank, it is surprising to see that sort of earnings volatility. What happened?

Data by YCharts

BKSC unfortunately got caught up in the destructive bursting of the real estate bubble in 2008-2009. The bank's losses, however, were spread fairly evenly across CRE, 1-4 residential, and consumer loans.

In 2006, the bank had impaired loans totaling $10,864. In 2007, impaired loans skyrocketed to $882,269. In 2008, the total more than doubled to $1,802,291. In 2009, impaired loans rose further to $2,502,202, and in 2010 that total reached $3,559,528. Charge-offs leaped from $114,313 in 2008 to $777,166 in 2009. Allowance for loan losses jumped from 0.79% in 2008 to 1.42% in 2009. (See the 2010 Annual Report for more details.)

As a result of this spike in nonperforming loans, EPS sank from $0.67 in 2008 to $0.43 in 2009. Obviously, 2008's annual dividend of $0.64 was unsustainable and had to be cut (in half) to $0.32. But EPS bounced back strongly in 2010 to $0.71, and the dividend continued its steady growth from then on.

Even in 2009, the net interest margin was still 4.18% and the company remained profitable, albeit less so than in previous years. And, as you can see today, EPS growth has been vigorous, allowing for robust dividend coverage even with a growing payout.

If the US entered another recession in the next few years, I believe BKSC's performance would be significantly better this time around. Why? Notice that EPS has flatlined from 2006 to 2007 and had begun falling well before the Great Recession officially started in December 2007. That is because housing prices had begun falling well before 2008.

With the real estate environment significantly different today, including a strong housing market, I highly doubt that BKSC is susceptible to the same sort of earnings downside in the next recession. The last few years' results suggest that history is not about to repeat for this South Carolina bank. Compare today's payout ratio with the payout ratio trend leading up to the Great Recession:

Data by YCharts

Assuming the dividend continues to grow at 7% per year, based on a starting yield of 3.95%, buyers at today's price can expect a yield-on-cost after ten years of 7.77%. If you strip out the special dividend, the same growth rate would produce a 6.7% 10-year YoC. Even one or two special dividends would put the YoC above my 7% minimum for conservative investments.

Of course, this is a very cautious projection for dividend growth, considering the rapid growth witnessed over the last decade. Given the slow growth in shares outstanding over time (3.8% total over the last ten years), it seems that the insiders who make these decisions would prefer dividend growth over buybacks as a way to reward shareholders.

Personally, that is my kind of company, especially when trading volume is already very low.

Thus, faster than 7% average dividend growth over the next ten years would not be surprising, and it would incrementally raise one's yield-on-cost. For instance, 10% average dividend growth would make the 10-year YoC come to 10.25%, or 8.84% if one doesn't count the special dividend.

Conclusion

Over the last decade, BKSC has roughly kept pace with the total return of the S&P 500 (SPY), in no small part because of its generous dividend policy.

Data by YCharts

For investors who can pick up shares at the right price (which is more difficult than usual when only a few thousand shares trade hands on any given day), BKSC looks like a great long-term dividend growth investment. With conservative capital management and underwriting, a shareholder-aligned executive team and board of directors, and strong dividend growth, this South Carolina bank might just be Charleston's best kept secret.

NOTE: With daily volume regularly less than 2,000, it is imperative to use limit orders for both buying and selling. Liquidity may be an issue for some investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKSC, WASH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.