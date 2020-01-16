What To Do As Wells Fargo Navigates Rough Waters Ahead

When a stock falls hard after a quarterly earnings report, that is the optimal time for the value investor to take notice. Wells Fargo (WFC) showed a “double top” of $54, unable to break above that level, ahead of the earnings report. And although charts do note the stock’s future price, the stock did land on support levels when it fell to around $48. Wells Fargo disappointed investors on earnings and revenue, badly underperforming its peers. JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MS) had no trouble beating expectations.

So, what went wrong with Wells Fargo in the last quarter?

Fourth-Quarter Results

Wells Fargo reported earnings of $0.93 as revenue fell 5.34% to $19.86 billion Y/Y. The weak results illustrate that the bank cannot get beyond its past problems stemming from the credit card scandal. Banks like Bank of America are growing at its expense. Investment houses like Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are taking its business. And markets are rewarding them while WFC stock falters.

WFC has a financial safety similar to that of JPMorgan but the lowest growth decile rating:

Source: DIY Investing at StockRover

WFC stock discounts the future customer growth headwinds ahead. The bank will need to spend more on marketing, boosting staff morale, and improving operational efficiency. But first, it has write-offs related to its past sins.

Wells Fargo’s net income of $2.87 billion included a $1.9 billion operating loss, which in turn included a $1.5 billion litigation accrual. Higher customer remediation expenses and costs from “retail sales practice matters” hurt the company’s quarterly results.

Source: Wells Fargo

Unfortunately, WFC could not even take a tax deduction from the litigation accruals. On the flip side, consumer customer checking grew 2%, suggesting stabilization in customer loyalty. Automobile and home loans improved while credit card net charge-off rates of 32bps were near historic lows.

Dividend Income Growth

Wells Fargo paid a $0.51 a share dividend, up 19% YoY, so the stock now yields 4.22%. First, investors need to be willing to bet that this is a “kitchen sink quarter” in which it will have no more big write-downs in the future. The performance of its new leadership will matter next. Management acknowledged it has plenty of work ahead:

We're making significant changes to our management structure and processes to accomplish our work, changes that will make us more effective. Like any other problems, recognition of the importance and severity is [the] necessary first step, but this by itself is inadequate.

Source: SA Transcript

Despite the acknowledgment, Wells needs to earn back investor trust. It forecast $150 million a quarter in fraud-related losses. But now it thinks the losses grew to $700-$800 million annually. John Schrewsberry said:

We'll try and give better guidance to that. But the higher run rate or the higher realized rate that we've had over the last two years reflects more of a combination of episodic things that are anticipated to be to recur at the same level.

Source: SA Transcript

Restructuring

Wells Fargo will centralize its businesses, cut the many levels of management, and embrace a new culture to move forward.

It can get back to growth, eventually.

Year-over-year, period-end loans are up as are period-end deposits (slide 4). Deposits rose $14.1 billion, helped by higher commercial and consumer deposit balances. Shareholders are getting better returns as the company buys back shares (of $6.9 billion or 3% of shares outstanding). Debt also fell by $2.5 billion to $14.4 billion.

Wealth Management A Drag

The 63% YoY drop in net income, to $254 million, is a disappointing result. JPMorgan enjoyed a 27% growth in client investment assets and consumer business. Net income for JPMorgan’s Asset and Wealth Management was $785 million.

Wells Fargo has the potential to improve its wealth management business performance. AUM (assets under management) rose 9% YoY to $509 billion, though that was driven by higher market valuations. Money market net inflows helped. Shareholders will need to watch for AUM increases in the absence of stocks moving higher.

Valuation On Wells Fargo Stock

The average price target on WFC stock is $51.46, based on 15 analysts' data compiled by Tipranks:

Investors who prefer to crunch their numbers on finbox.io may use a Dividend Discount Model: Stable Growth. Assuming a perpetual growth rate of 4.5% (as shown below), the stock has an upside of ~13%:

Source: finbox.io

Your Takeaway

Wait for a few days to let the stock selling ease before considering a position in Wells Fargo. Investors with more patience should demand two consecutive quarters of improving results before initiating a buy. DIY Value investing subscribers previously held the stock and then moved to JPMorgan stock last year.

