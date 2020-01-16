ADT - Attractive Business Hidden Under Accounting Rules

In spite of the growing competition in the DIY market, ADT is taking the right steps to steer the business towards commercial market.

The largest cost component - the amortization expense, is highly subjective and will decrease in time.

Focusing on GAAP profitability and ADT's income statement is not the right approach to evaluate the company's potential.

ADT has a very attractive business model that is also undergoing some important changes.

Source: ADT Earnings Presentation

Investment thesis

At first glance ADT (ADT) appears as a very unattractive investment:

a loss making business since its IPO in 2018;

highly leveraged with debt to equity of x2.65 and more than $600m of annual interest payments, compared to $143m of operating income for the past twelve months;

lots of competition entering the DIY security market such as Amazon and Google;

Source: gurufocus.com

On the surface ADT is hard to consider as a potential investment and this is one of the reasons why this opportunity exists.

The stable business model of ADT has some significant competitive advantages and a large potential for scaling up its commercial sales. At the same time marginal losses in residential customers due to new competition from deep pocket peers in the DIY market such as Amazon and Google are offset by higher average revenue per user (ARPU).

Income statement losses are to an extent irrelevant and many investors are looking at the company in the wrong way. On a cash flow basis, the company is both attractively priced and less risky that what appears on an accrual basis.

Attractive Business Model

To start with, ADT's subscription based business model offers a very predictable revenue stream.

Source: ADT 10-Q SEC Filings

The company also has a stable cash flow from operations which is crucial for the high debt load.

Source: ADT 10-Q SEC Filings

ADT's professionally installed equipment in combination with the monitoring service offer a distinctive competitive advantage against competition in the DIY market. Moreover, ADT recently entered the DIY market itself with the acquisition of Lifeshield which is now Blue by ADT. Even though fending off competition in that market will be a tough challenge for ADT, the DIY segment of the company will allow customers to also trail a free month of the company's monitoring services which could potentially turn into a separate sales channel for ADT's monthly subscription services.

Source: ADT Earnings Presentation

The company's interactive platform ADT Pulse was recently succeeded by ADT Command and Control which significantly increases customer interaction and improves average revenue per user (ARPU). The system would also become integrated within various smart home propositions in the market which would increase the value proposition on customers and decrease attrition rates.

ADT size is also crucial in home/office security industry.

5x the size of next largest residential competitor and one of the largest national players Source: ADT Q4 2018 investor presentation

ADT has enormous geographic coverage in the U.S. and does not operate directly in any other geographies.

Source: ADT's Acquisition of Defenders presentation

Apart from economies of scale, the large size of ADT is crucial in an industry where trust plays a key role in customer decision making process. A large and well-established old player is easily perceived as a more trustworthy than smaller emerging ones.

ADT business model could also be easily scaled up on the commercial side. As the CEO pointed out during the Imperial Capital 2019 Security Investor Conference, after the acquisition of Red Hawk, ADT now offers services in all 4 key pillars for commercial security:

traditional intrusion

card access

video

fire

And this is already paying off for the company.

Source: ADT Earnings Presentation

Total addressable market for ADT services has also significantly expanded over the past few years, beyond the traditional residential and commercial markets. The company has also entered the DIY market through Blue by ADT brand, while also announcing a number of partnerships with:

Amazon

As previously discussed, ADT supports the integration of Amazon, Alexa Guard feature with our professionally installed security and automation systems, benefits for us include allowing ADT customers to enhance their home security via audio detection when they're away and the addition of new sales and marketing opportunities. Source: ADT quarterly earnings transcript

Lyft

Last month, we announced the planned expansion of ADT's mobile reach through a new partnership with Lyft. Specifically, our innovation team is working closely with Lyft on a new pilot program that will add an ADT-powered safety feature within the Lyft app. By integrating mobile safety solutions into the Lyft platform, we're bringing an added layer of security to the Lyft rideshare experience for both drivers and riders. Source: ADT quarterly earnings transcript

BH Management Services, Farmers Insurance and Citizens Financial Group

Why current losses are irrelevant

There are a number of reasons why in ADT's current GAAP losses are not important.

1) Amortization of dealer generated accounts

One of the reasons why current losses are not important is that they are mostly due to amortization expense which is subject a number of estimates, assumptions and discretionary decisions regarding the applied methodologies.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Q SEC Filings

During the past 12 months, depreciation & amortization expense (D&A) represented 40% of ADT's revenues. Therefore assumptions behind D&A expense could easily cover up a very profitable business model.

Here's how D&A expense breaks down for ADT in the past 12 month period.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Q SEC Filings

The reason for the high amortization of customer contracts is that in addition to its direct channels, ADT also generates revenue by purchasing new customer contracts from its authorized dealers. These contracts are then amortized as follows:

We amortize our pooled contracts with customers using an accelerated method over the estimated life of the customer relationship, which is 15 years. The accelerated method for amortizing these contracts utilizes an average declining balance rate of approximately 300% and converts to straight-line methodology when the resulting amortization charge is greater than that from the accelerated method, resulting in an average amortization of approximately 65% of the pool within the first five years, 25% within the second five years, and 10% within the final five years. Source: ADT 10-k SEC Filing

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Q SEC Filings

What seems odd here is that in spite of the declining gross amount of intangibles and stable customer contract acquisitions, amortization expense is steadily increasing. Although accelerated method of amortization results in a higher amortization expense during the first years of an asset, it can't fully explain the disconnect between stable capital expenditure and accelerating amortization expense. The reason for that is:

Contracts that cancel within 12-15 months are refunded or substituted with similar accounts by the dealer

Like our direct sales contracts, dealer generated customer contracts typically have an initial term of three years with automatic renewals for successive 30-day periods, unless canceled by either party. If an accepted security services account is canceled during the charge-back period, which is generally twelve to fifteen months, the dealer is required to provide an account with equivalent economic characteristics or to refund our payment of the purchase price for the canceled account. Source: ADT quarterly earnings transcript

Firstly, since a refund by a dealer is netted off against customer contract additions, the initially purchased contract that was cancelled should be written off which in turn further increases amortization expense.

Secondly, once that 12-15 month period expires, a customer is much less likely to switch to another provider or cancel its contract. Not only that but since amortization expense is the highest during the first year of a contract then contract profitability increases significantly with time.

2) Falling attrition affects economics acquired contracts.

In an environment where ADT attrition rates are falling due to service and equipment improvements, the company will be extracting more value out of contracts than the price paid.

That's because past attrition rates are one of the main determinants of price:

And while attrition is a key ingredient, revenue payback or what we sometimes call creation multiple is equally important. For example, in the dealer accounts with higher attrition, we actually acquire those accounts for lower creation multiple and that results in higher unit economics for those customers. Source: ADT quarterly earnings transcript

Therefore as future attrition rates fall due to equipment upgrades and further smart home integration, ADT will be able to extract more value of the contracts acquired through third parties.

And although attrition increased slightly during the third quarter of 2019, that was due to:

Consistent with last quarter, our attrition was impacted by lower credit score accounts acquired through certain of our dealers, which tend to have lower retention. That said, in our core direct residential channel, we experienced modest improvement in attrition year-over-year, demonstrating the continued health of our business and stickiness of our customer base. Source: ADT quarterly earnings transcript

3) Indirect sales channels will gradually disappear

Few days ago ADT announced the purchase of Defenders - its largest independent dealer which represents more than 50% of ADT's indirect sales channel. This represents a clear intention that ADT will move towards internally generated contract sales only, which in turn will have the following effects:

More costs will be expensed as opposed to capitalized and consequently amortized.

This will reduce current amortization expense of dealer acquired contracts, which as we saw above is by far the largest component of D&A expense. It will also reduce the capital expenditures (CapEx) associated with dealer generated customer accounts, which is the largest CapEx component.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Q SEC Filings

With this vertical integration dealer margin will be removed, the company will realize certain synergies and economies of scale, ADT brand will benefit greatly as sales are brought under one umbrella and the strategy will be better aligned.

On the other hand, ADT operating expenses will increase as more costs are being expensed:

...account generation costs will be expensed including, for example, Defender's estimated advertising costs (~$175+ million) and other selling related costs (~$ 50+ million) Source: ADT's Acquisition of Defenders presentation

However, even if we take the above mentioned advertising and selling costs of ~ 225m, round them up to $250m and, assuming that Defenders represent 50% of third party sales, scale them up to represent 100% of dealer sales or roughly $500m, this expense is still lower than ADT's current annual contract amortization expense of $1,141m.

In a nutshell, even though amortization of the already acquired contracts will continue for the foreseeable future, it will gradually start to decline and will ultimately fall down to zero, assuming ADT moves to 100% internally generated sales.

ADT's capital intensity will decrease and drive total asset turnover up.

One consequence of less capitalized expenses will be lower amount of total assets. Thus as asset turnover continues to improve, ADT will be able to achieve an even higher return on equity once GAAP profitability is achieved.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Q SEC Filings

Also, as mentioned above due to lower CapEx requirements free cash flow will also improve.

Source: ADT's Acquisition of Defenders presentation

4) Higher share of commercial sales will also affect profitability

The last factor that will have an impact on ADT's GAAP profitability is the increasing revenue proportion from large commercial clients.

Initially this will have an adverse effect on profitability as margins in the segment are lower.

As you guys know, margins in commercial are a bit lower than residential. Source: ADT quarterly earnings transcript

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Q SEC Filings

The large commercial clients, however, have lower subscriber acquisition costs and a much lower revenue payback period.

Source: ADT Earnings Presentation

Significantly shorter payback period in combination with lower attrition rate of large/multi-site commercial clients will make that business segment a tailwind for ADT's profitability in spite of the lower margins.

Source: ADT Earnings Presentation

Conclusion

ADT's sticky business model offers a predictable revenue and cash flow stream, while at the same time the company is successfully expanding into the commercial sector and improving ARPU in residential.

ADT's scale and brand offer an important competitive advantage in an industry where trust plays a key role in customer acquisition process. Furthermore, as technology develops, ADT is also leveraging its expertise in areas such as ride sharing security with Lyft and smart home propositions with Amazon.

Although ADT appears as a GAAP loss making entity at moment, this situation will change as:

contract amortization expense start to decrease

ADT moves toward more internally generated sales

attrition rates continue to decline

commercial business scale up

As a result of these development ADT's cash flow generation would also improve, making the business even more attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.