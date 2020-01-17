Ardmore Shipping's Management Team On MR Product Markets (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This transcript is from yesterday's podcast, an interview J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge did with Ardmore Shipping's (ASC) CEO, Anthony Gurnee and CFO, Paul Tivnan. This is part of the Virtual Investor Forum 2020 on Value Investor's Edge. Learn more here.

J Mintzmyer: Good morning everyone. Welcome to another live edition of our Virtual Tanker & IMO 2020 Investor Forum. We're now about to host Ardmore Shipping. We have Tony Gurnee, CEO and Paul Tivnan, CFO on the line. We're going to have a good chance to discuss the IMO 2020 implementation. And the product tanker sector specifically from the MR segment. Also have a chance to look at the chem tankers a little bit as well, talk about those market dynamics.

With that said, welcome Tony. Welcome, Paul. Thanks for joining us.

Anthony Gurnee: Welcome. Good morning.

JM: All right, so as we kick this off, we've been having several live events throughout this week talking about IMO 2020 and its implementation. I wanted to get perspective from you what -- how has this impacted your business thus far, in this year and the tail end of 2019? Have there been any surprises from your perspective?

AG: Yes, so to start off with the -- how it impacted our business. So I think in summary very positively, it's clearly had a big impact on product tanker demand. It's also we think, having an impact in disrupting supply. The operational/technical aspects of implementation have, I would say, been fairly well executed. But we understand from our own experience and from market chatter that there are in some cases substantial issues with the new fuel as well as with the operation of scrubbers. So it's been very, very positive for the business overall, in the sense that it's extremely disruptive to the oil market. And that translates into higher rates for our business.

JM: Yeah, we seem to be seeing that across the entire crew tanker sector and also of course the product tanker sectors, lifting up on that as well. Specifically for the MR sector that the rates are very healthy right, they're up year-over-year. But we haven't seen the same sort of extremes that we've seen in some of the LR2s and especially the crude tanker sector. Why do you think that is? Do you think we can see those extremes? Or do you think we're -- I mean, we shouldn't complain about these rates. But do you think there's further upside ahead or do you think this is probably what we're going to see?

AG: Well, I think the first point J, I'd like to make is that these rates are pretty damn good for MRs and you have to remember that the capital investment in MR is a small fraction for example of the VLCC. So when you capital adjust and OpEx adjust MR rates today are up in the equivalent for VLCC, up in the 80 -- $80,000 a day range, right. So as a return -- on a return on capital basis these returns are great. They're excellent.

The other point to make in that regard is that look, it is true that that the smaller the ship, the less volatile, the earnings path will be, but over time our experience has been that the returns on capital are about the same. So there's a little bit more upside and excitement in the bigger ships, but the rates tend not to be unsustainable.

JM: Yes, definitely. Thanks for breaking that down, yes, because I think we look at the rates a lot and we see, mid-20s and it doesn't seem that exciting, but you're absolutely right, we have to do like an IRR and long-term and look at what the returns are. And the returns are quite good. And I think sometimes investors get caught up in the eye popping figures of say, $100,000 a day for VLs. And if you translate that to MRs, maybe be something like $30,000. So we're really not that far off in terms of those returns.

You know, the scrubber spreads have really peaked up here in the last couple weeks. And I know from your company's perspective, I know you operate the smaller ships. So initially you didn't go with some of the scrubbers. How do you see the economic return at this point, from your perspective as MR owners?

AG: Let me come to that in a second. But I just want to extend the discussion a little bit on the rate levels and just highlight the fact that the -- even $20,000 or $25,000 a day for MRs translates into some pretty exciting numbers on EPS, cash flow and dividend basis. So 20,000 a day for Ardmore is $1.30 in earnings annually. That's because our dividend policy is formulaic, we pay out 60% of earnings. That means that 20,000 a day, the dividend is $0.80, $0.20 a quarter. That's a 10% yield at current rates at our current stock price.

And it's a PE of about 6, right. $25,000 a day the EPS is $2.75. That's a $1.65 in dividends, which is a 20% yield and the price to earnings, at that level would be three, three times, 3x. So I think, it's important to translate these things into the numbers that matter the most to investors, which are the ones I just mentioned.

In terms of scrubbers, I mean, look everybody has their own perspective on this and their own strategy and their own philosophy, if you will. We're very analytical and fairly sober in our assessment of capital allocation opportunities, and we focus on long-term cash flow and returns on capital. We, from the start, and repeatedly even kind of re-running the numbers, have observed that for an MR, in order just to recover the capital investment over a three year period, you need around $225 a day -- sorry, dollars per ton spread, okay. But that's over the full three years, right. So we're at a point in the market now and the switchover that's really, you could characterize as maximum disruption, and we do think the spreads are going to come in.

We're also not sure how viable scrubbers are going to be on a long-term basis. So from a technical standpoint, regulatory standpoint, and even just operational in terms of availability of HSFO. So for example, if you want to recapture or return your capital over a two year period, that's more like $320, $330 spread, right? So far the spreads are exciting. The TC premiums are exciting, but this is really a matter of capital recovery. And we're essentially nine days into a new regime. So we think it's a good start for the scrubber equipped ships. We've always felt it made a lot of sense for really big ships, but to the way we trade our ships, which is spot oriented, very optimistic, kind of tramp trading around the world, we just didn't feel that the economics of the investment were sufficiently compelling.

JM: Yes, I can definitely understand that especially since when you had the decision to make as well the futures were a little bit lower right as well. And the futures curve still seems to be about the same for 2021, but I know it's lifted in the front half at 2020. But you bring up good points that you need to 25 for three years and I don't think -- I don't think most of us, I think even the more bullish ones of us aren't really looking for $225, three years from now. Clarifying for people on a call the breakdown of your fleet in terms of modern and eco vessels, I know, eco is kind of a marketing term, but I also know a lot of your vessels were recently delivered. Does that reduce your fuel expenses as well?

AG: We -- okay. Our fleet out of 25 ships, 21 of them are eco designed, and they're very modern. The remaining four are modified ships that we call eco mode where they're Japanese built, everything built in Japan is efficient, these were great, but we improved them. So they're actually not far off eco design ships in terms of consumptions. And that's our whole fleet. Of those 25 -- of the 25 ships, 19 are MRs and the remainder are handy chemicals or slightly smaller, kind of smaller flexi type chemical tankers. So it's a very modern fleet very fuel efficient.

JM: Excellent. So the entire fleet is essentially right, a fuel efficient eco, if you will. And can you talk real quick to the average age and then the life expectancy investors can expect to see on those ships?

AG: Yes, so the average age roughly it is six. We have sold off some older ships in the last few years. We were happy we made that -- those decisions. They would not have fared as well in this environment, as they did back then. And in terms of -- sorry, the second part of the question, Jay was, like -- yes. So typically, without a doubt, MRs consistently they're scrapped at between kind of 22 and 27 years of age. So they last a long time, but their ability to trade, in what we would call mainstream trade with oil majors and traders, is out to about 15 years.

Now in a strong market, those players will take older ships, but typically they really prefer the newer ships, the 15 years or less. And that's why we think having a modern fleet is so valuable. In addition, when the ships get older, the operating cost and the dry dock costs accelerate substantially. And when they do trade out from the mainstream trades, they go into regional trades in West Africa, Raven Gulf, Southeast Asia, places like that, India.

JM: Yes, that makes sense, Tony. Thanks for clarifying that. Yes, I like to sometimes ask some of these questions than some of the more basic ones, right, but just so everyone on the line has a chance to understand, look, we have 10 years of peak earnings, 9 to 10 years with your company, right. And then we also have another, perhaps up to 10 years of sort of tail earnings right on the current fleet. Would you speak to that sort of 15 plus discount or more regional trading, if you will? How do we quantify that? Like let's say the current market is $25,000 annualized. What sort of discount could we expect those older ships to start seeing?

AG: That's a really good question. I think those markets are very opaque. And typically companies like Ardmore wouldn't really trade in them. So in India, it's really coastal, coastal trading. And it's a very domestic business. Same thing in West Africa and in the Arabian Gulf. So they would earn less. I mean, I think that if you look at -- my guess is that they might be earning $2,000 or $3,000 a day less, perhaps more. But they'll also not be having to spend the money on crew and training and maintenance that that you do in the more mainstream trade. So it's just a different business model, and not one that companies like Ardmore participate in.

JM: Yes, makes sense. You also have -- you have a little bit of savings from that, but it's offset by the higher fuel burn, of course and then of course those routes tend to be a little bit less lucrative on the regional side. Most of your fleet, of course, pretty much the entire fleet is eco, so it's not really relevant for you, but for investors thinking about the entire market, it helps to differentiate between the two. We've heard some interesting notes about the handysize market, and also some of the chemical stuff. What are you seeing for that particular segment on your side, are rates strong there?

AG: Well, again, we have two handysize ships but they trade in chemicals, so they're a little bit different. They've been trading very well. So we don't want -- I don't want to get [indiscernible] sales are going on current earnings, because we just do that at the time of our earnings call but market levels for those ships in chemical trades have been very healthy.

In terms of the handy market, which is -- are these kind of 37,000 deadweight ton size ships, which are essentially the same size as MR, but they're a little narrower in the beam and they're more efficient when it comes to forecast in markets like the Baltic and Atlantic, Europe and in particular in Mediterranean. Those rates have been very strong, and a lot of it has to do with winter weather conditions as well as some strike activity in France and things like that.

So we think that some of it is obviously, I think in a way, in that market the under layer, the backdrop is not simply the supply demand fundamentals, but also the IMO 2020 additional layer of demand. But on top of that, you've got a confluence of events around typical winter market conditions that have really driven rates up a lot. And they've been up at those levels for about a month now. And they could continue for a while longer.

JM: Right, understand. It's good to see that because a lot of times you said of course you do participate in the chemical market and then that's strong as well. And a lot of times the handysize and also the chemical carriers are sort of an afterthought, right? We focus on the headline, MR and MR2 rates, but it's good to see they're holding up across the board. As we get a little bit deeper into this IMO 2020 season, it's only been really about a month and a half here with the ships loading the fuel. Have you noticed any sort of new routes developing any sort of triangulation, any sort of MTO trades?

AG: Yes and no. We're in the middle of it right now. And it's a little bit murky. The data is not exactly real time, takes a while to identify patterns and -- collect the data and then identify patterns. It would appear logically that there's a lot of gasoil flowing from the east into the Atlantic basin, that we think is continuing. I think the overall point to make is that the demand for gasoil is I think much higher today than anybody expected. And there are a few drivers behind that. But that clearly is resulting in new patterns emerging, but we just can't quite see them yet other than saying that, clearly Europe must be importing a lot of gasoil, because they're already short, middle distillate. So they've got to be imported a lot more.

But what's interesting is that, with a strong market, ships are going faster and they burn more fuel, right? So that's, that point one. Point two is that, that the amount of ships that had scrubbers installed across all sizes and not just in tankers is less than anticipated, for a variety of reasons. But one of them is that, in the autumn when the tanker market started strengthening, lot of people decided to just keep trading rather than going into scrubber installations.

And then the third reason is that the amount of disruption, and at the moment essentially the difficulty in stemming and making available the new VLSFO is such that the pricing for that is very attractive, and so it's very, very close to gasoil, and a lot of owners, us included are just, sending gasoil instead of VLSFO, if it makes more sense logically given the trade you're going to engage in.

And then the final point I'll make, because I think it's just emerging now, and we're understanding it is that if you're loading VLSFO and you're not sure about the quality, you're going to load additional gasoil just in case you can't use that VLSFO. So you can get to the next work. So there's probably a lot of extra loading of gasoil taking place right now, as a kind of an insurance policy.

JM: Very interesting that you'd have to load up the extra MTO as an insurance policy. I've also heard issues with like waxy, almost like a waxy sludge of some of the blends and using some of the other fuels to kind of wash it out, if you will, as you approach the port, but it's a very interesting implementation. Have you seen any -- personally with your fleet or some of your close partners, have you seen any issues of this fuel contamination? I mean, we hear the stories on the market, but just wondering if you had any personal expertise on that.

AG: Yes, look, we've had -- we've rejected a lot of the VLSFO stems. Some of them, we don't have any operational problems resulting at the moment. We've heard of some ships that have had extensive damage to their main engines as a consequence of bad fuel, of the new type of fuel. And overall, we get the sense that the lead time for stemming or arranging the bunker supply and the quality issues that are arising, are turning out to be extremely disruptive on the supply side of vessels, right?

So if you've got to wait in port a few more days, because you're bunkering, you're going to miss your canceling [ph] date for the next cargo, they then have to scramble and find a replacement ship. If you've got an engine problem you need to resolve or divert the bunker somewhere else. You're basically reducing -- you're reducing the efficiency of the world fleet and you're essentially reducing available supply of ships to meet demand.

JM: Yes, it's been a little bit of a rocky implementation and I suppose that's to be expected anytime you're producing these new blends and of course my understanding is there's kind of two ways to do this. The refineries can produce the fuel directly, or you can have the components that are shipped across the world and then blended on site. Can you speak to the current balance between those two methods?

AG: Not really. It's just -- it's a -- we're at the point of maximum disruption at the moment. And I expect that things will settle down. I think we're going to be -- I think things will compare to, let's say a year ago, we're going to be in a disruptive environment for more than a year. But I also feel that the spread between the HSFO and the VLSFO over the high five spread, that's going to gradually start coming in for a whole bunch of reasons. And there will be, over time the better quality blends, and the more reliable sources will prevail. And they'll also find ways to make the stuff that's more efficient.

So I think competitive pressures and establishment of standards and reputation will result in a new pattern emerging. And we think that will result in the spread coming in quite substantially. And the disruptive aspect of what we're dealing with coming in as well.

But what is another interesting point to make is that it seems like the percentage of these new blends it's actually just middle distillate, since you just diluting down the bad stuff is quite significant. It might be 60%, 70% at the moment. And again that's another reason why distillate demand is so high right now.

JM: It definitely makes sense and yes, I know, some of these questions are super technical, right. We're just trying to wrap our arms around things. And one of the things we've heard in the market is that the straight run VLSFO, of course it's just a dirty cargo, because it has sulfur in it, therefore is not necessarily a product, a booster at the moment. But when there's blending components, or when there's more gasoil, MGO demand of course, that's a clean cargo. So we're just looking to see if there's any sort of, I guess the demand boost coming around the corner if there's more of this blending and more of this field shifting and stuff like that. But as you said, right, it remains to be seen, and then we'll see what the market impacts are.

AG: Yeah, Jay, just, I would like to comment on something which is directly impacting our market in that regard. And that's the fact that demand for Aframaxes is very strong and the rates are very, very strong. And as a result, the -- there's an ongoing migration of LR ships from clean into dirty, because an LR2 is essentially a coated Aframax. And the numbers that we have would suggest over our last few months other 30 ships have moved over.

And the reason why is that -- there's the other side of the coin to the story, which is, how do you get rid of all the high sulfur fuel? Where does that go to? So that -- that's a fuel oil trade, but it's predominantly an Aframax type trade, and that's creating a lot of demand there, which is then drawing supply out of the CPP market.

JM: Yeah, very interesting. We have a lot of commentary and questions regarding storage, right? And we've heard about some of this HFSO storage. Can you speak a little bit more to that? And then have you also seen storage in some of the clean components as well? Or is that just a dirty fuel thing at this point?

AG: There was a lot of storage, particularly big ships and mainly off of Singapore leading up to the switchover and they're being drawn down now. But that's mostly VLCC, should be getting absorbed back into the market nicely. But there's not a lot of evidence yet of a lot of storage activity, but my gut tells me that you're going to see oil traders jump in and buy up a lot of the HSFO. And because it will be so cheap, and there'll be logical markets emerging, and they'll make a lot of money off it, but it's probably going to require a lot of storage, floating storage.

JM: Yeah, it makes sense. And -- as we'll start to see some of those patterns shift around a little bit. Last sort of question on shifting trades and shifting patterns, we've heard a little bit about triangulation. I know you said those routes are still kind of to be determined as we go into IMO 2020 here. How do we think about rates in the most accurate sense, right? Because a lot of benchmarks, maybe don't capture some of this arbitrage and some of this triangulation there; for example, the TC214 is sort of a triangulated route. Is that sort of an accurate way for investors to kind of gauge the strength of the current rates? Or there needs to be a premium on top of that?

AG: No, I think it's there. It has to be recognized that TC214 is a triangulation, is an artificial construct, because it assumes you can fix the same ship twice, instantaneously, whereas it's a sequential voyage and so you don't get the same rate necessarily. But clearly, that market is very strong right now. And for the Atlantic basin, that TC214 triangulation, then basically been -- everything else is benchmarked off that, whether you're trading down to South America, or down to West Africa, or whatever.

So it's all variations on a theme at that point. And the differences might be short haul versus long haul. So for the moment, the shorter routes are paying a big premium than the longer routes. And so that's maybe one factor that, that can be considered. Same thing happens in the Pacific or in the kind of the Pacific region, that really would be kind of India, Singapore, Japan and back with two or three routes. And so in terms of understanding where the market is today, those triangulated routes are your best indication.

JM: Definitely makes sense. It's good to have a viable index and stuff to look at, because I know sometimes when there are shifting trade patterns, the index either usually understates, but sometimes in terms of like fuel shifts, now, sometimes index might overstate things. Let's just making sure we have an accurate perspective. Last question on sort of market rates before we pivot to maybe more company specifics, it's sort of a segue there.

So just so investors that are looking at these rates can understand things. I know you won't provide specific guidance and that's fine. But is it fair to say rates are kind of in the mid-20s at this time, the MRs. And just remind us one more time kind of what your earnings/dividend would be if rates stayed in the mid-20s?

AG: Yeah. So again, I think we can observe what we're seeing in the market, but we don't want to necessarily translate that into company performance between earnings announcements. Some routes are up in the 30s, others are down to low-teens. On a global average, you're probably in the low, maybe mid-20s at the moment, depending on the type of ship. And depending on how you're positioned, you could be doing better or worse than that.

JM: All right. Excellent. So one last question sort of on your operations, I know you didn't do scrubbers and you have a very logical economic reason for that. Did you hedge your fuel costs at all, or are you just kind of accepting what the market brings you?

AG: No. We feel that we'll continue, prior to fuel switch, we were accessing fuel in a very large global market, and post fuel switch, that's still the same case with LSFO, is available everywhere. And so we didn't feel we need to hedge or enter into any specific term contracts. The other reason is that ours is a very spot, it's -- we trade 100% spot, and it's really a tramp business where we could be traded to any part of the world and the decision making around what voyage to take is very much a function of the pricing available at that time, for that route for fuel. So we felt that hedging wouldn't really be hedging, it would be more speculating in this case.

JM: Yeah, that makes sense too. It would also kind of, like you said, you hedge one route that worked out good for you, and then you found your ship in another area, and it didn't really impact your business. And then the hedge didn't even help you. It could even hurt you right in certain instances. You had just mentioned right that the rates are fluctuating across the marketplace. Some routes are seeing as low as the low teens and other routes are into the 30s you're mentioning kind of globally. It's kind of a lower 20 to mid-20s. And then just remind us again, what sort of the earnings and dividend would be in that lower to mid-20s?

AG: Yeah. So again 20,000 a day would be a $1.30 in earnings and an $0.80 dividend, which is a 10% yield. And going back to the earnings, it would be PDF6 [ph]. And just to give a sense of the upside, the leverage to the upside, a $25,000 a market environment would be $2.75 in earnings, which is a three times PE multiple, the $1.65 in dividends, which is a 20% yield. So the headline rate may not sound that exciting, but the earnings and the dividend yield certainly are.

JM: Yeah, it's just a remarkable upside leverage, just the way. I mean, it's pretty much the same for most shipping companies, but it just is really interesting to see, because 20 to 25 doesn't sound very exciting, but it really starts to be. So yesterday in the market, I mean, Middle East tensions are always changing, right? But we had this kind of like whiplash effect right, of people. Just dumping energy and dumping oil, and it seemed to kind of bleed over into the tanker.

So can you talk about -- I guess, first of all, have you seen any sort of quote/unquote war premiums or Mideast benefits, if you will, if you say it that way? And then secondly, is there anything to worry about? Like is peace in the Middle East like negative for tankers, or is that just like a market misunderstanding?

AG: Whether it's a good kind of disruption which you might say IMO 2020 is or a bad kind of disruption, which you would say a war is, or canal closure, disruption tends to be positive for shipping generally, and maybe tankers, most of all. So having said that, we -- like -- our first priority is the safety of our seafarers and the security of our ships, we feel at the moment that things are business as usual.

We've gotten some questions about war risk premiums trading into the Middle East and the reality is they haven't gone up because of this, because they never came down from the last time. So we're at that elevated level that was established in sort of the second half of 2019. So we're still paying a substantially higher amount than once a year ago, for trading into the Arabian Gulf. I think the other interesting thing is that the price of new fuel in particular, for Fujairah, which is the big conquering port just outside the Arabian Gulf is uniquely high at the moment. And we think that's probably related to the geopolitical disruption at the moment, because it's substantially lower even in Singapore, certainly in Rotterdam and Houston. So when we look at the spread right now, it's about 300, whereas in Fujairah, it's $400.

JM: Yeah. Interesting to see that spread I -- we've noticed in the markets as well. I think Houston is one of the lower ones, of course, Los Angeles, which isn't really trade for you guys, I don't believe it is, is kind of the smallest spread and then I think Fujairah was high and then Singapore was somewhere in the middle. But interesting see that -- yeah, it's always -- as someone who's been investing in the stocks for over a decade now, it's just always interesting to see how oil tends to correlate any sharp movement oil tends to correlate to tankers. But over the long-term one or two days or three days of whiplash oil price is probably not going to impact tankers.

But it hurt your stock yesterday, and I mean, it hurt basically every tanker stocks, somebody touched on. But on a positive note, you mentioned, where your cash flow is going to be, your earnings, your dividend potential, cash flow is not a problem right now. You guys -- I don't see you're drowning in it, that would be a little hyperbolic, but it's strong, right? So can you speak to sort of your capital allocation priorities at this moment?

AG: Well, yeah, I mean, I've already mentioned the dividend policy, which again is not you know, it's something that we said a few years back and we just simply reiterate the same formula, quarter-by-quarter. We would still place a priority on paying down debt, doesn't mean that we're not looking for acquisitions in various forms, but we do, when times are good you want to pay down your debt in this business and that that certainly is a priority as well.

JM: Okay. So it sounds like sticking to that stated dividend policy, which of course is very generous and then using all that excess cash flow, which of course when you pay out a generous portion of earnings, you still have the excess cash flow from like depreciation expense and so on, it sounds like the rest of that will go to deleveraging. Is there any thought or any prospects of any mergers or acquisitions at this point, any looking at newbuilds perhaps?

AG: We never comment on those kind of things. But in a general sense, we're -- I mean, we're sitting here looking at a bridge window, where we sit on the business here we sail on and we're always looking for opportunities to build value and create value to our -- to the company. So the answer is yes, but that's always the case.

And in terms of newbuildings, it's a really interesting topic. And I know it was well covered last year, on a lot of calls by a lot of different companies. But I think the consensus still is, in spite of the higher rates. It just doesn't feel like the right time to go out and order a bunch of ships.

You've got -- I think we're, we're both victims now in the beneficiaries of recent sea bias. And I think if you go back eight years ago, everybody expected the market to rebound up to really high levels. And everybody wanted to order ships before it was too late. Now we've been -- and that was because the prior 10 years had been fantastic. Now we're in a period where the market's up it's at very impressive levels. In fact, we're approaching the levels that we saw at the peak in the mid -- in the odds [ph]. But nobody really seems to want to move in a big way on a newbuild at the moment.

And I think that has to do with the recent experience in the market. The other thing is that there's a lot of new potential legislation coming down the road. And so it's really not clear what type of ship to build today. And so I think that combined with stay tune real restrictive restrictions on availability of capital for shipping and shipbuilding and it's still shipyards building at levels which may be perfectly fine in supporting current NAV levels, at fairly good levels, but are still just barely breakeven for the shipyards. I think there's a whole bunch of reasons why there's just not a lot of appetite for newbuilds right now.

JM: It definitely makes sense. And of course, newbuilds is sort of the warning word or scary, I mean, newbuild's a basically evil word for investors in the sector. So good safe answer on that one. In terms of looking at newbuilds, though, it just in terms of economics, in terms of looking at newbuilds versus the price of an immediate resale versus say the price of a 5-year tonnage versus say the price of a 10-year, we won't go past 10. But you see how those three or four options there on those age brackets. Which sort of asset class looks the most attractive right now? And do you think there's any sort of upside to maybe the zero to 10 bracket of tankers? Or do you think those are capped by kind of the newbuild pricing?

AG: Well, I think that you might see a bigger run up in secondhand values versus newbuilding than you normally see, because of that reluctance. I think people very often what happens is, if you can get it, let's say a prompt sale, ends up costing you $5 million more than a newbuild. And at that point, you might people say, to hell with it, I'm just going to order ships. But if you order ship today, it delivers in 2.5 years. If you order a series, what's the world going to look like in 2.5 years? What's the regulatory environment going to be? These are these are big questions. That didn't bother people as much in the past, but they do today. So I think you might see a bigger run up the capacity for a bigger run up in, I would say most of all modern secondhand values, relative to newbuildings than you have in the past.

JM: It'd be interesting to see that of course. Yeah, of course, if the front year or front two years is very optimistic, right? The economics actually makes it -- sometimes you can even see say, like a 5- year vessel trading as high as a newbuild price, because you think about those two years of strong rates ahead of you. But of course, as you mentioned, it becomes mostly dangerous, but it becomes a sense of, well, am I really going to pay more money for this ship? I'm going to order a new one. And we hope it doesn't. We hope the balance isn't doesn't go quite that far.

Because it is a balance, right? Because we want the NAVs to pick up a little bit. But we also don't want to see a rush to newbuilds. So definitely kind of a kind of a line there. We did have a question, kind of from audience asking about acquisition opportunities. I know you said you don't comment specifically. But are you open to sort of a NAV transaction? You saw that with other players? Or if not like what sort of structure would you use to acquire ships?

AG: We're agnostic as to structure and we're very focused and consistent with our strategy. But we're looking for ways to build value in the company. And obviously, one way to be would be to find a situation where you can accrete value on a NAV basis, and not have any technical impact on the way your stock trades. But there's also the ability to build value through earnings, accretion. And that can be achieved through scale. We've got a very efficient platform already. And we think that it's eminently scalable. So these are things we think about as opportunities come along. And that's how we'll continue to think about it.

JM: It definitely makes sense, Tony. And I mean, you've broken down your earnings potential, your dividend potential, it's not a matter of scale at this point. I mean, it's clear that you have enough ships to make an impact right on the bottom line. I think investors just like to generally see signs of consolidation in the sector. I mean, it's been so fragmented for so long, and we look at the success that we had in the liner industry and I know it's a it's a lot different right now.

It's a different type of industry, but we do see a lot of success in that and we're starting to see a little bit more consolidation say for example the LGC market, a little bit on the VLCC as well and just kind of I know products is a lot further down the line, but I think investors do like to see some of that.

So Tony, we've covered just a lot of great stuff today, I appreciate your insights. Before we part ways on the call here, is there any sort of message you'd like to send to investors regarding maybe something they've missed in the market or like what's your biggest takeaway from IMO 2020 or from the product tanker market that you don't think the markets quite appreciating yet?

AG: It's something I wanted to say upfront and didn't quite find the time to squeeze it in. But and I think it's the thing that we're most positive on and the most important thing. IMO 2020 is an overlay. We think it's a fairly persistent overlay. It should be with us for at least a year. But what's much more important are the underlying fundamentals and we're still at a point where the order book as a percentage, the existing fleet and the net fleet growth is at historically low levels. And in spite of some cross currents and headwinds in the global economy, oil consumption growth continues very strongly overall.

And the secular trends in our business, around the growth in refinery capacity, in areas of production away from consumption. These are all things that are driving demand growth, we think still continuing in the 4% to 5%, range. And supply, net supply, net fleet growth or supply growth 2% or less. So that's a great and very persistent setup for a strong market. And the way really, the only way you can change is either the flood of newbuilding orders or a global recession. And until one of those two things happen, we think it's just going to get better and better.

So I'd say that's what I'd like to leave with is just don't overlook the fundamentals, just because it's a little bit formulaic and boring and have been covered in the past. It's very important, very powerful.

JM: Thank you, Tony. Yeah, I think that's a great takeaway to leave investors with. I really appreciate your time this morning and Paul, thanks for joining us as well.

AG: Thank you.

JM: Thank you everyone for dialing into our live investor call with Ardmore Shipping. Disclosure; I have no position currently in Ardmore Shipping. I do have ancillary positions in other crude and product tanker investments. Nothing you've heard on the call today constitutes official company guidance nor investment recommendations in any form. This call was conducted in the morning of 9 January, 2020. So if you're listening to recording on a later date, please note the disclosures may have changed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer is long DSSI and STNG. Anthony Gurnee and Paul Tivnan are employed by Ardmore Shipping. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.