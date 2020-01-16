Cloudflare Acquires S2 Systems For Browser Security Tech

NET is expanding its offerings with the team and technology acquisition and I'm BULLISH on the stock at this level.

Cloudflare has acquired S2 Systems for $39.2 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Cloudflare (NET) has announced the acquisition of S2 Systems Corporation for $39.2 million.

S2 has developed browser security technologies that isolate actions within the cloud.

NET is growing revenue while retaining customer dollars and expanding its offerings with the deal for S2. My bias is BULLISH at the stock’s current level.

Target Company

Kirkland, Washington-based S2 was founded to create browser isolation capabilities that 'executes browser code on cloud servers rather than on a user's device.' These technologies are particularly relevant for enterprise environments with sensitive information by keeping security threats separate from the user's device.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO David Harnett, who was previously a General Manager at Microsoft and Business Development Director at Experts Exchange.

S2 offers a number of configurations of its flagship NetBox software for various environments and use cases.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Market Research Media, the market for browser as a service technologies is expected to reach $10 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of a very strong CAGR of 30% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth increased threat dispersion across enterprise and government workforces and improved technology offerings via content delivery networking and hybrid cloud deployments.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Cloudflare disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $21.9 million in cash and 948,501 shares of its Class A common stock for total consideration of $39.2 million.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 Cloudflare had $647.5 million in cash and short term investments and total liabilities of $99.4 million, with no long-term debt and unearned revenue accounting for $30.6 million of those liabilities.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was a negative ($61.4 million).

In the past 12 months, Cloudflare’s stock price has risen 28% since its IPO in mid-September 2019 vs. the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ 9.50%, as the NET chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $5,510,000,000 Enterprise Value $4,870,000,000 Price / Sales 6.64 Enterprise Value / Sales 18.85 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -60.51 Earnings Per Share -$1.01 Total Debt To Equity 1.42% Revenue Growth Rate 42.81%

Source: Company Financials

Commentary

NET acquired S2 to add its anti-phishing and brand monitoring capabilities to its Cloudflare Gateway system, which is a component of its Cloudflare for Teams offering.

As Amit Mital, former CTO of Symantec stated in the deal announcement,

S2’s technology is an innovative approach that changes the fundamental calculus for remote browser isolation. When combined with the global Cloudflare network and edge compute capabilities of Cloudflare Workers, it represents a revolution of the browser and how we securely interact with the web.

With the new technology, Cloudflare expects that it ‘will be able to protect endpoints from zero-day vulnerabilities without sacrificing speed, website compatibility, or user experience.’

While we don’t know S2’s revenue run rate, the acquisition was likely valued on a ‘team and technology’ basis.

Cloudflare’s stock has performed in a volatile manner since its IPO pricing at $15.00 in September, 2019, with periods down as much as 20%.

In its most recent conference call, the firm’s dollar-based retention came in at 111%, similar to previous results, and indicates the firm is continuing to sell existing customers on more of its services - generating negative net churn which is a good thing for subscription-based companies.

Revenue growth continues at around 48%, although the next earnings call will provide more details on whether NET is maintaining this growth level.

Its operating margin has been improving, up more than 300 basis points for the most recent reporting period, although still a negative 25%.

So, the deal for S2 won’t necessarily move the needle on NET’s stock price in the near term, but the firm is using its balance sheet to acquire the technologies its needs to continue building out its suite of offerings enterprises.

Given the firm’s growth trajectory, retention rate and improving operating margin (while still negative), my bias on NET is BULLISH.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.