2019 Factor Recap: Quality Bias Defies Q4 Risk Rally

Originally published on January 13, 2020

By Philip Lawlor, Managing Director, Head of Global Market Research

Global equity markets rode some dramatic twists and turns in 2019, and factor performance followed suit. Our latest Factor Indicator report highlights the most notable theme in factoring investing of the past year. They may provide important clues for what lies ahead in 2020:

Quality bias held strong despite Q4 risk rally

While risk appetite has markedly improved in recent months, investors generally remained guarded, favoring the stocks of companies with relatively reliable profitability and stronger balance sheets. These preferences helped solidify Quality (and Profitability) factor leadership across most markets (except in the UK) for the year, while the Q4 rallies in Value and Size faltered by year end.

Source: FTSE Russell and Refinitiv. Data through December 31, 2019. Regional Factor Indicators represent hypothetical, historical performance, based on FTSE Global Equity Index Series and the FTSE Global Factor Index Series. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

UK (smaller-cap) Size was the star performer globally

The real standout from these mostly synchronous global factor trends, however, was UK Size, which strongly outperformed in both the Q4 and 2019 (the latter by 7.6%), as easing hard-Brexit anxiety fueled a strong resurgence in sterling and a rotation into more domestically exposed smaller-cap stocks. UK Size also benefited from large overweights in Industrials and Consumer Services, which were among the best performing UK sectors last year.

Source: FTSE Russell and Refinitiv. Data through December 31, 2019. Regional Factor Indicators represent hypothetical, historical performance, based on FTSE Global Equity Index Series and the FTSE Global Factor Index Series. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Spotlight on low leverage bolstered Quality performance

Quality outperformance owed much to the popularity of stocks with superior returns on assets (ROA) and equity (ROE) and lower debt burdens, particularly as measured by forward net debt/equity.

Source: FTSE Russell and Refinitiv. Data through December 31, 2019. Regional Factor Indicators represent hypothetical, historical performance, based on FTSE Global Equity Index Series and the FTSE Global Factor Index Series. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Cyclical sector rotation also played a role

Quality also benefited from its overweight in Technology, Industrials and other mostly economically sensitive sectors across markets, as well as underweights in lagging defensive sectors such as telecommunications and utilities.

Shifts in US Treasury prices a bigger factor driver today

Our analysis shows that Value and Size have grown more negatively correlated to both short- and long-dated US Treasury prices globally, while Low Volatility and Momentum have become more positively correlated, except in EM. Interestingly, EM factor performance is generally less sensitive than that of developed peers to macros shifts, except for commodity prices such as oil and copper.

As these results indicate, factor behavior over the past year has been governed by the shifting outlook in the global economic cycle and monetary policy/interest rates. Investors can potentially mine these linkages for insights into how best to navigate the year ahead.

© 2020 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), (2) Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, "FTSE Canada"), (4) MTSNext Limited ("MTSNext"), (5) Mergent, Inc. ("Mergent"), (6) FTSE Fixed Income LLC ("FTSE FI"), (7) The Yield Book Inc ("YB") and (8) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. ("BR"). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB and BR. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "FTSE Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE4Good®", "ICB®", "Mergent®", "The Yield Book®", "Beyond Ratings®" and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, MTSNext, FTSE Canada, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Russell products, including but not limited to indexes, data and analytics or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell products is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (a) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analyzing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing contained herein or accessible through FTSE Russell products, including statistical data and industry reports, should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice or a financial promotion.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back- tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.

This document may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of the LSE Group nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data requires a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB, BR and/or their respective licensors.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.