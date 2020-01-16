Pacific Drilling Loses Arbitration And Slides To Speculative-Buy Levels

The stock is trading at a discount even if we mentally write off the value of two drillships out of seven. Speculative traders and investors should take a look at this situation.

It's a hit since a liquidity boost would have been very welcome. That said, current liquidity levels are not alarming.

This year starts on a sour note for Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD). The company has just announced that its subsidiaries lost arbitration against the shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI). This arbitration was related to the drillship Pacific Zonda. As a reminder, Pacific Drilling rescinded the construction contract for drillship Pacific Zonda in October 2015 due to SHI's failure to timely deliver the vessel. At that time, Pacific Drilling stated that it made advance payments totaling approximately $181.1 million. The most recent quarterly report included a "receivable from unconsolidated subsidiaries" of $205 million which reflected Pacific Drilling's expectations that it would prevail in the arbitration.

Unfortunately, for the company, this has not happened. The tribunal awarded SHI approximately $320 million. The subsidiaries holding interests in Zonda were separated from Pacific Drilling during the restructuring. Currently, the "Zonda Debtors" hold approximately $4.5 million of cash and no other assets so they will have to be liquidated. Since Pacific Drilling was separated from Zonda subsidiaries, the news will have no negative impact on the company's liquidity. At the same time, the company will have to recognize a loss of approximately $225 million in Q4 2019 report. The CEO commented:

"The company is surprised and disappointed by the tribunal's decision. However, this outcome will not impact our commitment and ability to continue to deliver to our customers the highest level of deepwater drilling services in the industry".

At the very minimum, the news has already impacted Pacific Drilling shares:

Pacific Drilling finished the third quarter with $356 million of cash on the balance sheet. However, the company is positioned to report negative cash flow since the lucrative contract for drillship Pacific Sharav ended in August 2019. Thus, the potential liquidity boost from the arbitration award would have been very welcome, but it's not coming now.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of roughly $230 million. The company's working capital was $378 million at the end of the third quarter, while the long-term debt stood at $1.06 billion. Bassoe Offshore values Pacific Drilling's fleet at $1.35 billion-$1.5 billion. However, investors and traders should keep in mind that three drillships out of seven are cold stacked (smart stacked, as per the company's definition) - Pacific Meltem, Pacific Mistral and Pacific Scirocco. The combined valuation of these three drillships is estimated at $500 million-$550 million. Since these rigs are completely out of jobs right now, this fleet value should be considered to be at risk. My opinion is that Pacific Meltem will definitely survive and get to the active fleet, while Mistral and Scirocco are at risk (but not doomed at this point).

Pacific Drilling's fleet valuation without Mistral and Scirocco (worst case scenario, in my opinion) is $1.05 billion-$1.17 billion. So, in this worst-case scenario, Pacific Drilling has roughly $1.5 billion on the asset side vs. roughly $1.1 billion on the liability side. Technically, the company is undervalued at current levels. However, the problem is that Pacific Drilling is going to lose cash in the upcoming quarters, and the market is clearly taking this fact into account (as well as the fact that cold stacked rigs may have problems getting work).

Fundamentally, the situation has worsened for Pacific Drilling since the company won't get a liquidity boost. From a near-term stock trading point of view, the defeat in arbitration has already put material pressure on the company's shares. From a big picture point of view, nothing really changed - Pacific Drilling needs more robust upside on the drillship dayrate front and increased utilization of its rigs.

The stock is undervalued at current levels even if we apply a discount to the fleet value to "eliminate" two rigs completely. This leads to a speculative buying opportunity. However, investors and traders should keep in mind that the stock will remain very volatile for the time being. Those who want to make a bold bet on ultra-deepwater market recovery by buying Pacific Drilling shares should also acknowledge the fact that any long-term investment in such a speculative stock comes with a risk of losing principal. I maintain my view that the whole group of offshore drilling stocks, including Pacific Drilling, is more suitable for trading rather than investing, and I think that the recent sell-off creates an interesting setup for the long speculative trade in the company's shares.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PACD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.