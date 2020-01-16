The Spike In November Industrial Production Could Be Ethereal

The Fed's easy money has caused stocks to melt up. The Fed appears to be in the driver's seat pursuant to financial markets.

November industrial production rose most in over two years. The end to the strike at GM helped.

U.S. industrial production for the month of November rose 1.1 percent, its biggest two-month gain in over two years:

US industrial production rebounded in November, notching its biggest one-month gain in more than two years, driven by the return of General Motors autoworkers. Industrial production, a gauge of output from factories, mines and utilities, climbed 1.1 percent month-on-month in November, marking its biggest monthly increase since October 2017, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. That exceeded economists’ expectations for an 0.8 percent increase following two consecutive months of declines. The increase came as manufacturing output jumped, driven by a bounceback in the output of motor vehicles and parts, “following the end of a strike at a major manufacturer,” the Fed said in its report.

The manufacturing index is currently in contraction, and implies new orders are weakening. Manufacturing jobs may have rebounded in November after the strike ended at General Motors (GM); however, one month is too early to tell whether manufacturing jobs will continue to rebound. Trade tensions with China are thawing, yet there is still no guarantee manufacturing activity will remain weak over the long term.

If businesses are uncertain about the direction of the economy then it would seem prudent to reduce spending on property, plant and equipment. Secondly, there has to be an end user for the products manufacturers make. Else, they could get stuck with stale inventory. The pullback in manufacturing and/or the sale of big ticket items, could have a negative impact on the economy. I believe the spike in industrial production could be ethereal.

Industrial Production Picks Up

Industrial production rose steadily since the first half of 2016. It peaked in Q4 2018 and declined steadily. It picked up in November after a sharp fall-off in October. The steep drop in October was driven by the strike at GM and was likely an anomaly. The rise in November also may not be the start of a trend upward.

Capacity utilization for the industrial sector decreased 0.7 percent to 77.3 percent, which was 2.5 percentage points below its long-run (1972-2018) average. There is likely slack in the industrial sector. Declining industrial production has hit the transportation sector hard. UPS (UPS) has taken costs out of its network and cut capital expenditures to counteract slowing industrial production. Corporations could be reticent to increase production or spend on durable goods until demand warrants it.

The lion's share of government stimulus since the Financial Crisis of 2008 has (1) gone to institutions to spur business fixed investment (2) been designed to spur asset prices. Whether the wealth created over the past decade will trickle down to the masses remains to be seen. If it does not then it implies a decline in industrial production, consumer spending and overall economic growth awaits.

Financial Markets Melt Up Despite Declining Industrial Production

One would think policymakers would be in a panic over the fall in industrial production. However, financial markets continue to melt up, which seems to mask the deterioration of the economy's vital signs. The logic goes, "The stock market would not keep rising if something was really wrong with the economy." I would counter that markets are driven by flows and less driven by corporate profits. Tax cuts, stimulus and liquidity from the Federal Reserve have led to the melt-up. President Trump and certain policymakers may have confused a rising stock market with a strong economy. That is not necessarily the case.

SA author The Heisenberg implies an earnings recession is upon us; corporate profits are expected to fall in Q4 2019 for the second consecutive quarter. However, until the Fed quits providing easy money then stocks could continue to rise. Over the years, I have suggested that investors avoid certain stocks due to stagnant revenue growth or declining earnings. I have also bet against stocks based on falling earnings and impaired balance sheets, only to watch them rise in-line with broader markets.

At some point, financial markets may have to depend on rising profits, but it may not be anytime soon. The Fed and its easy money appear to be in the driver's seat. That could keep markets afloat for the first half of 2020.

Conclusion

Pursuant to financial markets, the Fed remains in the driver's seat. However, the economy has likely peaked. Investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted names that rely on cash flow to service debt.

