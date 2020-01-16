The Safety Trade That Won't Die

If you listened only to the pundits on Wall Street, you'd certainly be forgiven for thinking that investors have completely shed their aversion towards risk. After all, investors have willingly embraced equities while shunning safe-haven assets in the last couple of months. A quick look at recent market trends, however, will quickly dispel the misconception that the "fear trade" is dead. Indeed, gold investors till harbor worries about the geopolitical outlook and the global economy, and justifiably so. In this report, we'll discuss why the gold bulls are likely to retain control over the metal's intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend despite the growing allure of stocks.

Perception often takes precedence over reality when it comes to investment markets, and those who own precious metals can attest to this. Despite clear signs of a rebound in the global economy, gold investors have shown no interest in unloading their holdings of the precious metal since November. It was at that time when the global trade outlook started improving and U.S. equities launched a vigorous rally. Gold bulls, for the most part, were nonplussed and held their long positions as a safety hedge against another potential outbreak of global market volatility in the coming months.

Not only gold investors but also Treasury bond investors have maintained a portion of their safe-haven holdings of U.S. sovereign debt. This can be discerned in the following graph of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), which has remained more or less range-bound since its previous peak in August. T-bond prices are still well above year-ago levels and not far from last year's highs. This paints a picture of safety-conscious investors reluctant to completely shed their protective armor, even in the face of improved U.S.-China trade relations.

Source: BigCharts

Gold's fortunes, meanwhile, have markedly improved since hitting a short-term low in November. Gold prices peaked last summer along with Treasury bond prices when fear was at a fever pitch and the market began to discount the worst-case scenario involving the trade war. After gradually sliding in September and October, gold rebounded strongly last fall and hit a multi-year high only last week. This was in spite of recent weakness in the U.S. dollar index and relative strength in one of gold's biggest competitors, the U.S. stock market.

Source: BigCharts

The implication of gold's refusal to succumb to selling pressure is that the "fear trade" which made gold one of last year's top-performing assets is still very much alive. Gold, in other words, is the safety trade that refuses to die and there are compelling reasons for this. The most important reason for owning gold is arguably the simplest explanation behind gold's consistent strength: there are too many uncertainties still clouding the global economic outlook.

The refusal of investors to dump gold can't be chalked up to the stubbornness of the so-called "dumb money" crowd. Plenty of informed investors and institutional money managers still own gold, and many believe in the long-term case for a continued gold bull market. Moreover, until the problems that have persistently plagued investors in recent years - including the tariff dispute and recurring economic weakness in the eurozone and the emerging markets - have completely run their course, gold will almost certainly remain a staple "anchor" in the portfolios of safety-minded participants.

Turning our attention to gold's immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, the metal still remains in the control of buyers through the first half of January. Although gold is still slightly overheated on an immediate basis after its recent run-up to new highs, it has cooled off much of its "overbought" technical condition in the past week. Some additional weakness should be expected, though, before gold has confirmed that its latest corrective pullback has finally ended. Moreover, the gold price is in the process of testing the strength of its dominant immediate-term trend line, which I consider to be the 15-day moving average.

Below is the daily graph of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold trading vehicle. When we last discussed IAU in my previous report, we saw that the ETF was over-extended from its 15-day MA. As I mentioned then, whenever IAU is stretched too far above the 15-day MA, it normally leads to a "test" of the trend line in which the IAU price touches the 15-day MA. As you can see here, IAU is on the verge of this test. Even if IAU drops temporarily below the 15-day MA in the coming days, as long as the gold ETF remains above the 15-day MA on a weekly basis, it can be assumed that the bulls have successfully tested the strength of the immediate-term trend. From there, the bulls should be able to easily regain command of the immediate trend and push IAU's price higher in the coming weeks. Only if the 15-day MA is decisively violated on a weekly closing basis, however, will the bears enjoy an immediate-term advantage.

Source: BigCharts

Based on the obvious persistence of the "fear factor" discussed in this report, the bulls will likely prevail in this latest test of gold's near-term rising trend. While gold's relative strength versus the U.S. stock market has waned in the last few months, the metal still enjoys a relative strength advantage compared to the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, my favorite T-bond proxy. This, in turn, should provide institutional investors with enough incentive to maintain their long positions in gold through the latest bout of volatility in the precious metals market.

Source: StockCharts

In conclusion, fear-driven holdings of gold among both small participants and institutional investors aren't likely to be dumped any time soon. Moreover, there are compelling reasons for believing that gold investors will be ultimately rewarded for their refusal to sell, and the bull market that was launched over a year ago will likely continue. Although gold is underperforming equities from a relative price strength perspective, the metal is strongly outperforming U.S. Treasury bonds, which is the other leading safe-haven asset group. This will provide institutional traders (who give credence to relative strength factors) a solid reason for maintaining long positions in the yellow metal.

Until gold's relative strength versus the U.S. stock market improves, however, investors should avoid adding to existing long positions in gold and should be content with existing holdings of the metal. Nonetheless, a bullish intermediate-term posture toward the metal is still justified.

On a strategic note, I was stopped out of my short-term trading position in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) after it violated the 28.00 level on Jan. 13. I plan to wait for the recent pullback in gold stock prices to bottom out before initiating any new long positions in the gold mining stocks or gold miner ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.