Briggs & Stratton: My Top Turnaround Pick For 2020 Offers Deep Value, Reversion To Mean, And Short Squeeze Potential

A reversion to the mean in terms of profitability could result in the same for the stock price, which for years has often been between $15 and $25 per share.

A 2020 turnaround in profits seems highly likely and it appears to be confirmed by a recent revenue surge and also by positive analyst estimates and an uptrend on the chart.

I recently wrote about Briggs & Stratton (BGG) and said this stock is a top pick for 2020. However, in this article, I want to address, analyze and dispel any potential negatives that bears and short sellers are trying to peddle. I will provide reasons as to why the short thesis appears to have major cracks in the story, especially at the current level in the share price. I want to point out some of the many positives that shorts and bears seem to be missing. I will offer more details on the brands and businesses this company owns, and also take a closer look at why this stock could be an ideal "reversion to the mean" play.

Briggs & Stratton has been in business for over 110 years and it is a leading manufacturer of power equipment which includes generators, lawn care products, small engines, snow blowers, pressure washers, and other related products. This stock regularly traded between around $15 to $25 per share for the last several years, but it declined sharply due to the impact that tariffs from the trade war with China has had and also due to the bankruptcy of Sears. The Sears bankruptcy had an impact on Briggs & Stratton mostly because it sold outdoor power equipment that ended up as inventory liquidations during the season. These appear to be one-time events that are in the rear-view mirror, especially since the Sears bankruptcy is old news now and also because the trade war is easing with a phase one deal expected to be signed on January 15.

Let's Look At the CEO Of Briggs & Stratton:

Todd J. Teske has been at the helm for many years and he is also a director at both Lennox International (LII) which is a leading manufacturer of furnaces and air conditioning products, and at Badger Meter (BMI) which makes meters and control systems. Let's take a look at the share transaction history for the CEO. For the past several years (since 2012), he has sold shares of Briggs & Stratton, most often when the stock was trading between $20 to $24 per share. August 23, 2018, was the last time he sold shares, and that was at $20.88 per share. According to CNBC, he currently owns about 1.1 million shares and since he has not been selling any shares since August 2018, it seems clear that he has no interest in selling the stock at this historically low valuation. It is worth noting that multiple insiders have been buyers of this stock in 2019, in some cases buying hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth. Furthermore, there has been zero insider selling in the past year, and that is yet another bullish sign.

The Short Sellers Are Getting Too Greedy And Are Underestimating This Company:

According to Shortsqueeze.com, there are about 9.6 million shares short at this time. This represents an increase of about 10% from the roughly 8.7 million shares that were short when I wrote my last article on this stock. This shows that shorts are clearly active, and I believe they want to spook shareholders into selling. It also explains why there has been some selling pressure in recent days. It is not easy to "bully" a large cap stock, but a small cap stock with relatively light volume can be impacted by short sellers.

Shorts and bears will want to push an agenda that this company has not temporarily stumbled from the impact of tariffs and the Sears bankruptcy, but rather that in spite of surviving and thriving for over 110 years in business, that these are the end times. They want to point to the bonds and focus on the fact that the rating is not investment grade. They want to suggest that just because the company reported a loss in recent quarters that this is the new normal. However, this company has a long history of surviving, including major events like the Great Depression, WW2, the 2008 Financial Crisis, but this time it is doomsday? Give me a break shorts!

Short sellers have recently experienced massive losses in Tesla (TSLA), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). These are all examples that show that short sellers are often too negative and just plain wrong. It also shows you have to have the courage to start buying even when others have not turned bullish.

I was an early bull on Advanced Micro Devices and I wrote this article in 2014 calling it a top tech stock to buy for 2014. At that time, it had been losing money and was only expected to barely be profitable going forward. When I wrote that bullish article on Advanced Micro Devices, shares were trading for $4, and now the stock is around $50 per share. Shorts and bears were bashing Advanced Micro Devices over debt and poor financial results in 2014, and they just could not stop looking in the rear view mirror to see bullish catalysts and that things can and do change for the better. Shorts often get it right for a while and then miss the inflection point and I believe that is what is happening now with Briggs & Stratton. At these levels and with improving financials, a $40 million expense reduction plan, a bullish uptrend on the chart, and other positives, shorting this stock no longer makes sense.

To summarize why short sellers are facing major potential risks and that the short thesis appears deeply flawed now:

1) The short trade in this stock is overcrowded, and that greatly increases the chance of a major short squeeze. Shorts have made themselves a guaranteed buyback program for nearly 10 million Briggs & Stratton shares and that could help fuel a major rally. At this level and with multiple signs that the stock has bottomed out and that financial results are already improving, it looks like the shorts are trying to pick up nickels and dimes in front of steamrollers. Recency bias and complacency on the part of the shorts seems to be in full force.

2) Briggs & Stratton will announce fiscal 2020 Q2 results on Thursday, January 30, 2020. We might see short covering ahead of this date because the last time it released financial results, the stock surged (due to better than expected results), from around $5 to over $8 per share.

3) It's clear that the bond market is sending short sellers a warning message, with Briggs & Stratton bonds trading around full face value.

4) According to CNBC, there is not a single analyst that has a sell rating on this stock, but rather 3 holds and 1 strong buy with a $10 price target and an average price target of $7.33. This is just one more sign that short sellers are on their own with their overly negative view of this company.

5) Also, another potential warning sign to short sellers is the fact that some smart money investors have been buying and holding this stock. One investment company recently filed a 13G form indicating it owns a stake of around 10% in Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton Bonds Indicate Strength And That The Shorts Are Making A Mistake At These Levels:

Before getting into these details, I want to say that I was very impressed with the investor relations contact I had with Briggs & Stratton. I recently contacted them to ask a few questions in the course of doing this investment research and was very pleased with their immediate, helpful and friendly response. I have contacted many companies over the course of my research and have never had such a quick and informative response as I did with Briggs & Stratton.

In 2010, Briggs & Stratton issued $225 million in bonds which mature in December 2020. These bonds are unsecured; they have never had investment grade ratings, and the interest rate is in the 6% range. Furthermore, it is very interesting to note that the company has already bought back some of these bonds from time to time and there is only about $195 million in outstanding bonds remaining. This is a sign of strength and it also shows the company owes less than they should at this time.

There is even better news that should be a very big warning sign to short sellers and that is the fact that these bonds are trading right around par or face value. That is a huge sign from the bond market that indicates there is basically ZERO concern over default risk in regards to these bonds and they will be paid in full by December 2020. If there was a concern, these bonds would be trading at a significant discount and that is not the case. So, the shorts can try to stoke fear by saying these bonds are below investment grade quality, but this is just noise. The most important factor is that these bonds are trading around face value, and that indicates a general analysis from the bond market that these bonds are worth full value and therefore solid. This solid demand for these bonds makes it extremely likely that the company will be able to issue new bonds (if desired) sometime between now and December, and pay off these existing bonds with ease.

A recent screenshot (sourced from Fidelity Investments) is shown below which quotes the price for the Briggs & Stratton December 2020 bonds. This shows a current ask price of $99.975 which is less than 3 pennies away from the $100 face value or par for this bond. S&P Global has a CCC+ rating on the bonds and a higher B rating for the company overall. What is very important to realize is that the December 2020 bonds are unsecured and are therefore junior to the $625 million revolving credit line; if this were not the case the bond rating would clearly be higher. Regardless of any ratings, the pricing of the bonds at what is essentially full price is a very strong sign from the bond market that these bonds are not at all high risk. This fact puts a big hole in the short thesis, and therefore, I believe it is a warning sign to short sellers.

A Significantly Increased Credit Facility (And Nearly $50 Million In Cash) Is Another Huge Positive That Shorts Cannot Deny:

In September 2019, Briggs & Stratton announced that it entered into a new revolving credit facility that was increased from $500 million to $625 million. This new revolving line is secured by company assets and is scheduled to mature in 2024. As of the most recent financial reports, there is only about $370 million outstanding which leaves $255 million remaining available. The most recent financial report also states that the company has about $49 million in cash which adds liquidity. The CFO noted the sizable increase in the credit line and also discussed plans to retire the bonds due in December 2020 by stating:

"While borrowing under the new facility is variable, based on the aggregate amount of underlying assets, we are encouraged that the larger size provides us a foundation for our capital structure, especially as we look to ultimately retire the senior notes that mature in December 2020."

This company could potentially use this credit facility to pay off all or part of the roughly $195 million remaining in bonds. But, with the bond market treating these bonds favorably by trading at full value, it also potentially makes sense to just issue new bonds for all or part of the $195 million due by December and keep this revolving line for additional liquidity. Either way, there is clearly enough remaining on the revolving line (plus cash on the balance sheet) to enable this possibility of paying off the bonds this way. Let's also not forget that seasonally, the strongest cash flow is coming up in Q3 and Q4 for this company, which can also be used to help pay off the December 2020 bonds.

Another Major Problem For Shorts Is That This Company Has Multiple Brands And Businesses:

There is always an increased possibility of a buyout when a company is undervalued. However, another more likely possibility and option this company has to create shareholder value is to sell one or more of its brands and business divisions. The Briggs & Stratton brand is very well known and has a long history, but it also has many other businesses with other well-known brand names. This gives it the option of selling a division if it wanted to, and this could bring in a very significant amount of cash. This optionality could be used in order to pay off debt, increase balance sheet strength, or spin off a business division to create shareholder value.

In addition to the Briggs & Stratton brand, (which is the world's largest maker of gas engines of outdoor power equipment and also manufactures generators, snow blowers, pressure washers and more), this company owns these other leading brands and businesses: Simplicity (lawn and garden tractors), Snapper (lawn mowers), Ferris (commercial grade mowers), Vanguard (commercial engines), Allmand (lighting towers, portable lighting, air compressors, heaters and generators for the construction market), Billy Goat (aerators, sod cutters, blowers, brushcutters, debris loaders), Branco (chain saws, water pumps, generators and construction equipment in Brazil) and Victa (chainsaws, line trimmers, blowers, etc. in Australia).

Peer Values And Recent M&A Deals Indicate That Briggs & Stratton Offers Deep Value:

These various brands and businesses make it easy to monetize one or more of these significant assets, if so desired. There are a number of private and public companies that could be potential suitors for one or more of these brands and businesses. In addition, Briggs & Stratton makes gas engines for other companies and some of its top customers include industry leaders like Husqvarna, John Deere (DE), Toro (TTC) and others.

If I were going to pick a company that might be the most likely suitor for all or part of Briggs & Stratton, it would be Toro because it is already a top customer and because Toro is in the turf care business. Furthermore, Toro has been acquisitive and in February 2019, it bought Charles Machine Works for $700 million. That company makes drills and trench diggers and it had revenues of $725 million. This deal shows a transaction taking place at about one times revenues, and other M&A deals have been even higher. This leads me to believe that Briggs & Stratton could be worth far more in terms of sum-of-the-parts since it is probable that some of its businesses could be worth one to two times revenues. With about $1.9 billion in revenues at Briggs & Stratton and a market cap below $300 million, recent M&A deals suggest this stock is deeply undervalued. It also appears deeply undervalued compared to its peers:

The Toro Company has revenues of about $3.14 billion and a market cap of around $8.9 billion. This company makes mowers and other turf care products and it trades for about 22 times earnings.

The Alamo Group (ALG) has revenues of about $1.08 billion and a market cap of around $1.5 billion. This company makes rotary mowers, snow removal equipment, backhoes and other related products. It trades for about 20 times earnings.

Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) has revenues of about $2.18 billion and a market cap of around $6.35 billion. This company makes generators and it trades for about 22 times earnings.

All of these examples show that if Briggs & Stratton gets earnings back to over $1 per share, it could also (once again) be valued at around 20 times earnings, like its peers and that could put the stock back in the $15 to $25 trading range it has held for several years. This company is expected to show a partial profit rebound in 2020, and I think it could earn around $1 or more per share (as it last did in 2017 with earnings of $1.31 per share), in fiscal year 2021, since that is when the full benefits of the $40 million expense reduction plan are expected to be reaped.

Recent Earnings Were Very Positive As Are Future Growth Plans:

Briggs & Stratton recently reported better than expected financial results with sales jumping 12.4% year over year, which indicates it is already rebounding from the impact of the Sears bankruptcy. The sales increase was primarily thanks to demand for engines and lawn care products. This is particularly positive since Q1 is seasonally the weakest quarter. Another very big positive is that generator sales have been surging due to plans for rolling power outages in California for the next 10 years. The fact that revenues were up so significantly last quarter is yet another sign that business fundamentals are improving and this puts another hole in the short thesis. As shown below, the company has a growth plan for the coming years:

Continued Strength In The Economy And A Potential $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Could Boost The Economy And Benefit Briggs & Stratton:

Consumer confidence and spending are strong, as is housing and the jobs market, all of which benefit this company. Recent easing by the Federal Reserve and other Central Banks (for example in China) helps to ensure continued strength in the global economy. President Trump and some members of Congress have expressed a strong desire for a major $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan. Some Presidential hopefuls on the Democrat side have also recently announced plans for a major trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. These plans could give a major additional boost to the strength of the U.S. economy and it could also very directly benefit certain businesses that Briggs & Stratton owns, such as Allmand.

The Potential For Reversion To Mean (Historical Earnings And Share Price):

Management has taken decisive action to get earnings back to historical levels and they are doing so by implementing a $40 million expense reduction plan that is expected to have a full effect by fiscal 2021. Since there are only around 42 million shares outstanding, this expense reduction plan could have a significant impact on the bottom line. As recently as 2017, the company earned $1.31 per share and that shows the earnings potential this company offers. Analyst earnings estimates for 2020 are at 61 cents per share which is already significant for a stock that is trading at just around $5 per share.

Furthermore, earnings are expected to be significantly higher in 2021, since that is when the expense reduction plan (which is creating a short term drag on current earnings) will be fully implemented. Focusing on currently depressed earnings too much right now makes little sense since it is clear that this company has a history of profitability. The quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share (this was just paid on January 3), provides a yield of nearly 4%. This dividend creates an income stream for investors while waiting for a rebound in the share price back towards the historical trading range of about $15 to $25 per share.

As you can see in the chart below, between 2012 and 2019, Briggs & Stratton shares basically traded in a range of between $15 to $25 per share. In terms of reversion to mean when it comes to the share price, this indicates these shares could get back to the $15 to $25 range. I believe it makes sense to view the impact of the Sears bankruptcy and trade war as one-time events that are now quickly fading. Without these issues, earnings will have the ability to bounce back to the historical levels that allowed this stock to be valued at $15 to $25 per share for most of the past several years. I also see the $40 million expense reduction plan which is expected to be fully implemented by fiscal 2021, as another significant reason to believe that earnings will get back to around the $1.31 per share level that was reported in 2017.

The Chart Is Showing A Bullish Uptrend That Started In August, Which Is Another Sign Of A Turnaround:

As the chart below shows, the recent better than expected financial reports have led to a bullish uptrend in this stock that started in August. The shares have had some sharp rallies in the past couple of months and even went over $8 in early November. The stock is now back at the low end of the recent trading range which appears to be an ideal buying opportunity.

"Smart Money" Is Buying And Holding This Stock And One Firm Has A 10% Stake; Another Is At Nearly 15%:

As detailed in my last article on this stock, there has been buying by multiple insiders and no recent insider selling. In another bullish sign, a January 7, 2020, SEC filing shows that Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., has taken a 10.11% stake by buying nearly 4.3 million shares in Briggs & Stratton. It doesn't stop there, because according to CNBC.com, another well respected investment firm, Blackrock, Inc. (BLK) owns about 6.2 million shares which is nearly 15% of the company. The Vanguard Group owns about 2.8 million shares which represent a stake of around 7% in Briggs & Stratton. Other well-known investment firms also hold significant stakes and these companies tend to make extensive efforts in terms of initial and continued due diligence, especially when making investments of this size. This is another win for the bull thesis and it clearly provides yet another counter-argument to any extreme negativity that is being pushed by short sellers.

Potential Downside Risks:

If a recession were to occur before Briggs & Stratton pays off the December 2020 bonds, this could make it more challenging to refinance at similar rates and therefore put downward pressure on the stock. A "Black Swan Event" that either impact the global economy or this company directly could raise the risk profile as well. This is a volatile stock and as with most small cap stocks there are potential liquidity risks. It is not uncommon for this stock to experience intraday price swings of 5% or more.

There are a number of potential business risks to consider. This company has competitors (some of which are larger) which have always been and continue to be a potential downside risk. While there appears to have been some impact from the tariffs that resulted from the trade war with China, it is important to note that about 85% of the products this company makes are designed and manufactured in the United States. The trade war with China seems to be cooling off, but tariffs and trade wars with other countries could create some potential downside risks and lower profit margins in the future. Some manufacturers are able to pass on any impact from tariffs through price increases and that helps to mitigate this potential risk. With Briggs & Stratton recently reporting a revenue increase of about 12.4% in the latest quarter, it appears that any price increases it implemented have been well received by its customers.

Short sellers are another potential risk factor that investors should consider; however, at these levels, and with some strong signs of improving fundamentals, the shorts may prove to be more of a risk to themselves. I believe a lot would have to go wrong for a worst case scenario to play out with this stock, and since there are signs of a turnaround, the risk to reward ratio appears extremely favorable for investors that buy now.

In Summary:

With the bonds due in December currently trading around full face value, there is every reason to believe that paying off or refinancing this debt is no issue, especially since the company already has enough cash and credit line access remaining. When it comes to restoring profits, management and analysts have already guided for positive earnings in 2020, and it is reasonable to expect that earnings for fiscal 2021, will be much higher because that is when the $40 million expense reduction plan is fully implemented. This is also when the cost of implementing these reductions will no longer be dragging down profits as they currently are doing.

Short sellers have experienced a number of high profile catastrophes in this market recently and their negative thesis on this stock appears to be another mistake at the $5 level. With only strong buy and hold ratings on this stock from the analyst community, they also appear to be indicating that short sellers are overly negative; again, none of the analysts have a sell rating. That is another issue short sellers need to reconcile. Finally, it is also great to see some insider buying, as well as the fact that one investment firm now owns just over 10% of this entire company and with Blackrock owning nearly 15%.

