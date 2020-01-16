3 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Pentair

The list this week is a bit smaller. Many companies seem to be pushing their raise weeks until the last week of January - expect a large list next week.

An average increase of 7.97%, median increase of 6.67%, and one with an increase of at least 10%.

Three increases for next week (down from twelve last week).

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America.

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 0 Challenger 2

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR) 44 1.66 23-Jan-20 5.56% Champion Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 8 2.52 23-Jan-20 11.67% Challenger Synnex Corporation (SNX) 6 1.07 23-Jan-20 6.67% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent PNR 0.18 0.19 5.56% KALU 0.6 0.67 11.67% SNX 0.375 0.4 6.67%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High PNR 45.84 34.5 46.45 22.09 32% Off Low 1% Off High KALU 106.39 85.04 117.06 18.06 24% Off Low 8% Off High SNX 150.18 78.55 151.29 14.94 89% Off Low New High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule KALU 2.52 9.1 10.1 11.4 9.6 13.6 PNR 1.66 -7.3 -5.9 0.6 4.6 2.3 SNX 1.07 7.1 20.8 64.4 65.5

Bonus

I'll cover Pentair this week, and to lead off, I'll mention it has raised its dividend annually for over 44 years now. That puts it just a handful of years away from being a Dividend King and the illustrious company that puts them with. For reference, it is a diversified industrial company specializing in water solutions. Check its website for more information. I'll also highlight that it did a spin-off of part of its business into nVent Electric (NVT). One thing you may notice is its dividend was halved because of this.

Going back about 15 years, while the earnings growth trend is positive, it does tend to bounce around with a bit of variability. That was before the spin-off thus the big drop off in earnings for fiscal year 2018 as that completed. Looking forward, analysts are projecting for high-single-digit growth over the next two years. Shares are priced interestingly like most of the market. They still carry the same price as they did around the time of the spin-off, yet this is new for the smaller business with less earnings. The theory being a more focused business could garner a higher multiple and perhaps that is the story here.

Shares still garner about a P/E of 20, which isn't incredibly high but that earnings growth needs to come through to help justify it. In fact shares were down in the mid-30s and a P/E around 16 just a few months ago.

The dividend yield is low at about the rate of the S&P and currently sits at 1.66%. The 6% raise is pretty much in line with historical increases. From the Simply Safe Dividend scorecard, we can see that the dividend itself is very well covered and safe. The dividend growth metrics again are a little askew because of the spin-off so don't get too caught up with that.

The yield and the current P/E multiple are about in line with historical norms, so at the moment, there doesn't seem to be some great opportunity. Again - a few months ago there was a larger margin of safety due to the higher yield and lower P/E.

One other little chart to highlight is there is a bit of a buyback story going on here. To be fair, many companies are buying back shares, but each share retired gives a remaining shareholder a larger slice of the overall pie.

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

