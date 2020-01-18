The 4% Passive DGI Core Portfolio: The Year-End Review

We consider the DGI strategy as the foundation of our overall portfolio. We believe a DGI strategy provides almost everything that most retirees would need: Decent income, relative safety, and reasonable growth.

The year 2019 proved to be exceptionally good for stocks. The broader market, as represented by the S&P 500, gained more than 30%, though the gains were built from the bottom of nearly 19% correction during the last quarter of 2018. Our Passive DGI-Core portfolio nearly matched the overall performance of the broader market in 2019 after a 6% outperformance in 2018. In fact, this portfolio had finished every year as a positive year since inception five years ago. That said, the performance on the basis of total return on a year-to-year basis is not the objective of this portfolio. The primary objective of this portfolio is to provide solid dividend income that grows faster than the rate of inflation year after year. This portfolio has been meeting its primary objective handily. When we started the portfolio, we had the average YOC (yield on cost) of 2.97%. However, over the years, it has grown to 4.02%, even though we add significant amounts of fresh capital every year (which drags the YOC down).

Here's the month-wise performance of the Passive DGI portfolio during the last 24 months.

A DGI Portfolio: What Is It?

DGI generally means that you invest in a set of dividend-paying stocks that grow their dividend payout year after year. If you are still in the accumulation phase, you could re-invest (drip) the dividends, which would result in more shares and higher future income. With each passing year, this growth of dividend-income becomes bigger and bigger. We should mix high-yielding, slower-growth companies with low-yielding fast-growing ones. We also should diversify among various sectors and industries. If implemented with some prudent planning and over an extended period of time, the DGI strategy can provide almost everything that a retiree needs - decent income, relative safety, and reasonable growth.

Sure, there's a drawback with this strategy that it cannot provide a very high level of income, so one would need a sizable amount of savings to generate the required amount of dividend income that one could live off comfortably.

It may be worth reiterating why we believe in the DGI strategy and consider it as the “core” portfolio. A well thought-out DGI strategy would outperform the broader market over the long term. It also will offer less volatility and smaller drawdowns during recessions and bear markets. It was proven during the 2008-2009 recession as well when the drawdowns of most DGI portfolios were one third less than that of the S&P 500. Also, a significant stream of dividend income would make it a little easier to wait out any downturn. Another big advantage of a DGI portfolio is that it requires little work after the initial set up. The best part is that it's a far superior strategy to draw 4% inflation-adjusted income compared to index investing since it lets you do this without ever selling the shares.

The Passive DGI Core Portfolio: Background

We launched this DGI portfolio slightly over five years ago in August 2014. We wanted to create a well-diversified portfolio with mostly blue-chip companies that had a history of raising dividends year after year and hold them for years. We also wanted to invest over an extended period of time so as to take advantage of dollar-cost averaging and create a decent enough income stream without the need to ever withdraw the capital by selling shares.

We named this portfolio "passive" because we thought it would require minimal management. Many times there's no action in this portfolio for months.

Basic Portfolio Structure:

The underlying principles of the portfolio were:

Select 30 plus solid dividend-paying, dividend-growing companies, and invest the initial capital divided equally.

Invest additional money on fixed intervals according to a pre-determined schedule.

Use dollar-cost averaging and buy in a spread-out manner on a set timetable.

Stay consistent and rarely sell or replace a company.

Reinvest the dividends for the first 5-10 years or more (depends on the personal situation) to grow the yield on cost (YOC). Thereafter, reap the benefits!

This is what we have done so far:

$1,000 invested on Aug. 1, 2014, in each of 30 original stocks, total $30,000.

$1,000 invested on Nov. 3, 2014, the first trading day of November 2014, in each of 30 stocks, total $30,000.

Starting February 2015, every year on the first day of trading in February, we invested $1,000 in each of the 30 stocks (total $30,000 each year). This was completed for the years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. These annual investments will continue until the year 2024.

In 2017, we stopped reinvesting dividends automatically. Instead, we now let the cash accumulate and invest when we feel the price is right.

The original article that launched the portfolio can be accessed here and here.

Over the years, we added a few additional stocks. Below is the current list of 41 stocks with the industry/sector information for easy reference.

Industry Company Name Aerospace & Defense Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) Beverages - Non-Alcoholic PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) Business Services Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) Consumer Goods (Packaged, Food, and Cleaning products) Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) Nestle SA ADR ( OTCPK: NSRGY) Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) Healthcare - Drug Manufacturers Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Teva Pharmaceutical ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Healthcare – Insurance plans UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) Healthcare - Medical Devices Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Medtronic Inc. (NYSE: MDT) ETF - International Dividend (Foreign Large Value) SPDR S&P International Dividend (NYSEARCA: DWX) Industrial Products and Chemicals Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) 3M Company ( MMM) Illinois Tool Works Inc. ( ITW) Insurance - Life Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Oil & Gas Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) Valero Energy Corporation ( VLO) REITs Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) (Formerly HCP, Inc.) Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) Easterly Government Properties, Inc. ( DEA) Restaurants McDonald's Corp. (NYSE: MCD) Retail - Defensive, Drugstores Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) CVS Health Corp. ( CVS) Technology Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Tobacco Products Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Telecommunications Services AT&T Inc. ( T) Waste Management Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM)

Brief Highlights from Annual Investments (February 2019)

As per our annual schedule of contribution in the first week of February, we added $30,000 of new money to this portfolio. We invested/added $1,000 each to 15 existing securities at the time. The selected securities (15 out of 38 positions at the time) were chosen based on relative valuation and dividend safety scores. They were CVS, DEA, DWX, ITW, JNJ, MDT, MMM, MSFT, PEP, QCOM, T, UTX, VLO, VTR, and XOM.

Additional Buy/Sell during the Year 2019

We also added additional money at different times during the year when we felt the price of a company offered value and margin of safety. (Note: All buy/sell decisions are communicated to subscribers of our marketplace service HIDIY in advance.)

Symbol Date of Trans. Buy or Sell? No. of Shares Price Amount MMM 5/23/2019 BUY 12 165.87 1,990.44 ABBV 5/23/2019 BUY 25 81.15 2,028.75 XOM 8/16/2019 BUY 29 67.50 1,957.50 ABBV 8/16/2019 BUY 31 63.10 1,956.10 MMM 8/23/2019 BUY 13 156.01 2,028.13 PRU 8/28/2019 BUY 25 78.40 1,960.00 UNH 10/8/2019 BUY 11 220.00 2,420.00 TOTAL $14,340.92

Dividends

Note: Starting in April 2017, we stopped reinvesting the dividends automatically. This was to allow us to build some cash position and make some opportunistic buys from time to time.

Dividends in 2014 $560 Dividends in 2015 $2,830 Dividends in 2016 $4,025 Dividends in 2017 $5,207 Dividends in 2018 $6,622 Dividends in 2019 $8,451 Total dividends since inception ($19,244+8451) $27,695 Current Yield: 8,451/327,897 2.58% Yield on Cost [YOC]: 8,451/210,000 4.02%

Dividend Cuts or Freezes in 2016/2017/2018/2019

In 2017, CVS froze its dividend at $0.50 per share due to its pending acquisition of Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET). The acquisition was completed in 2018; however, CVS continues to pay the same dividend.

HCP (now PEAK) had to cut its dividend by 35% in 2017, following the ManorCare assets spin-off in 2016. Since then, it has been paying a constant amount of $0.37 per share. HCP changed its name to Healthpeak Properties and symbol to PEAK in 2019.

TEVA eliminated the dividends entirely in the fourth quarter of 2017. It no longer suits our portfolio, but since it's a minor position, we will exit at an opportune time.

Dividend Increases Declared In 2019

2017 summary:

Out of 35 individual stocks in 2017, dividends were increased by 30 companies, kept the same by four companies, and cut by one.

2018 summary:

A total of 33 announced dividend increases in 2018. The average for these 33 companies was roughly 8.8%. Average for all 38 positions, was roughly 7.6%.

2019 summary:

Dividends at two companies (CVS, PEAK) remained frozen in 2019. Four other companies (DEA, QCOM, VTR, UTX) have pushed the increase to 2020, beyond four quarters (while still maintaining the yearly increase). DWX being an ETF, has a variable dividend. In total, 32 companies increased dividends at an average rate of 7.19%. But if we average out for all positions, the increase comes down to 6.36%.

Dividend increases in 2019:

Symbol Prev Dividend New Dividend % Increase ABT $1.28 $1.44 12.50% ABBV $3.84 $4.28 11.46% ADP $3.16 $3.64 15.19% AFL $1.04 $1.08 3.85% APD $4.40 $4.64 5.45% CL $1.68 $1.72 2.38% CLX $3.84 $4.24 10.42% CSCO $1.32 $1.40 6.06% CVX $4.48 $4.76 6.25% EMR $1.96 $2.00 2.04% INTC $1.20 $1.26 5.00% ITW $4.00 $4.28 7.00% JNJ $3.60 $3.80 5.56% LMT $8.80 $9.60 9.09% MCD $4.64 $5.00 7.76% MDT $2.00 $2.16 8.00% MMM $5.44 $5.76 5.88% MO $3.20 $3.36 5.00% MSFT $1.84 $2.04 10.87% O $2.65 $2.74 3.17% OHI $2.64 $2.68 1.52% PEP $3.71 $3.82 2.96% PFE $1.44 $1.52 5.56% PG $2.87 $2.98 3.97% T $2.04 $2.08 1.96% VLO $3.20 $3.60 12.50% WBA $1.76 $1.83 3.98% WM $1.86 $2.05 10.11% WMT $2.08 $2.12 1.92% XOM $3.28 $3.48 6.10% PRU $3.60 $4.00 11.11% UNH $3.60 $4.32 20.00% NSRGY $2.4164 $2.4235 0.294% DWX $1.7681 $1.7697 0.090% Average dividend increase in 2019 ====> $100.64 $107.87 7.19% DEA $1.04 $1.04 0.00% QCOM $2.48 $2.48 0.00% VTR $3.17 $3.17 0.00% UTX $2.94 $2.94 0.00% CVS $2.00 $2.00 0.00% PEAK $1.48 $1.48 0.00% TEVA $0.00 $0.00 0.00% Average for all 41 positions ===> $113.75 $120.98 6.36%

Portfolio Positions, Total Return, and Relative Performance

Here's a snapshot of relative performance as of 31st December 2019 created using the Morningstar Portfolio Tool. The DGI portfolio and Morningstar Market Index are represented by green and gray lines, respectively. It may be relevant to note that the DGI portfolio never had a down year since its inception, including 2018, though it underperformed the index and S&P 500 in 2019 (though just by a hair).

Note: Morningstar describes "Personal Return" as follows: The calculation of Personal Return illustrates how your allocation of capital has affected the performance of your portfolio.

Here's the image of the current portfolio from excel, as of 12/31/2019:

Ticker Price 12/31/2019 Shares Held Market Value % Weight Total Cost Gain/Loss ( excl. divi) Gain/Loss % (excl. Divi) ABBV 88.54 56 4,958.24 1.51 3,984.85 973.39 24.43 ABT 86.86 140.14 12,172.29 3.71 5,995.69 6,176.60 103.02 ADP 170.5 70.97 12,099.58 3.69 5,901.84 6,197.74 105.01 AFL 52.9 195.7 10,352.32 3.16 5,954.38 4,397.93 73.86 APD 234.99 43.29 10,173.47 3.1 5,887.10 4,286.37 72.81 CL 68.84 90.62 6,238.48 1.9 5,904.52 333.96 5.66 CLX 153.54 55.56 8,530.76 2.6 5,980.90 2,549.85 42.63 CSCO 47.96 102.21 4,902.06 1.5 2,988.99 1,913.07 64 CVS 74.29 39 2,897.31 0.88 2,853.18 44.13 1.55 CVX 120.51 58.42 7,039.59 2.15 5,978.52 1,061.07 17.75 DEA 23.73 283 6,715.59 2.05 4,985.81 1,729.78 34.69 DWX 40.2 160.87 6,467.06 1.97 5,958.14 508.92 8.54 EMR 76.26 105.77 8,065.73 2.46 5,943.80 2,121.93 35.7 INTC 59.85 176.99 10,592.97 3.23 5,940.29 4,652.68 78.32 ITW 179.63 16 2,874.08 0.88 2,003.91 870.17 43.42 JNJ 145.87 64.77 9,448.10 2.88 6,972.77 2,475.34 35.5 LMT 389.38 29.97 11,668.28 3.56 6,124.37 5,543.90 90.52 MCD 197.61 56.14 11,094.62 3.38 5,830.39 5,264.22 90.29 MDT 113.45 95.4 10,823.29 3.3 6,888.84 3,934.45 57.11 MMM 176.42 39 6,880.38 2.1 6,820.04 60.34 0.88 MO 49.91 115.08 5,743.48 1.75 5,946.31 -202.82 -3.41 MSFT 157.7 128.06 20,195.06 6.16 6,891.91 13,303.15 193.03 NSRGY 108.26 84.38 9,134.91 2.79 6,006.78 3,128.14 52.08 O 73.63 124.2 9,144.65 2.79 5,944.24 3,200.40 53.84 OHI 42.35 191.9 8,126.82 2.48 5,984.68 2,142.14 35.79 PEAK 34.47 78.74 2,714.23 0.83 2,999.99 -285.75 -9.53 PEP 136.67 71.1 9,717.39 2.96 6,872.08 2,845.31 41.4 PFE 39.18 58 2,272.44 0.69 1,976.18 296.26 14.99 PG 124.9 72.84 9,097.72 2.77 5,867.59 3,230.13 55.05 PRU 93.74 25 2,343.50 0.71 1,960.00 383.5 19.57 QCOM 88.23 65.35 5,765.94 1.76 3,992.20 1,773.74 44.43 T 39.08 223 8,714.84 2.66 6,988.04 1,726.80 24.71 TEVA 9.8 73.52 720.49 0.22 3,974.94 -3,254.45 -81.87 UNH 293.91 11 3,233.01 0.99 2,420.00 813.01 33.6 UTX 149.76 65.76 9,848.47 3 6,918.78 2,929.70 42.34 VLO 93.65 92 8,615.80 2.63 6,842.02 1,773.78 25.92 VTR 57.74 68.29 3,943.30 1.2 3,886.27 57.03 1.47 WBA 58.96 83.23 4,907.19 1.5 5,975.22 -1,068.03 -17.87 WM 113.96 111.71 12,730.53 3.88 5,925.14 6,805.39 114.86 WMT 118.84 71.81 8,534.23 2.6 4,996.37 3,537.86 70.81 XOM 69.78 83.74 5,843.43 1.78 5,957.50 -114.06 -1.91 CASH$ 1 12,555.19 12,555.19 3.83 12,555.19 0 0 DGI-Core 327,896.82 100.00 210,000 117,896.82 56.14%

In the above table, P/L columns do not account for the dividends that were not reinvested. Also, the total cost in the last row represents the sum-total that was invested in the portfolio (and not the column total.)

Portfolio positions in the Google Portfolio Tracker as of 01/10/2018:

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

As of 12/31/2019, the portfolio has 41 positions, and when we include all of the dividends (the amounts that were not dripped), this is how they performed:

Gain/Loss % (range) Number of positions Tickers Positions > 200% gain 1 MSFT Positions > 150% gain but < 200% 0 Positions > 100% gain but < 150% 5 WM, ADP, ABT, LMT, MCD Positions > 50% gain but <= 100% 13 INTC, AFL, APD, WMT, CSCO, O, PG, MDT, NSRGY, OHI, QCOM, CLX, PEP Positions > 30% gain but <= 50% 8 UTX, ITW, EMR, JNJ, DEA, UNH, VLO, T Positions > 10% gain but <= 30% 8 CVX, ABBV, PFE, PRU, DWX, VTR, CL, MO Positions > 0% gain but <= 10% 4 CVS, XOM, MMM, PEAK Positions < 0% but >= -20% loss 1 WBA Positions > - 20% loss 1 TEVA

Stocks That Are In Negative Territory:

WBA:

Both Walgreens and CVS have performed poorly since 2018, first on the fears of Amazon's entry into the pharmaceutical business, and now on questions of future growth. Our position in CVS is still up roughly 6%, whereas WBA is in negative nearly 11%.

Teva

This is the only stock that's in serious negative territory. The position weight is insignificant and less than 0.30%. We lost opportunities to get out of this position previously. Since we do not have much to lose here, we will maintain this position for now.

We know that there always are going to be a couple of stocks in your portfolio that are not going to pan out according to your expectations. That's why diversification is so important. But more importantly, this demonstrates that one or two bad choices are not going to have any meaningful impact on the overall portfolio.

Concluding Remarks

We personally follow a multi-basket strategy of which DGI is an important part and plays a foundational role. In our allocation model, we suggest investing 30%-50% of the investment assets into DGI, depending upon personal factors. The rest can be allocated to other compelling and complementary strategies that provide not only strategic diversification but also some hedging against a future downturn. A multi-basket approach certainly requires more effort and may not be suitable for everyone. For more passive type investors, a DGI strategy is ideally suited as it requires very little effort, mostly just a few times a year.

It's a well-accepted notion that over a long period of time, the dividend-paying companies provide a higher total return compared to non-dividend-paying companies. We feel in the long term this portfolio will offer better returns, lower volatility and drawdowns, and consistent and growing income. In addition, it requires minimal management. We believe the DGI portfolio strategy described above is the simplest way to accumulate wealth over a long period of time. This portfolio is simple, easy to implement, and hassle free.

Our regular readers know that in addition to a DGI Core portfolio, we invest in alternate portfolio strategies, mainly to enhance the current income and to hedge the risks by using Rotation strategies. Below is our investment allocation model, and as you can see, the DGI portfolio forms the foundation of the overall strategy. The other portfolios are focused on high income and risk management and are suited for active investors. These allocations are just for broad guidance - everyone should decide what's right for them based on his/her goals and risk tolerance.





