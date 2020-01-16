Income Factory Return Of 24.5% Is Great, But The 12.75% Cash Distribution Really Excites Me

The two-year experience just shows, once again, that focusing on the "river of cash" and ignoring paper profits and losses is the secret to growing our long-term income.

Back in 2018, we reported that paper losses had driven our 2018 total return down to -10%, but we were happily pocketing and reinvesting our 13% distribution yields.

As we reported throughout 2019, our Income Factory has more than recovered from the market price drops of the previous year, while still managing to maintain a high distribution yield level.

These past two years, together, are a good "case study" for explaining and demonstrating our Income Factory philosophy and strategy. As explained in detail in two articles a year ago (here and here), bear markets and other reversals, where the market reprices our assets at lower prices and, therefore, higher yields, present us with the opportunity to grow our income faster than ever by reinvesting and compounding at bargain prices.

While prices on much of our portfolio have recovered from where they were a year ago, which accounts for the market appreciation part of our 24.5% total return, there are still substantial opportunities to seek out higher yields in asset classes like, for example, MLPs, that have not yet recovered price-wise but seem to offer solid cash flows.

"Stability" at what price?

This simple two-year example helps to illustrate the larger point that long-term investors, like me, maximize our overall return by ignoring short-term volatility and NOT trying to achieve "stability" by sacrificing current income. So often I read articles here on Seeking Alpha by authors who basically advocate hedging or ballasting one's portfolio with lower yielding assets (T-bills or T-bonds, etc.) whose market prices presumably will "zig" when prices of my other assets "zag," and, therefore, smooth out market volatility over time. In doing so, you are sacrificing returns for a price stability that in most cases you don't really need as a long-term investor.

I have often said that achieving a steadier performance (in market value terms) by tying a rock to your portfolio that lowers the overall yield just to avoid market movements in both directions that you won't even remember 20 years from now is counter-productive to long-term income and wealth maximization.

I admit it would make sense for a professional fund manager who (1) had to meet daily redemptions and faced potential "runs on the fund" like a traditional mutual fund manager, or (2) had to mark to market daily or weekly to satisfy institutional clients, or (3) had to beat a certain benchmark, etc., but for those of us with only ourselves as clients, I don't see where it achieves any long-term purpose.

Current portfolio update

But enough of the sermon. Let's look at our Income Factory portfolio. In general, it does not change much from quarter to quarter, but I do tweak it a bit to take advantage of opportunities when various asset classes or particular funds seem to be bargains or over-priced.

The table below describes the overall shifts in asset class distribution since the beginning of the 4th quarter:

Asset Class 1/12/2020 10/4/2019 Change BDC 5.4% 6.7% -1.3% CLO 18.1% 16.4% 1.7% CEF Fund of Funds 1.6% 2.2% -0.6% High Yield 18.1% 21.9% -3.8% HY Convertible 6.7% 4.0% 2.7% MLP 21.3% 15.9% 5.4% Mortgage REIT 2.7% 4.2% -1.5% Real Estate 0.0% 7.7% -7.7% Equity/Option 15.1% 16.8% -1.7% Multi-Sector 3.2% 2.8% 0.4% Senior Loans 7.7% 1.4% 6.3% 100% 100% 0%

Typically, I will identify various funds or asset classes that look like good values (selling at discounts or beaten down by the market beyond where I think they deserve to be, etc.) and then I will increase my allocation in them by either (1) lightening up on some other asset class that has risen in price and dropped in yield and/or discounts, or (2) re-investing distributions as they come in each month from the existing portfolio (the proverbial "river of cash" I constantly refer to).

Prior to retirement, during my Income Factory growth phase, I reinvested and compounded all of my portfolio income. That's how, with a distribution yield of 10% or more, by reinvesting and compounding, investors can double their income about every 7 years (or less, for example, at a 12% distribution yield, you would double and re-double your income every 6 years). But 10% is plenty since if you were a 30-year old investing and re-investing at a 10% yield, your income would double and redouble and double and redouble again for a total of 32 times (i.e. be 32 times what you started with) when you hit age 65. That's totally through re-investing and compounding, even if your dividends just remained at their current rate (10%) and never grew a dime. That's why we say the Income Factory approach works for investors at all stages of their investing, whether 25 or 65.

It is also why we say that we are just seeking investments that will steadily make their current payments into the future, and we are not seeking investments that need to grow their distribution or their market price. We call this "non heroic" investing rather than "heroic" investing and say it is like betting on horses to merely make it around the track and finish the race, as opposed to betting on horses to win, place or show. Ours is a much easier bet to win.

I'm now in retirement, so I take a portion of what is in my case a 12% distribution yield (since I'm a bit more aggressive than I expect most others to be) to live on and reinvest the rest. So my portfolio income is not growing at the rate it was when I reinvested all of it, but it is still growing, and I want it to since retirements these days can be 20 or 30 years, if we keep ourselves in shape, so you need a long-term investing outlook regardless of your age.

The past quarter's tweaking involved primarily:

Increasing by 5.4% my stake in MLP funds, whose market value has been - in my view and some other market analysts - way below its economic value (as indicated by its cash flows and distribution payments) for a long time. I already had a position in MLP funds, but decided to increase it in part because of what I read in Center Coast Brookfield MLP Fund's (CEN) recent annual report:

So, what continues to make us excited about this asset class? The cash flow. It's sustainable, in our view, and we believe with simplification mostly behind us, balance sheets healthier, and financing less equity dependent, it should finally start accruing to the benefit of equity investors in a sustainable way. In the current sub 2% interest rate world, we think this can matter. At a minimum we think it will provide attractive income - an important component of total return-and could mitigate risk to the extent volatility picks up meaningfully. In the meantime, we'll continue to celebrate the fundamentals, point out the myriad valuation disconnects, and hope that someone eventually listens even if, for now, it feels like we're shouting into the void."

I hear this as the proverbial "plaintive cry in the wilderness," so to speak: "Hey, we're OK. Won't someone listen?"

I interpret this to mean that the industry fundamentals are solid, the cash flows are dependable, and that a rational market would/should/will eventually recognize this and raise market prices. But, in the meantime, we will clip our coupons and enjoy the cash flow.

Brookfield, which only acquired the fund in the past couple years, is one of the oldest and most respected fund managers in the world. I have a high regard for their views and felt this was a reasonable move. I didn't just increase my position in CEN but also in other MLP funds, including Fiduciary Claymore (FMO), Duff & Phelps Select Energy (DSE), Nuveen All Cap Energy (JMLP), and Tortoise (NTG). Here is CEN's website, for those who wish to delve into this in more detail.

I also increased my position in the senior loan category by about 6%, primarily by purchasing Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC). Last year, JQC initiated a program to boost its monthly payout over the next three years to purposely return a portion of capital in an effort to close the gap (i.e. the discount) between its market price and its net asset value (NAV). On its face, this seemed like a good idea, for two reasons: (1) Theoretically, returning capital to shareholders at 100% of its net asset value that they only paid a discounted amount for is certainly accretive to the shareholder. (Think about it. If a fund that you bought at a discount liquidated itself entirely, you'd get back more than you paid by the amount of the discount. If that works for the entire fund, why doesn't the same logic apply if the fund is only liquidating a portion of itself?), and (2) it's always a good idea when fund managers are deliberately thinking about and finding ways to boost the price (and lower the discount) of their fund. So, I thought I'd try it. So far, I'm collecting a 14% yield (a big chunk of its return of capital, which I'm reinvesting in other assets) and the market seems to like the plan since the price has risen about 4.5% since I bought, so the ROC has not been destructive. Of course, a fund with a strategy like this we'll have to keep a close eye on.

I increased my position in High Yield/Convertibles slightly (2.7%) adding to my holdings in Advent Claymore (AVK), with its almost 9% yield and -9% discount, and Allianz Convertible & Income (NCV), with a 10.5% yield and almost flat premium/discount when I bought it in November.

My CLO fund position is up slightly, primarily by increasing holding of Octagon Floating Rate Alternative (XFLT). With its 10.7% yield and flat premium/discount, XFLT is a welcome addition to the CLO fund universe, which also includes other holdings Eagle Point Credit (ECC), Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), and OFS Credit (OCCI). The discussion continues here on Seeking Alpha between writers with different levels of optimism, skepticism, and pessimism about the asset class and the funds. I fall into the cautious optimism/"trust but verify" camp (see recent article) and was particularly pleased to see ECC commit two weeks ago to its current level of distribution payments for another three months. OXLC was already committed to its payment level out through March. In the last day or so, ECC also announced a 5% increase in its estimated NAV, which will be welcome news to many of its shareholders.

I took funds out of a couple categories, including real estate (reduced by 7.7%). I had done very well in my real estate funds overall, but the market noticed the good performance and took the prices up to where the yield levels, while totally respectable in the 7-8% range, were no longer as competitive for a spot in my portfolio, with its more aggressive distribution yield targets. I sold Aberdeen Global Property (AWP), which didn't help its own case when it reduced its dividend in the second quarter. Also gone, but with a friendlier good-bye because they had performed so well, were Neuberger Real Estate (NRO) and Nuveen Real Estate (JRS).

I also took some funds out of the lower yielding funds in my high yield category - PGIM Global (GHY), Apollo Tactical Income (AIF), and Ivy High Income (IVH) - not for any negative reasons but solely because I wanted to raise cash for some of my previously mentioned higher conviction and higher yielding opportunities.

The apparent drop in Mortgage REIT portfolio share is a book-keeping anomaly/error. My only holding is CS 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT (REML) whose distribution, while high, bounces around from month to month and I generally average 3 months to come up with the estimated yield; so it tends to vary on my report. I'll look at it more closely in the future and perhaps use a longer period than 3 months in order to smooth out irregularities.

Income Factory - January 12, 2020 Symbol Distribution Yield Discount/ Premium Total Quarterly Portfolio Income % Total Portfolio Income % Last Quarter Increase/ Decrease Asset Class Center Coast Brookfield (CEN) 18.4% 3.4% 8.7% 6.3% 2.4% MLP Brookfield Real Assets (RA) 10.9% -5.7% 6.5% 7.1% -0.5% HIGH YIELD Eagle Point Credit (ECC) 15.5% 60.0% 6.2% 6.7% -0.5% CLO Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) 18.6% 40.0% 5.6% 6.1% -0.4% CLO Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) 14.4% -7.4% 5.1% 0.0% 5.1% SENIOR LOAN Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies (ACP) 12.5% -5.8% 4.7% 2.7% 2.0% SENIOR LOAN Miller/Howard High Income (HIE) 12.2% 3.5% 4.4% 4.7% -0.3% EQUITY/OPTION First Trust Specialty Financial (FGB) 9.0% -1.3% 4.3% 5.5% -1.1% BDC Guggenheim Enhanced Equity-Inc (GPM) 11.8% 1.8% 4.3% 4.6% -0.3% EQUITY/OPTION Barings Global Short Duration (BGH) 10.1% -4.2% 4.2% 4.7% -0.5% HIGH YIELD Octagon Floating Rate Alternative (XFLT) 10.7% 3.5% 3.8% 1.0% 2.9% CLO Fiduciary Claymore MLP Oppty (FMO) 15.6% -7.6% 3.3% 2.2% 1.1% MLP Calamos Global Dynamic Inc (CHW) 9.8% 3.4% 3.2% 2.8% 0.3% MULTI-SECTOR Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP (DSE) 15.1% -7.3% 3.1% 1.7% 1.4% MLP Allianz Conv & Income (NCV) 10.8% 1.9% 2.9% 0.0% 2.9% HY/CONVERTIBLE CS X Links 2XLeveraged Mtge REIT (REML) 18.0% NA 2.7% 4.2% -1.5% MORTGAGE REIT John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income (HEQ) 10.1% 0.5% 2.7% 1.2% 1.5% EQUITY/OPTION Blackstone GSO (BGB) 8.7% -5.6% 2.6% 1.4% 1.2% SENIOR LOAN OFS Credit (OCCI) 12.2% 14.3% 2.5% 2.7% -0.2% CLO Clough Global Dividend & Income (GLV) 10.9% -9.4% 2.4% 1.8% 0.6% EQUITY/OPTION Clearbridge Energy MLP (EMO) 10.6% -11.8% 2.2% 2.3% -0.2% MLP Nuveen All Cap MLP (JMLP) 12.5% -2.6% 2.1% 1.6% 0.5% MLP Allianz Convertible & Income II (NCZ) 10.5% -0.6% 2.0% 2.2% -0.2% HY/CONVERTIBLE Advent Claymore Conv Sec & Income (AVK) 9.0% -9.5% 1.8% 1.9% -0.1% HY/CONVERTIBLE Rivernorth Opportunity (RIV) 12.8% -1.7% 1.6% 1.7% -0.1% CLOSED-END FUNDS KKR Income Opportunity (KIO) 9.4% -1.1% 1.5% 1.8% -0.2% HIGH YIELD Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 11.0% -11.4% 1.4% 3.7% -2.2% EQUITY/OPTION Nexpoint Credit Strategy (NHF) 13.5% -14.9% 1.2% 1.3% -0.1% HIGH YIELD Kayne Anderson MLP (KYN) 9.9% -6.1% 1.1% 1.8% -0.7% MLP UBS ETRACS Lev BDC (BDCL) 14.6% NA 1.1% 1.3% -0.2% BDC Tortoise MLP (NTG) 14.9% -6.1% 0.9% 0.0% 0.9% MLP Aberdeen Global Property (AWP) 7.3% -9.4% 0.0% 2.9% -2.9% REAL ESTATE Voya Global Equity Div (IGD) 7.7% -10.8% 0.0% 0.8% -0.8% EQUITY/OPTION Ivy High Inc Opportunity (IVH) 8.5% -7.1% 0.0% 0.7% -0.7% HIGH YIELD Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) 7.1% -5.7% 0.0% 0.4% -0.4% REAL ESTATE Apollo Tactical Income (AIF) 8.7% 7.7% 0.0% 1.2% -1.2% HIGH YIELD Cohen & Steers Closed-End Oppty (FOF) 7.5% 0.2% 0.0% 0.5% -0.5% CLOSED-END FUNDS Neuberger Berman RE (NRO) 8.6% -3.1% 0.0% 4.3% -4.3% REAL ESTATE PGIM Global High Yield (GHY) 8.3% -9.6% 0.0% 1.2% -1.2% HIGH YIELD Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (ERC) 9.7% -3.6% 0.0% 1.2% -1.2% MULTI-SECTOR 100.0%

In Summary

Our Income Factory continues to perform the way we hope and expect it will. Personally, as I have evolved, tested, and written about this concept and strategy over the past ten years, it has become clearer than ever to me how powerful an alternative approach to investing this can be. Reader feedback has been an essential part of the development process.

In a nutshell, I think everyone since Benjamin Graham first started talking about fundamental investing 80 years ago now realizes that the secret to successful long-term investing is to ignore interim market volatility and sit on your assets - be they blue chips, "dividend champions," index funds, or whatever - through thick and thin over many decades and you will achieve a long-term "equity return" that averages perhaps 8-10%. We all know that.

The problem is that many investors don't have the steel nerves and iron will required to hold on tight through downturns, like 2008 or the smaller one we had just over a year ago, where they watch their portfolios drop in value while they are looking at puny dividend yields (i.e. a "trickle of cash") of only 2-3%, maybe 4-5% if they are in high-yielding utilities or other slow growth/high dividend stocks. So they sell out some or all of their portfolios just at the wrong times and then are left on the platform when the "market train" pulls out again. (No conductor blows a whistle and announces that the bear market or reversal is over and they should get back onboard.) Or they "hedge" or "balance" their portfolio with low yielding assets (bonds, CDs, cash, etc.) that provide "stability" but at the cost of dragging down their overall portfolio returns.

The Income Factory is designed for those people. If you have the nerves of steel needed to buy and hold traditional equities through thick and thin without flinching, then you don't need an Income Factory. For others, like me, the Income Factory removes a lot of the "roller coaster" aspects of the stock market by allowing us to earn that "equity return" totally through cash yield, and to create our own growth through reinvesting and compounding. The "river of cash" this produces, as opposed to the "trickle of cash" from typical equity portfolios, allows us to sleep more soundly through market reversals, and eventually to even embrace them as opportunities to reinvest and compound at bargain prices and higher than normal yields. (Think of an Income Factory where its basic "raw material" - in this case, the securities that generate "factory income" - go on sale, as they do during downturns. Factory profits go up!) So we actually grow our income (and ultimately our long-term wealth) faster during market downturns than during periods of flat or rising prices.

As mentioned above, these past two years have really demonstrated the value of this approach. I would like to thank my readers and followers for their support as we have slowly figured all of this out over the past several years, especially in the face of critics (far fewer of them now) who kept saying "No that can't be right!" or "How can you have 'growth' without growth stocks?" or "How can you have 'equity returns' without equity?"

Well, for many of us, now we know the answer to those questions and objections. Happy and successful investing to all during 2020!

I would like to thank, once again, @Stanford Chemist, @David Van Knapp, and @John Cole Scott for reviewing and endorsing my new book, The Income Factory. You can read their "endorsement blurbs" here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEN, ECC, OXLC, JQC, XFLT, FMO, DSE, REML, OCCI, EMO, JMLP, AVK, NTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own all the securities mentioned in the table - except those indicated as having been recently sold - whether or not specifically mentioned in this article.