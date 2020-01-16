Excelsior Mining Starts New Year In A Big Way, But More Gains Should Follow

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Excelsior Mining (OTCQX:EXMGF) started the year 2020 in a big way. During 2019, the construction of its Gunnison copper project took place. As the process was relatively smooth and no issues were reported, the news flow was relatively vague and focused on announcements of completion of particular construction phases. As a result, Excelsior's share price was relatively stable, moving in the $0.65-0.85 range for a better part of 2019. But the boring mine construction phase is over and first copper sales are expected soon. The news about the initiation of mining activities pushed the share price up to the $0.9 level, breaking out of the 2019 trading range to the upside. However, if everything goes well, further gains will follow over the coming months and quarters.

Data by YCharts

On January 2, Excelsior announced that mining activities at the Gunnison project were initiated. As Gunnison is an in-situ mining project, the initiation of mining activities had the form of injecting first mining fluids into the ore body. After an appropriate concentration of copper in the solution is reached, the extraction of the metal from the solution will be initiated. This should occur later this quarter. Also the first copper sales should be realized this quarter.

On January 8, Excelsior announced that the initial copper recovery grades exceeded the feasibility study expectations, as the leach solution copper grades reached the 0.15 g/liter level ahead of schedule. Moreover, the company announced that the acid injections were approximately at 50% capacity of the initial well field. Also the target of first copper sales in Q1 was reiterated.

The start-up of the Gunnison mine seems to be successful. If the initial positive news is confirmed also by the operations over the coming weeks and months, it should mean a significant positive catalyst, as the project will be de-risked significantly. But the most important catalyst is the copper price. The good news is that the copper price is expected to keep on growing, as the warehouse copper levels are at record lows and the global copper production is expected to keep on declining during this decade, as the expected new copper mines most probably won't be able to fully replace the declining production of the old ones.

Especially the near- and mid-term copper prices will be very important for Excelsior, as the company will have to finance the mine expansions. Excelsior decided to develop Gunnison in three stages, in order to decrease the initial CAPEX and avoid excessive share dilution. The first stage operation (the current one) is projected to produce 25 million lb copper per year (20.875 million lb attributable to Excelsior, due to the copper stream sold to Triple Flag). It isn't much, but the AISC should be very low, around $1.33/lb copper (post-financing AISC, the original one was estimated at $1.23/lb). It means that at the current copper prices, Excelsior should be able to generate a free-cash-flow of approximately $31 million per year. The problem is that almost $150 million will be needed for the first mine expansion, which will push the average annual production volume to 75 million lb copper (70.688 million attributable to Excelsior). The second expansion should push it up to the final capacity of 125 million lb copper per year (120.625 million attributable to Excelsior). It should cost further $230 million, however, at the current copper prices, the stage 2 operation would be able to generate free-cash-flow around $106 million per year which means that it would be able to finance the second expansion in only slightly more than two years.

The biggest hurdle on the way to the final production capacity seems to be the Stage 2 financing, however, only at a first glance. The original plan was that the Stage 2 production should start after three years of Stage 1 operations. At the current copper prices, the Stage 1 cash flows should amount around $90 million over the three-year time period. The remaining CAPEX can be financed via debt. Excelsior is debt-free and the Stage 1 financing doesn't constrain its debt capacity. It means that there is a very high probability that the first expansion will be financed without any share dilution. And as I wrote above, the second one should be fully financed from internal cash-flows, which means no share dilution as well.

Source: Excelsior Mining

And the best part now. Although the risks related to the Gunnison project are low and they should keep on declining further in the near future, shares of Excelsior Mining still provide significant upside potential. As can be seen in the picture above, that is taken from Excelsior's latest corporate presentation, the Stage 1 financing didn't harm the economics of the project too much. At a copper price of $2.75/lb, which is below the current copper price of $2.85/lb, the after-tax NPV(7.5%) of the Gunnison mine equals $730 million. At a copper price of $3.25/lb, it should be close to $1 billion. For comparison, the current market capitalization of Excelsior Mining equals only $210 million.

Conclusion

Excelsior Mining took its Arizona-located Gunnison copper project into production successfully. The first news is positive, with initial copper sales expected this quarter. The timing seems to be great, as a significant deficit is expected to emerge on the copper market over the coming years. Excelsior also seems to be well-positioned to further expand the Gunnison mine without diluting the shareholders. The full capacity of the mine, with an after-tax NPV(7.5%) of more than $0.7 billion, should be reached in 6-7 years. However, if everything goes well, Excelsior's market capitalization should approach the $0.7 billion level several years sooner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXMGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.