Vail Resorts: Investors Are Ignoring Downside Risk

Despite going to college in Colorado near great skiing country, I didn't think about the resorts as an investment opportunity back in the day. And that's a shame, because ski facilities operator Vail Resorts (MTN) stock has absolutely crushed the market since the March 2009 bottom:

MTN stock saw its largest drop in years in late 2018, and has bounced since then. Still, shares are well off from their all-time highs, raising the question of whether they will climb to new heights, or if it's all downhill from here.

Peak Resorts Deal

Last summer, Vail announced that it was buying Peak Resorts (SKIS) for $11/share - a massive premium to the $5 price it was trading at previously.

This was of particular interest to me since I had previously invested in Peak Resorts and ended up in a back-and-forth with Keubiko, one my favorite Seeking Alpha authors, on the stock:

Following those articles, I spoke with Peak's CEO and CFO to get their take on the debate. After doing so, I ultimately decided that Keubiko had been right, and I sold my position for a small loss in early 2015. The stock then proceeded to do essentially nothing for the next four years before Vail bought it out:

What happened here? Peak went public with the goal of rolling up East Coast mom and pop ski resort operators. Peak intended to use its then-high-yielding (7%) common stock to fund acquisitions. Peak started trading around 10x EBITDA while private ski resorts were selling for around half that. In theory, Peak could issue stock at 10x EBITDA, give it to mom and pops to sell out and buy properties accretively.

As it turned out, this failed to work because Peak's stock immediately dropped after the IPO so they never got to use it for transaction currency like intended.

Vail, however, is going for the same roll-up approach and has a better balance sheet/platform to work with. Buying Peak gives them a significant entry into smaller East Coast ski resorts that are easier for many folks to reach in a day trip.

Still Plenty Of Growth Opportunities Left

Source: 2018 10-K

After announcing the Peak deal, some folks asked if it would lead to antitrust issues. The answer is a clear no. Vail will be the last major U.S.-listed public ski resort operator. But most of the industry is private. It's not that Vail owns most of the industry. Look at their properties. They owned next to nothing in the Northeast (Peak helps with that) along with relatively little out West aside from Colorado and California.

As it turns out, Vail is only 16% of the industry. From its 2018 10-K:

Our North American mountain resorts and urban ski areas, owned as of July 31, 2018, had approximately 11.5 million skier visits during the 2017/2018 ski season representing approximately 15.8% of North American skier visits.

So the Peak deal - which will cost $460 million once you add back in all the debt they are taking on - doesn't seem troubling from an industry concentration point of view.

They get to add more than a dozen East Coast resorts to their footprint and hopefully drive more national pass sales for people that live in an East Coast metro and want to ski locally a lot and are willing to fly out to a primo Vail spot as well in Colorado or California once or twice every winter. At less than 5% of Vail's market cap, the Peak deal isn't a game-changer if it goes badly, but it could be a nice incremental move. And with nearly 500 U.S. ski resorts in existence, buying Peak won't do anything to trigger monopoly concerns either.

This Business Will Get Hit In A Recession

All that aside, there's a great reason to avoid MTN stock right now. Skiing is a discretionary expense. And at Vail's range of operations, this is even more the case. In economic hard times, people might keep driving to a local resort for a modest-priced weekend getaway. But the Vail-level fly to resort, stay at luxury condo, drop $75 a person at the base club restaurant sort of destination gets hard-hit when the economy takes a downturn.

Data by YCharts

Here are Vail's earnings per share from the late 1990s through to 2015. As you can see, the business enjoyed a nice earnings spike around the end of the dot-com boom but profitability virtually disappeared in the early 2000s around that recession and 9/11. After losing money outright at the bottom of the cycle, Vail's earnings surged as people enjoyed the apparent prosperity of the 2005-7 housing market to live more lavishly.

However, with the great financial crisis, earnings dropped by two-thirds. And then they stayed down. For fully six years after the crisis, Vail hardly earned any money. It wasn't until 2015 that the consumer finally felt confident enough again to start dropping real money at Vail properties. Now, as the economic boom has lengthened, consumers are feeling more and more confident.

As it turns out, we're near 20-year highs on consumer confidence index now:

Source

You can see the big run-up in consumer confidence in 2014 precisely matches to Vail's earnings exploding to the upside shortly thereafter:

Data by YCharts

The problem with this sort of business is that it is highly capital intensive. Merely maintaining a ski resort in and of itself costs around 5% of revenues (according to my previous discussions with Peak Resorts management) and then you get closer to 8-10% if you want to remain competitive with the rest of the industry by growing and modernizing your facilities.

That's no problem when the economy is booming as it is now - as you can see in Vail's earnings graph, they are converting a huge portion of new revenues into EPS at the moment. But that necessary CAPEX spend doesn't go anywhere when the economy tanks - you still have to spend that money and it can be a large portion of marginal revenues in a downturn.

Consider that Vail's CAPEX spending was budgeted at $175 million for the 2019-20 ski season against recent annual net income of $300 million. That's a sign of a not-tremendous industry overall when 50% or more of income during a strong year still needs to go back into your facilities to stay competitive.

Another way to put the above earnings per share graph in perspective is that since 2014, revenue has less than doubled. Gross profit, SG&A, and other such metrics are only up 60% or so. Yet a huge portion of the company's marginal revenues translated directly into net income and earnings.

In 2014, Vail earned $1.3 billion in revenues and $30 million in net income for an anemic 2% profit margin. Fast forward to the last 12 months, and on $2.3 billion of revenues, they brought in $302 million in net income, working out to a 13% net income margin.

It shows the extreme leverage of this business model to the economy when your revenues go up by 75% and your net income goes up 10x. Unfortunately, this dynamic will likely go in reverse the next time the economy and consumer confidence turn south.

Isn't Vail Building Up More Scale Now?

MTN stock bulls will argue that I'm missing the bigger picture - that Vail is acquiring scale and generating substantially higher profit margins on a sustainable basis. To which I'd say, that's a fair argument and could be possible, but we can't know for sure until the economy turns down again.

Vail acquired other resorts, prior to the Peak deal, such as a majority interest in the marquee Whistler Blackcomb property in 2016. With these, over time, you should be able to achieve some sort of scale and improved costs. That said, buying things such as Perisher (2015) in Australia adds more overhead as well with moving into new markets and the necessary employees and regulatory work that entails.

With Peak Resorts, you can get some cost savings from cutting duplicate management positions and taking care of Peak's excessive interest costs on their debts, but these are modest savings, not game-changers.

I'd also note that Vail is likely seeing many of its costs go up a lot in ways that aren't easily fixable the next time a recession hits. For example, Vail operates more than 200 dining venues across its properties along with extensive lodging requiring it to hire thousands of seasonal workers. This will result in higher labor costs particularly as many of its resorts are concentrated in states that have pushed aggressive minimum wage increases through over the past couple years. When Vail's net income margin was just 2% in the last lull period, this sort of wage pressure can be a real problem.

Simply Too Expensive

It's hard to make a case for owning MTN stock here unless you have high confidence that recently rising profit margins are permanent rather than cyclical.

The company's annual net income is only in the $300 million range and even that is up 10x in a few years. Unless you are much more bullish on the economy than even I, how do we get acceptable shareholder returns going forward from a starting $10 billion valuation? The economy isn't going to keep getting better forever, but the valuation is priced as though the good times will keep on rolling.

We're at 34x trailing earnings on MTN stock, and 30x forward earnings. 10% earnings growth is great if your valuation is down-to-earth. But when you are paying 34x earnings for a cyclical business that is probably near the top of the cycle, a wipeout is likely coming at any sign of trouble.

To back that statement up, I'd note MTN's stock performance in the 2018 sell-off. While the stock market itself corrected 19%, Vail Resorts did much worse:

Data by YCharts

Here's Vail in 2008 as well:

Data by YCharts

Obviously the business recovered and went on to recapture the 76% loss and a whole lot more. Similarly, Vail has already recovered most of its 35% loss from 2018 as well. But it shows the sort of slippery slope Vail's shareholders will find themselves on when the economy starts cooling off.

I'm bullish on the economy for 2020 so I'm not going to go out and bet against MTN stock tomorrow. But this is precisely the sort of stock you don't want to buy late in an economic cycle. People are overpaying for earnings (34x trailing P/E) when you realize that earnings could easily drop by 50%+ the next time a recession hits. MTN stock could lose half its value next recession and still not be especially cheap. If both earnings and the stock price drop by half during the next recession, it'd still be at 34x future earnings, after all, while you'd be sitting on a 50% loss on investment.

Honestly, I'd have trouble justifying paying more than 20x earnings for MTN's business today, given that it is likely near peak profitability and a recession is coming sooner or later. 20x earnings with 10% earnings growth would be at least somewhat defensible if you were quite optimistic on the economy holding up for a couple more years. But, to get to 20x earnings, the stock would have to drop sharply from here.

Finally, I'd note that with all the acquisitions, Vail's long-term debt has been soaring in recent years, and is now up to $2.0 billion. That's a fairly big debt load for a company earning only $300 million a year at the top of an economic cycle.

I'm not forecasting anything particularly bad for Vail Resorts. But just as a thought experiment, combine that sort of debt load with an economic downturn and an unusually warm winter, and things could get interesting.

