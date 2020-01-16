Tesla: Euphoria Kicks In

Introduction

Less than a month ago (12/19), Tesla hit $400 and yesterday smashed through $500, jumping nearly 10% and closing at $524. Elon Musk is about 6% away from a big bonus.

Despite all of the bullish articles and videos I've made on Tesla, I recently closed my position and will stick to observing for the meantime.

While I remain optimistic about Tesla's future, I think the stock has jumped ahead of itself. With extreme volume, a sharp rise, and little news to justify the 100% gain in the last 90 days (200% in 7 months), I think the stock may be diving into a classic Blow-Off Top Rally.

We can't know for sure without a sharp retraction, but as the most valuable automaker in US history, investors are taking a big risk by holding. Tesla is worth about twice the value of Honda (HMC), is just behind Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), and is worth more than Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) combined.

Why the rally?

Yesterday, Oppenheimer released a note upgrading its price target from $385 to $612 based on China enthusiasm and a 30X multiple on 2024's earnings. That's a tech multiple based on earnings four years from now. At the stock's current $500 level, I'm not entirely convinced investors are quickly jumping in due to this analyst's price hike.

There's likely a great number of reasons at play here.

According to the latest information by the NASDAQ, through the month of December, short interest fell by 2.4M shares (9%) despite the stock rallying by more than 25%. Given that shares are up a further 25% since the latest available data, short sellers have been in a world of pain and are likely now starting to cover. If investors remain bullish and refrain from locking in short-term profits (unlike I recently did), a big short squeeze will likely be in store in the coming days and weeks.

Since a short squeeze has yet to come into full force, this is a strong indicator that new investors are opening positions and gaining more confidence in Tesla's future. Jim Cramer recently went from being a skeptic to an "outright bull"; he's now a customer, a fan, an investor, and says to wake him up after Tesla is worth twice the value of Ford and General Motors combined.

I spend a lot of time lurking Tesla communities on Reddit, Twitter, YouTube, and of course Seeking Alpha. It's clear that the bulls are euphoric and the shorts have evaporated. I see comments of people surprised by their quick gains and others asking if it's too late to enter. Given the lack of big news (despite a quarterly delivery beat), this sounds like the Greater Fool's Theory at play. I'm not underselling Tesla's recent achievements in China and global deliveries, but we already knew about the progress in China and the sharp rise in demand ending 2019.

A few months ago, some investors had confidently put forth extreme levels risk into Tesla. This investor shared with over 100k viewers on YouTube about how 80% of his stock portfolio is in Tesla and by reading the comment section, many are/were doing the same. Even Galileo Russell (HyperChange), one of the most popular Tesla bulls, shared in November that 77% of his portfolio consisted of Tesla. Yesterday, he said in a livestream that he "borrowed from his future self" to buy more Tesla shares. I wouldn't like hearing these types of scenarios as an investor.

A Reminder of September 2018

When stocks like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) (food), Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) (retail), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) (restaurants) currently have valuations that rival the highly profitable leaders of their industries, it's not surprising that Tesla (auto) has one too. In fact, Tesla's valuation blows industry leaders out of the water.

Data by YCharts

Above is a chart of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Square (NYSE:SQ), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), a handful of hyped stocks that experienced a major selloff in September of 2018 after a hype-filled run-up. These stocks roared up until this point and still remain strong today, but when values got astronomical, these stocks fell by around 40% each in a matter of months. This was a perfect example of your typical blow-off top rally.

During their rise, Amazon crossed $2,000, Netflix passed $400, Nvidia neared $300, and Square was just under $100. Analysts were projecting higher price targets for all of these companies, such as Amazon to $3,000. Amazon has made a nice recovery, but all of these stocks have underperformed the market and fell nearly 50% over the months heading into December of 2018, a time where uncertainty caused a rather large selloff.

Tesla appears to be following suit of these stocks. Just like in September of 2018, investors still have an appetite for growth stocks just like Tesla. Going forward, Tesla still has to deliver on its goals and given the stock's run-up, there's big expectations to be filled.

Risks

Stocks can go up or down at a moment's notice. Stocks such as Tesla can go up beyond reasonable levels (such as this week's $547) and fall below reasonable levels (such as the 52-week low of $177).

Not just in the coming weeks such as with Q4 earnings, but over the next few quarters and years, Tesla will need to execute on its goals and fulfill investors' expectations of growth and disruption. There are also many challenges, such as dealing with competition that is only now starting to pour tens of billions into electrification.

Given the stock's rapid run-up, I decided to sell and simply become an observer. I think there will be a better time to buy the stock in the future, but that's just my opinion. Readers should do extensive research, be aware of risks, and always come to their own conclusions.

Conclusion

In 2010, Tesla delivered around 1,500 Roadsters and ended 2019 with more than 367,000 deliveries. Towards those final days, it was likely delivering more units per day than it did in all of 2010. It's been an incredible decade.

I remain a strong believer in Tesla's ability to grow and succeed as an automaker, but the stock has run up a bit much for my risk appetite. Given Tesla's recent performance, we could be in for a blow-off top rally or be simply playing out the Greater Fool's theory. If this is the case, timing the top would be like trying to time the top of Beyond Meat's incredible bull run earlier this year.

For now, I'll take a step back and watch this story play out. I'm most interested in Tesla's Q4 and 2019 financials later this month as well as Q1 deliveries and demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.