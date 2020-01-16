Mimecast Acquires Segasec For Email Security Tech

With the acquisition, MIME is adding proactive, outside-the-enterprise capabilities to its Email Security 3.0 initiative.

Segasec has developing email security technologies that help protect against brand impersonation and email phishing attempts.

Quick Take

Mimecast (MIME) has announced the acquisition of Segasec for an undisclosed amount.

Segasec has developed proactive technologies that help defend against brand impersonation and phishing attacks.

With the deal, MIME is continuing to beef up its anti-phishing capabilities as enterprises increase their demand for solutions to these high visibility threats.

Target Company

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Segasec was founded to create anti-phishing capabilities that assist brands in detecting, preventing and responding to brand impersonation security threats.

Management is headed by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Elad Schulman, who was previously Director of Engineering at SAP SuccessFactors.

Below is an overview video of the firm's anti-phishing system:

Source: Segasec

Company partners include:

Secutec

Netsmart

Aman

Entersoft

B2 Jupiter

Ballistra

Bitdefender

Trend Micro

Kaspersky Lab

Investors have included Mimecast and innogy.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Technavio, the market for secure email technologies will grow incrementally by $1.24 billion from 2018 to 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of more than 14% from 2018 to 2023, with 2019'2 growth rate estimated to have been nearly 13%.

The main drivers for this expected growth the increased need by enterprises for data loss prevention system and an increase in spear phishing attempts by hackers, which aims at high-profile users or groups within an organization.

The North American region accounted for the highest demand in 2018, and Europe, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle-East and Africa and South America followed.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Mimecast didn’t disclose the acquisition price and terms and didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 Mimecast had $199.2 million in cash and short term investments and $476.1 million in total liabilities of which long-term debt was $89.9 million and unearned revenue accounted for $173.3 million.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was $47.5 million.

In the past 12 months, Mimecast’s stock price has risen 47.3% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 39.8% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ growth of 25.8%, as the MIME chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in seven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $3,000,000,000 Enterprise Value $3,050,000,000 Price / Sales 7.73 Enterprise Value / Sales 7.97 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 106.21 Earnings Per Share -$0.11 Total Debt To Equity 120.05% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $76,130,000 Revenue Growth Rate 26.94%

Source: Company Financials

Commentary

MIME acquired the remaining part of Segasec that it didn’t already own from a previous investment in the company.

As Peter Bauer, Mimecast CEO stated in the deal announcement,

Segasec will allow our customers to take a proactive approach to identifying -- and even potentially preventing -- attacks that imitate their brands using domains they don’t own, while also offering the visibility required to understand how their brands are being misused for malicious intent.

Mimecast will integrate Segasec’s technologies into its Email Security 3.0 , with a focus on Zone 3 threats which are attacks taking place outside the enterprise perimeter in ‘the larger cybersphere.’

The solution is also expected to improve its core threat defense capabilities by providing analysis of cyber threats before they hit the enterprise.

Since the two companies have been financial partners, integration risk should be minimal.

The acquisition appears to be a ‘team and technology’ type of acquisition, rather than based on customer additions, so it won’t move MIME’s stock per se in the short term.

MIME management is continuing to acquire firms in the anti-phishing space as it seeks to bolster its offerings in this high visibility threat area.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.