Park Aerospace Corp.: Small Company, Big Special Dividends, Significant Future Potential

If small caps are a focus of your investing, this company is well worth following.

But we own the stock on a personal account basis, and find a lot to like in the company.

The company is small at just $214m enterprise value, but has paid big special dividends in the past - insider ownership seems to favor such shareholder distributions.

Park Aerospace Corp is a materials company serving the esoteric end of the space and aerospace industry - it's a supplier to a number of the space-sector companies we cover.

Background

PKE is a small company, with a market cap of $359m and an enterprise value of $215m at the time of writing. They have around 112 staff according to YCharts.com. Our usual coverage, be it within our regular SeekingAlpha work or within our SA Marketplace service, has a $1bn valuation minimum - mainly so we cover stocks with sufficient liquidity. PKE is too small for us to cover with our normal services, but we like the company and the stock, and recently bought a stake on a personal account basis. We thought our readers might be interested in hearing about it.

Small company stocks are thinly traded and poorly covered. This means they can be more volatile and in some ways riskier, because one cannot trade in or out of them quickly.

If you consider PKE as a stock to invest in yourself, you do need to bear that in mind.

About Park Aerospace

PKE provides high-end composite materials and associated services to the more esoteric end of the space and aerospace business. Think rocket nozzles, radomes, ablative heat shields for re-entry vehicles. Difficult stuff. Stuff that has little or no room for error in operation. Customers include Lockheed Martin (LMT), Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and other majors. You'll find PKE materials in NOC's high-end drones and we believe - but don't know, as much of this stuff isn't discussed openly - that you'll find PKE materials in LMT's experimental hypersonic craft and AJRD rocket motor systems. And if we're wrong on these specifics - well, you get the idea. High end, high margin, limited number of suppliers, requiring certification of various kinds, not likely to be replaced by low-cost suppliers from low-labor-rate countries any time soon.

Financials

PKE's growth and earnings look strong, and the balance sheet clean. Here's our take.

(Note, the company recently divested a substantial business unit, which is why you see the plunge in revenue between FY2/16 and FY2/17).

Source: YCharts.com / Cestrian Analysis

Revenue growth is strong on an annual, TTM and quarterly basis (the quarter just ended featured 23% growth vs. the same quarter a year ago). Gross margin and EBITDA margins indicate good degree of pricing power, meaning a good degree of intellectual property in the materials and/or defensible manufacturing process. Hard to substitute in other words. Cash appears to be well managed, and the balance sheet is unlevered.

The dividend payout has been very strong, as you can see.

In the last twelve months total dividend payments per share have totalled $4.65 (source: YCharts.com). Divided by the stock price at the time of writing ($17.56) we calculate that to be a trailing yield of 26% - not too shabby.

The company notes proudly in its recent press release that inclusive of the regular and special dividends to be paid February 2020, "the Company has paid a total of approximately $536 million, or $26.15 per share, of cash dividends since the Company’s 2005 fiscal year".

You have to ask why this is and whether it is sustainable.

The why is, we believe, due to substantial management ownership of the stock. Dividend distributions are a reasonably tax-efficient way of getting money to owner-managers, without reducing their shareholding.

Is it sustainable? Well, special dividends are special by nature. There are three included in that $536m number above. The first was paid in February 2018, and it followed the repatriation of a substantial amount of cash previously held offshore, following the Tax Act. You will recall many companies - most famously Apple - also repatriated large amounts of cash following that Act. PKE paid off a corporate loan and paid out $3/share in special dividend in order to get value from the repatriated monies. The second special dividend was paid in February 2019, amounting to $4.25/share, and followed the $145m cash sale of PKE's 'Electronics' business unit to AGC, Inc, which completed in December 2018. (Source: company press releases). The third is about to be paid, as noted below.

The regular dividend is $0.10/share/qtr, a forward yield of around 2.3%.

Our takeaway is that of course a special dividend cannot be counted on. But if money falls into PKE's lap for one reason or another, we doubt they will stuff it in the mattress. We think they will pay it out.

So just like small-cap stocks offer unmodellable capital gain potential, because they have the potential to be acquired, this small cap offers unmodellable dividend upside, because the management team have form for it.

Valuation

Valuation looks reasonable for these unreasonable times. 3.5x TTM revenue for a company with TTM revenue growth of 38%, quarterly revenue growth of 23%, solid EBITDA margins and proper cash and regular dividend generation doesn't seem out of line, small size of company notwithstanding.

We assume that there is a little special-dividend froth in the stock price. The company will pay a further $1/share dividend on 20 February 2020 to shareholders of record as of 21 January 2020. So don't be surprised if the stock drops by a corresponding amount once the ex-div date is passed. (The ex-div date for the regular dividend has passed already - shareholders of record on 2 January 2020 will be paid a dividend of $0.10/share on 4 February 2020).

Prospects

We think PKE's prospects can be good. The growth in demand for high end military and civilian aerospace and space vehicles is strong right now, driven by increasing global tensions. This is a theme running through most all the space and defense sector companies we cover. We believe PKE to be facing a growing market opportunity.

Risks

As always with smaller companies, there are not-so-small risks. Now, risks work two ways don't forget - risks to the upside and risks to the downside.

To the downside here we have a constrained capital and asset base in the event that demand skyrockets. Small companies cannot get big quickly enough when their end market explodes, and that can bring as many problems as opportunities. Working capital requirements, overloaded staff and plant, growth isn't a pure panacea. And the downside of the substantial dividend payouts is that that cash hasn't been re-invested in the business over the years.

To the upside we have a possible sale of the company to a bigger business. It's more likely to be another materials company, not a defense contractor. This isn't something one can ever count on as an investor, but the possibility usually exists for a company of this size.

Our Final Word

On this stock we have put our money where our mouth isn't. A little like Virgin Galactic (SPCE). In both cases we own the stock but rate the company Neutral within our service. Where PKE is concerned, the small size of the company and the resulting constrained capital base and liquidity challenges mean that we cannot rate the stock at Buy. Where SPCE is concerned, the speculative nature of the stock means we can't rate it at Buy. But in both cases we don't mind risking a little of our personal account funds. We have a small allocation to PKE as we do a small allocation to SPCE. If you're interested in investing in PKE we recommend as always that you do your own work and make up your own mind. We think there is much to like about the business and we hope the above analysis helps your thinking.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 16 January 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AJRD, LMT, NOC, PKE, SPCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long AJRD, LMT, NOC, PKE, SPCE on a personal account basis.