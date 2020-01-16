JPMorgan: As Good As It Gets, Downgrade To Neutral Post Q4

There is a meaningful chance that EPS could decline and multiples could contract in the event of a downturn, and the share price could fall.

At $136.72, shares are on 2.2x Price / Tangible Book, limiting investor returns to less than 8% p.a. even on stable earnings and multiples.

However, we believe 2019 earnings are likely at peak, with Return on Equity above the cyclical average and several segments "over-earning".

We are downgrading JP Morgan to Neutral on valuation grounds, after it returned 32.9% in less than a year since our Buy rating last February.

(We previously wrote about JP Morgan and other banks as "Blue Sky Capital")

Introduction

We are downgrading our rating on JP Morgan (JPM) to Neutral on valuation grounds, after the stock's strong run up to 19Q4 results this week (14-Jan). Since our initial Buy rating in February 2019, JPM shares have returned 32.9% (including $3.40 in dividends) in less than a year, significantly outperforming the S&P 500, as well as peers Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

JPM Share Price vs. BAC, WFC & S&P 500 (Since 21 Feb) NB. US Bancorp (USB) and Citi (C) not included due to different business mix. Source: Yahoo Finance (16-Jan-20).

19Q4 Results Overview

JPM's 19Q4 results were positive, showing the strength of its non-lending businesses against a weak prior year, and completing a strong 2019.

Revenues grew 9.0% year-on-year, primarily from Non-Interest Revenues growing 21.4%; Net Interest Revenues showed a small 1.5% decline. With expenses only growing 3.9% and provisions being lower year-on-year, Profit Before Tax grew 20.0% year-on-year in 19Q4.

Full year revenues were up 6.4%, with solid growth in both Non-Interest and Interest Revenues, the latter helped by U.S. rate cuts only starting in July last year, leading to Net Income growing 11.9% year-on-year and, with share buybacks reducing the share count by 5.4%, EPS growing 19.2%:

JPM 19Q4 Results – Key Figures NB. All figures are on managed basis except otherwise stated. Source: JPM results supplement (19Q4).

JPM's Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE") of 19% for 2019 was ahead of management's average, across-the-cycle outlook of 17%. The Common Equity Tier-1 ("CET1") ratio was at 12.4%, above the 11-12% target.

2019 Earnings Likely a Cyclical Peak

2019 was a record year for JPM, and we believe likely represents a cyclical peak in earnings for JPM, with the potential for a decline in the near-term.

For the last few years, management has explicitly targeted a medium-term outlook for its ROTCE of 17% (15% before the 2017 tax cut), which means that the 2019 performance was 200 bps above target:

JPM ROTCE vs. Medium-Term Outlook (2012-19) Source: JPM results supplements.

The 17% ROTCE outlook has always been described as an average, across-the-cycle figure, to be exceeded in some years and not met in other years. Comments from both JPM's CEO and CFO last year hinted at 2019 as a year during which the bank was "over-earning”, implying a potential for earnings to decline. As the then CFO Marianne Lake stated on the 18Q4 earnings call:

“We did a 17% Return on Tangible Common Equity in 2018, and our medium-term guidance is for 17%. We under-earned against our guidance in other parts of the cycle. Maybe we’ll over-earn against it.” Marianne Lake, JPM CFO (2012-19) (18Q4 earnings call)

Similarly, CEO Jamie Dimon explicitly stated at last quarter's earnings call that, in terms of credit quality, JPM was at the "over-earning part of the cycle":

“I can get overdue in the pressure in the banking industry ... We have had growth in the United States for the better part of 10 years, and I say that the credit is extraordinarily good. So if you look at consumer credit, commercial credit, wholesale, NCO (Net Charge-Offs), it’s all extraordinarily good. It can only get worse if there is a cycle. So our 17% (ROTCE target) … we always try to plan this through the cycle … we are at the over-earning part of the cycle in credit today; at one point we will be at the under-earning part on credit.” Jamie Dimon, JPM CEO (19Q3 earnings call)

Specifically, we are concerned that earnings may decline in the near term due to a fall in revenues. In that scenario, cost cuts are unlikely to fully offset the impact on earnings, as the Overhead Ratio of 55.9% at 19Q4 (vs. the 55% target) means only limited potential for further savings, and management has guided to 2020 expenses as being up year-on-year, albeit at a level lower than the 3% seen in 2019.

Low/No Near-Term Net Interest Revenue Growth

One reason that JPM's 2019 earnings likely represent a cyclical peak is that Net Interest Revenues will likely see low or no growth in the near term, due to Net Yield compression as a result of the U.S. rate cuts since last year.

JPM's ability to offset Net Yield compression through loan growth is constrained by the need to keep its balance sheet size within the 2.5% GSIB (Global Systemically Important Banks) bracket, which has limited its loan growth (through an optimisation of its asset mix) to 2-3% annually. It is for this reason and to protect its Net Yield that JPM has continued to make loan sales, mostly in Home Lending, reducing its average Total Loans to falling 2% year-on-year in 19Q4 (excluding loan sales, they would have grown 3%):

JPM Loans & Interest Rate Spread (2012-2019) NB. Loan figures are as of period end; Core Loans exclude CIB, figures only available from 2014 onwards. Source: JPM results supplements.

On this week's earnings call, management guided to Net Interest Revenues being “flat or slightly down” for 2020, and to be approx. $14bn for 20Q1 (vs. last year's $14.5bn), reflecting the near-term pressures described above.

The same trend is also visible in 19Q4 results, which showed Net Interest Revenues to decline by 1.3% year-on-year, with average Core Loans falling by 0.4% (after loan sales) and Net Yield falling by 29 bps year-on-year:

JPM Interest Revenue & Loans (19Q4) Source: JPM results supplement (19Q4).

Several Segments "Over-Earning" Cyclically

Another reason that JPM's 2019 earnings likely represent a cyclical peak is that several of its segments are both in the “over-earning” part of the cycle, including Consumer & Community Banking ("CCB"), Corporate & Investment Banking ("CIB") and Asset & Wealth Management ("AWM").

JPM's Profit Before Tax ("PBT") and Return on Equity ("ROE") by segment are shown in the charts below:

JPM Profit Before Tax by Segment (2012-19A) NB. "CB" is "Commercial Banking". Source: JPM results supplements. JPM Return on Equity by Segment (2012-19A) NB. ROE on reported basis. Source: JPM results supplements & investor day (Feb-19).

CCB has seen its PBT grown strongly since 2017, and its 2019 ROE of 31% far exceeds management's medium-term outlook of 25%+, helped by strong consumer spending and historically-low credit losses.

CIB has seen its PBT at an elevated level since 2016. While its ROE appears on target, its revenue mix has tilted towards more volatile market- and activity- based sources - Net Interest Revenues have been declining, but Principal Transactions and Investment Banking Fees have been rising strongly. While part of this growth is from share gains, they have benefited from strong capital markets in last few years, and can fall in a downturn:

JPM CIB Revenues by Type (2012-19A) Source: JPM results supplements.

AWM revenues are mostly based on the size of Assets Under Management, with Net Interest Revenues being less than 25% of the segment's revenues, so its earnings have also been helped by record markets.

Valuation

At $136.72, JPM shares are trading on 2.2x Price / Tangible Book Value ("P/TBV") and 12.7x Price / 2019 Earnings ($10.72), making JPM the second most expensive large-cap U.S. bank on both measures. The dividend yield is 2.6% (dividend of $3.60 per share):

JPM Price / 19Q4 Tangible Book Value vs. Peers Source: Company filings. JPM Price / 2019 Earnings vs. Peers NB. P/E based on 2019 adjusted EPS figures (not adjusted for buybacks). Source: Company filings.

We also believe that banks' current P/E multiples are understated relative to their underlying earnings power, due to bank earnings being at cyclical highs.

Conclusion

Even if we assume JPM to have flat earnings and multiples over the next few years, investors returns would be limited to less than 8% a year.

In that scenario, with JPM distributing substantially all of its Net Income in dividends and buybacks, investor returns would consist of 2.6% p.a. in dividends and less than 5% in annual share price growth; the latter is based on EPS growing by less than 5% p.a. from the combination of a flat Net Income and the share count being reduced via buybacks by less than 5% p.a.

With the pressure on Net Interest Revenues and several segments' earnings likely to fall from their cyclical peaks, we expect Net Income to show little or negative growth in the next few years. There is a meaningful chance of EPS actually declining and multiples actually contracting, which would reduce investor returns further from the less than 8% a year figure.

While the quality of JPM's franchise and balance sheet means it is more resilient and may well outperform other banks, its share price would not be immune from declines in a downturn.

We downgrade our rating on JPM to Neutral.

