Nintendo Continues To Be A Perfect Long-Term Gaming Play With Lots Of Competitive Advantages

Trading close to its 52-week high, Nintendo’s (NTDOY) stock still has a lot of room for growth. I believe that more shareholder value will be created in the upcoming months' thanks to the successful performance of the company’s main gaming titles at the end of last year. With more than 800 000 units of Switch sold in the United States during the Black Friday week alone, Nintendo is able to establish a stronger foothold in the gaming hardware business and lay the groundwork for the release of its next-generation console. While there is certainly a risk that the company’s business model could be disrupted by the upcoming cloud gaming revolution, I believe that thanks to its loyal fan base and a high level of brand awareness, Nintendo will be able to adapt to the upcoming changes. As a longtime shareholder of Nintendo, I continue to hold the company’s shares.

As a gaming company, Nintendo heavily relies on the holiday season, which historically brings the majority of annual earnings for businesses from the video gaming industry. Last year, Nintendo without a doubt exceeded all expectations. As I already mentioned, Nintendo managed to sell more than 800 000 units of Switch in just one week. Those sales numbers clearly show that despite being less capable of running the majority of AAA titles in comparison to Xbox One or PlayStation 4, there is still a high demand for Switch. Considering this, the console has all the chances to outsell Microsoft’s console in the upcoming months.

Total Sales of Consoles and Their Market Share by Year and Lifetime. Source: VGChartz

Back in November, Nintendo reported successful earnings results for the first six months of the year that beat all expectations. The company managed to increase its gross profit margin to 48% from 44.2% a year ago, as the overall sales increased by 14% to $4.09 billion. Nintendo was able to achieve such growth by releasing a cheaper version of its console Switch Lite. Unlike the original console, Switch Lite is a portable console with a smaller screen and less technical capabilities. At the same time, it’s also cheaper, as its current retail price is around $199 against the retail price of the original Switch of $299. According to the company, Switch Lite was able to attract new customers and increase the sales of the company’s hardware business by 50% since its release earlier this year.

Switch itself has been successful so far, as the console was sold more than 40 million times since its launch in 2017 and helped Nintendo to create additional shareholder value. In the last 5 years, Nintendo’s stock has increased in value by more than 250%, while the S&P 500 has increased by only 50% for the same time period.

Source: Bloomberg

I decided to compare Nintendo’s major financial metrics to the same financial metrics of other gaming companies to find out whether the Japanese console maker is undervalued or not. My comparable table consists of businesses from three different categories. The first category includes corporations that are in direct competition with Nintendo in the gaming hardware business. The second group consists of video gaming publishers most of which are either from the United States or from Japan, which is Nintendo’s home market. Finally, the third category in my comparison table includes mobile gaming publishers and developers that also own a large chunk of the gaming market and compete with Nintendo for the same customers.

Source: gurufocus

After looking at the table, we could see that Nintendo’s major financial metrics such as EV/EBITDA, EV/Revenue and P/E are below the combined median of those three categories. It’s true that Sony (SNE) has the lowest P/E out of all the stocks from the list. However, the company has interests in numerous businesses such as financials and semiconductors, which makes it hard to justify its purchase to investors, who are looking to invest solely in the gaming market. While gaming publishers like Electronic Arts (EA), Konami (OTCPK:KNMCY) and Capcom (OTCPK:CCOEY) have a much smaller P/E in comparison to Nintendo, the latter’s enterprise value of ~$38 billion is higher in comparison to the enterprise value of those three companies combined. Because of it, I consider Nintendo to be an all-round gaming play that trades close to its real value.

However, I still believe that the company has a lot of upside at the current price. Strong brand awareness is something that not a lot of companies from the industry have. Out of 18 gaming franchises that were sold more than 100 million times, 6 of them were released by Nintendo. Thanks to the loyal fan base, Nintendo is able to successfully release the new version of either Pokémon or Mario nearly every single year on different devices. In November, Nintendo released its newly made games from Pokémon franchise Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, both of which became the fastest-selling games on Switch, selling more than 6 million copies in the first week of their launch. The successful performance of those games and of Switch itself will definitely be highlighted in the upcoming earnings report for the current quarter and I expect the company to beat its forecast for Q3.

Considering all of this, there are still a number of risks worth noting. First of all, the adoption of cloud gaming is on a horizon and the release of the upcoming generation of consoles could be the last one in the history of gaming. Thanks to the ability to fix latency issues and the input lag, companies like Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony will be able to finally launch their own cloud gaming services for the mass consumer in the upcoming decade. This leaves Nintendo with a dilemma of whether to try to develop its own cloud service or just focus on the software side of the business, which has high margins and low customer acquisition cost.

In the short-term, Nintendo will also need to compete once again with Microsoft and Sony for its own place under the sun, as both of those tech giants will release their new consoles next year. Despite the fact that Nintendo has strong brand awareness, consumers will probably decide to acquire either PlayStation 5 or the new Xbox in the next holiday season. Because of it, Nintendo’s management probably will be forced to release conservative guidance for the next year in order to account for all the risks that the new consoles will possess to its own business. Other than that, I don’t see any other major risks that could disrupt Nintendo’s business operations in the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

I view Nintendo as a perfect long-term gaming play for those, who are interested to invest in the gaming sector. While the company trades close to its 52-week high, I believe that Nintendo still has some room for growth from the current levels thanks to the extensive ecosystem of hardware and software products and services that are able to generate massive amounts of revenue on a constant basis. While Switch was released a couple of years ago, the console still has a momentum going for it, which helps the management to successfully launch new titles and meet its fiscal year goals. Despite the fact that Nintendo’s stock is priced relatively fair, I think that the management will report positive sales numbers for the recent holiday season. This will lead to the appreciation of the company’s share price in the foreseeable future and the subsequent creation of additional shareholder value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTDOY, EA, SNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.