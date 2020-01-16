A Real Dividend Growth Machine: 2019 Portfolio Review

Introduction

The purpose of this article is to review my investing progress in 2019, which was my eighth full year as a dividend growth investor. I follow a value-oriented dividend growth investing strategy that involves buying attractively valued stocks of companies that consistently pay and grow their dividends. My investing strategy is guided by two overarching goals:

Build a sustainable and rising dividend income stream that beats inflation. I seek to achieve this goal by maintaining a diversified portfolio of dividend growth stocks (my dividend growth machine). Preserve and grow my capital by attaining a satisfactory total return on my investments. I seek to achieve this goal by purchasing the stocks of high-quality companies at attractive valuations for my dividend growth machine.

I pursue these goals in order to be financially secure when I eventually retire. As a 38-year-old professor, I think I can contribute to science and education for many years to come. However, I want to position myself for possible early retirement, which is why I am a long-term dividend growth investor.

In this article, I will provide an update on my progress toward achieving my goals since my 2019 mid-year review, highlighting events that occurred in the second half of 2019. As always, I will be presenting real results from a real portfolio involving real money.

Input To The Machine

New capital represents the input to my dividend growth machine and allows me to buy stocks. The figure below shows quarterly contributions of new capital to my investment accounts since 2012:

Source: Author

I contributed $9,000 in new capital during the second half of 2019 ($3,000 in Q3 and $6,000 in Q4), resulting in a year-end total of $25,000. This total matches the goal that I set for 2019. I was able to contribute a substantial amount of new capital to my portfolio because of a high savings rate, made possible by a relatively frugal lifestyle and no major unexpected expenses.

Parts Of The Machine

Dividend growth stocks represent the parts of my dividend growth machine. To focus on the second half of 2019, the table below shows the composition of my portfolio from the start of Q3 to the end of Q4, with changes highlighted.

Source: Author

A breakdown of all transactions in 2019 is provided in the following table:

Source: Author

Positions initiated:

Carter's (CRI): This company is the largest designer and marketer of baby and toddler branded apparel in North America. I first became aware of Carter's through family members, who often shop there for my young niece. It is a well-run company with 30 consecutive years of sales growth, good profitability, and a healthy balance sheet. It is also a Dividend Challenger with a 7-year dividend growth streak (the company initiated its dividend in 2013). Its stock seemed moderately undervalued back in August when it was trading under $85, motivating me to start a position. I bought 15 shares of CRI.

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT): This company designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for fishing, diving, camping, hiking, and watercraft recreation. I do not think I have ever seen its stock listed in the dividend growth portfolios posted by others here at Seeking Alpha. A primary reason is probably because the company suspended its dividend when the Great Recession hit and did not resume dividend payments until 2013. However, management took steps to right the ship, paying off all debt (the company has had no long-term debt since 2017), building a healthy cash position (currently $172M in cash against a market cap of about $775M), and improving its operating results. It is now a Dividend Challenger with a 7-year dividend growth streak. Its stock seemed very undervalued when I started my position at the end of October under $59. The earnings report in early December was great, leading to a one-day jump of 20% in the stock price. Despite the earnings pop, I think the stock remains somewhat undervalued, though not nearly as much as before. I bought 15 shares of JOUT in October 2019, but I have since added to my position in January 2020.

Positions increased:

Altria (MO): With its stock trading at an attractive valuation below $47 at the start of August, I took the opportunity to add to my position in this tobacco giant. I bought 35 shares of MO, for a total of 185 shares. Afterward, being satisfied with the size of my position, I decided to hold off on further purchases of MO for a while.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): This company is the largest private health insurance provider in the United States. I initiated a position back in April when the stock price was below $220. When I saw the stock reach undervalued territory again in October, I jumped at the opportunity to double my position at a price under $213. I bought 10 shares of UNH, for a total of 20 shares.

Cisco Systems (CSCO): I have owned this networking technology company since August 2017. Its stock seemed moderately undervalued below $44 in December, so I decided to increase my position. I bought 25 shares of CSCO, for a total of 110 shares.

I rarely sell stocks from my dividend growth portfolio. For reference, I sold out of two stocks in 2016, none in 2017, and made one partial sale in 2018. I consider selling if there is a dividend cut (or a high risk of one), pronounced deterioration in operating results, or a material change in the business that will affect its future. One or more of those reasons applied to the stocks I sold in 2019, as discussed below.

Positions closed:

FedEx (FDX): Selling out of this transportation giant was a tough call. I started my position in late 2018, after the stock price had dropped on earnings weakness, and I averaged down in early January 2019. At the time of those purchases, I thought earnings had bottomed out and would improve going forward. I was wrong. Operating results continued to deteriorate and the trend seemed company-specific (rather than industry-wide), with management providing excuses that were not convincing to me. The company also did not announce a dividend increase in 2019, though that was not surprising. Even though I had intended for this to be a long-term investment, I decided that my money would be better elsewhere, so I sold at an average price above $165 in late 2019. The shares were held in my taxable account, so I will claim the modest loss when I file my taxes. In hindsight, I think I could have avoided this experience by giving more emphasis to free cash flow in my initial due diligence.

TD Ameritrade (AMTD): This discount brokerage was a short-lived position in my portfolio because of two major events that occurred in 2019. First, future revenue - and the stock price - took a hit from the move to zero commissions in October. Second, it was announced in late November that TD Ameritrade will be acquired by the Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) in an all-stock deal. I was not particularly interested in owning shares of SCHW, and the near-term dividend growth for SCHW will likely be attenuated by this acquisition, so I used the deal pop to sell my shares for a small profit at a price above $52.

Alcon (ALC): I received a few shares of this eye care business when it was spun off from Novartis (NVS) back in April. It was the smallest position in my portfolio, I was not interested in adding to it, and the company's dividend has yet to be established. I sold my shares for a small profit at a price above $59.

In summary, I purchased 5 stocks and sold 3 stocks in the second half of 2019. My selling activity was low for the year, consistent with my desire for low portfolio turnover. Transaction fees averaged just 0.09% of my total costs in 2019, a result of planning my transaction sizes and having some commission-free transactions. An approximate "expense ratio" for my portfolio can be calculated by dividing my transaction fees by my portfolio value, which gives 0.007%.

The recent transition of my brokerage to zero commissions means that I will not incur transaction costs anymore. Three advantages of this change:

Full investment of capital: Without the upfront cost of transaction fees, 100% of the money used in every purchase will be invested. Flexible transaction sizing: Previously, to keep transaction costs low, I typically aimed for a minimum purchase of around $1,500. Going forward, I will have the flexibility to make smaller purchases, which will be useful when I want to spread new capital among multiple stocks. Faster selective dividend reinvestment: I used to let dividends accumulate until there was a sufficient amount to selectively reinvest without incurring excessive transaction fees. Now, I can reinvest dividends sooner while still having control over where they are invested.

Thus, I think the shift to zero commissions is beneficial for my investing strategy.

Besides adding or removing parts from my machine, I want to make sure all the parts are running smoothly. I monitor the operating results of my companies and stay on the lookout for dividend increases (as well as decreases or freezes). The figure below summarizes the dividend changes that took effect in 2019:

Source: Author

Among the 51 stocks in my portfolio, 47 increased their dividends, one initiated a dividend, and three held their dividends constant. The mean and median dividend changes were 8.1% and 6.6%, respectively, both well above inflation. The dividend initiator was Kontoor Brands (KTB), which was spun off from VF Corporation (VFC) earlier in the year. As expected, dividends were held constant by CVS Health (CVS), General Mills (GIS), and United Technologies (UTX). CVS and GIS are still paying down debt from recent acquisitions, whereas UTX has a quirk of increasing its dividend every five quarters. Overall, I am satisfied with the dividend growth of the stocks in my portfolio in 2019.

Output Of The Machine

Dividends and capital gains represent the output of my dividend growth machine, all of which is selectively reinvested. As mentioned earlier, my primary goal is to build a sustainable and rising dividend income stream. The figure below shows the dividends I received in 2019.

Source: Author

I received $2,964 in dividends in Q3 (up 21.1%, year over year) and $2,861 in Q4 (up 23.4%). The year-end total of $11,525 represents a 21.5% increase over the total of $9,483 in 2018. The increase reflects a combination of organic dividend growth, selective dividend reinvestment, and new capital investment. At the end of 2019, my forward 12-month dividend total was $12,114, so I am now averaging over $1,000 in dividends per month.

My secondary goal is to attain a satisfactory total return on my investments. The figure below shows end-of-month portfolio values and the cumulative amount of new capital added since the start of 2012.

Source: Author

My portfolio finished the year at $516,539, which is 38.3% higher than its value at the start of 2019. It passed the $500,000 milestone in late November. My annualized total return in 2019 (not counting new capital as investment gains) was 30.4%, close to the S&P 500 index's performance.

I achieved both my primary and secondary investing goals, so I am satisfied with my investing progress in 2019.

For completeness, I will also summarize the investments outside of my dividend growth machine. I participate in retirement plans with my employer, for which I have allocated 100% of contributions to the Vanguard Institutional Index Fund (VINIX). The fund tracks the S&P 500 index and has an expense ratio of 0.04%. The combined value of the plans was $121,840 at the end of 2019. I also have a Health Savings Account to which I contribute each year and it has a value of $20,549. The combined value of all my investment accounts is $658,928.

Outlook For 2020

I am beginning my ninth year as a dividend growth investor in 2020. I started the year holding more cash than I normally do, mainly because it was challenging to find attractively valued stocks in late 2019. However, at the time of this writing, I have already made some progress in identifying potential investments and putting some of my accumulated cash to work for me in 2020. For example, as noted earlier, I already increased my position in JOUT.

I will be adding less new capital than usual to my portfolio during the first half of the year because of planning for a major expense (unrelated to investing). By the time of my mid-year review, I should have greater clarity on that front, which will likely allow me to increase new capital investment during the second half of 2020. I do not yet know whether last year's goal of $25,000 in new capital will be feasible, so I am not setting a specific target for this year.

Beyond that, it will be "investing as usual", and I do not anticipate any major changes to my strategy or portfolio. No sales are planned. Considering current valuations, I do not expect my portfolio's total return in 2020 to be as high as it was in 2019 (an exceptionally good year), but I do expect average dividend growth to be about the same. In general, I will continue monitoring the operating results of my companies, researching new candidates for my portfolio, and making occasional stock purchases throughout the year.

Extra Feature: Projected Versus Actual Dividend Income

At the start of 2014 - my third year of dividend growth investing - I did some calculations for projecting my future dividend income over a multi-year period. I introduced the projection in detail in my 2018 portfolio review, so I will just recap its main assumptions here:

Initial portfolio value and dividend yield approximately matched the actual values at the end of 2013.

New capital investment of $20,400 per year ($1,700 per month).

Reinvestment of all dividends after subtracting 15% for taxes.

Average dividend yield of 3.0% for new purchases.

Annual capital appreciation and dividend growth rates of 7.2%.

I calculated the projection for 25+ years and the following results reflect these assumptions. I have neither altered nor updated the projection - what you see is what I calculated back in January 2014.

The first figure below shows the projection (orange line) for my first 10 years of dividend growth investing. The dividends I actually received from 2012 to 2019 (green line) are shown for comparison. My actual results matched or exceeded the projection, suggesting that my assumptions were reasonable and somewhat conservative (as intended).

Source: Author

The next figure "zooms out" and shows the projection for my first 25 years of dividend growth investing. The first 10 years are identical to what was displayed in the previous figure, except on a different scale. Nonlinear growth is more apparent when looking at a 25-year time period.

Source: Author

The projection suggests I will exceed annual dividend totals of $20,000 in 2025, $30,000 in 2028, $40,000 in 2031, and $50,000 in 2033. Of course, it is just a projection, and even though my actual results match or exceed it early on, there could be substantial deviations later. Nevertheless, I think the projection is interesting and provides points of comparison for tracking the long-term progress of my dividend growth investing efforts, which is why I have started including it in these annual reviews.

I hope this review has been educational and informative. Until my mid-year review, thank you for reading and good luck with your investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN PORTFOLIO TABLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.