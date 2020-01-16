Aurora Cannabis: Legitimate $1 Target

My constant warning on Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has been the risks associated with the stock still trading on elevated expectations. Despite large declines, most of the Canadian cannabis stocks don't trade at distressed levels. The stock could very easily hit the $1 price target prescribed by Piper Sandler last week.

Desperate Times, Not Desperate Values

Both Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth (CGC) generated substantial EBITDA losses on dismal sales figures in the YTD period, yet, the stocks still trade as if the cannabis leaders are high growth stocks. The market still incorrectly sees ACB down 80% from 52-week highs and CGC down 55% as making the stock bargains.

The reality is that both stocks still trade at substantial forward P/S multiples afforded the highest growth stocks. The stocks don't trade at distressed levels with Canopy Growth at over 13.7x forward sales and Aurora Cannabis still trading at 3.4x FY21 sales.

This number doesn't factor in the cash balance of Canopy Growth and the mounting debt level of Aurora Cannabis. Still, the metrics provide an indication of where a typical stock in the sector will head without financial distress considering Constellation Brands (STZ) trades at 4.6x forward sales. Constellation Brands just forecast free cash flows of up to $1.6 billion for the year while having net debt on the balance sheet of over $11 billion.

Canopy Growth might deserve a higher P/S multiple but one needs to be careful that the cash balance of $2.1 billion doesn't disappear by the time the cannabis giant turns profitable. The valuations for Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth just aren't distressed.

Business Model Shift

In one hidden asset listing, Aurora Cannabis suddenly fell out of the expected cannabis cultivation lead. The company has listed the Exeter greenhouse obtained from the Medreleaf merger for sale. Apparently, the company still needs to spend substantial cash in order to convert the facility into cannabis production meeting their standards.

After halting construction on the Aurora Sun and Aurora Nordic 2 facilities last quarter, Aurora Cannabis has halted or listed for sale three facilities expected to produce greater than 100,000 kg in annual cultivation. The three facilities had combined capacity expectations of over 435,000 kg and only a small portion of the Aurora Sun facility is in use.

The company is selling the Exeter facility with over 1 million square feet and 22 acres for C$17 million along with another 95-acre of land for C$2 million. The company added 50% production capacity to the Aurora Sky 2 only back last April for capacity from that facility alone at 230,000 kg. Aurora Cannabis has now reduced total production expectations to below 200,000 kg based on this presentation from back in August.

Source: Aurora Cannabis August presentation

The company to buy is the one buying these facilities on the cheap for the eventual ramp in cannabis sales. Now, Aurora Cannabis is far away from any goal of being a true market leader needing C$110 million to finish Aurora Sun and another C$80 million for Aurora Nordic 2.

Selling Exeter makes sense here having those two facilities on hold. The company has a substantial time and cash requirements before even getting these new state-of-art facilities completed.

In the meantime, Aurora Cannabis has to address the projected C$200 million cash deficit predicted by Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery until the company becomes cash flow positive from operations in FQ3'21. In addition, the company has to pay substantial capex through the end of FY20 as projected in the FQ1 earnings call:

FQ2 - C$108 million

FQ3 - C$70 million

FQ4 - C$50 million

Aurora Cannabis still has plans for C$228 million in capital spending to fund just for this year with unknown plans for FY21. The amounts remain perplexing large considering the company has abandoned some 70% of originally forecasted capacity expansions to over 625,000 kg annually.

Assuming Aurora Cannabis completed half the YTD ATM in the December quarter, the company has roughly the C$240 million pro forma cash to start the quarter or basically the amount needed to fund the remaining Capex for this fiscal year. The company still needs to fund an expected C$200 million loss over the next 18 months along with additional capex beyond the June quarter.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that for the stock to become a buy, Aurora Cannabis needs to reset production targets and lower capex expectations. The projections for spending C$50 million on capex in the June quarter is still a substantial amount for a company lacking liquidity.

Aurora Cannabis still has substantial catalysts in the Canadian cannabis market by mid-year 2020, but investors need indications the company is able to meet supply requirements at these reduced cultivation levels. The stock still has an unappealing market cap of ~$2.0 billion with FY21 sales estimates at only $550 million or nearly 4x sales estimates.

The stock trades at the same valuation as the very profitable Constellation Brands without the liquidity concerns. The likelihood exists for a more distressed value closer to $1 or closer to 2x sales estimates considering the debt issues.

