Constellation Brands: Turning Canopy Growth From Inside

I'm still bullish on Constellation Brands and believe it's the safest play in the cannabis industry, not just as a "second-order" investment in cannabis, but because of its strong core beer business.

While the low-margin wine and spirits divestments are most welcome to deleverage the balance sheet, they are done in a pretty bumpy way.

Constellation Brands is trying to salvage Canopy without taking full control of it. I don't see Constellation bidding for the whole business until Canopy's stock recovers significantly.

The market judges Constellation Brands mainly with regard to Canopy Growth but tends to forget Constellation's core beer business, which is doing pretty well quarter after quarter.

Introduction

Constellation Brands' (STZ) third-quarter results were better than expected, beating the revenue and EPS forecasts, and increasing FY-2020 EPS outlook, operating cash flow outlook and free cash flow outlook.

STZ's results of operations were (again) negatively impacted by an unrealized net loss of $532 million from the changes in fair value of its investments in Canopy Growth (CGC) and a $390 million impairment of assets held for sale, partially offset by the continued improvements within the beer segment and a net gain of $76 million related to the Canadian Whisky business divestiture.

To be honest, beating the street's forecasts was a recurring event for STZ during its current fiscal year, yet the stock has done pretty much nothing since November 2018.

We all know what happened in November 2018; the strategic investment in Canopy Growth. It seems like since that investment, the fate of STZ's stock depends entirely on Canopy's performance, or more precisely, on Canopy's share price. It actually looks like the stock of STZ is the moderate version of Canopy:

Of course, there are a number of logical reasons behind this, since Canopy's results do affect STZ's results, directly (through its equity investment) and indirectly (through its derivatives). However, investors seem to have forgotten that STZ is a beverage company in its own right, with very good results, especially in the beer segment. Of course, the investment in Canopy is an important investment that STZ doesn't intend to write down that easily, which is why its seasoned CFO is leaving to Smiths Falls, Canada, to assume full charge of Canopy Growth as the new CEO.

Corona and Modelo Continue To Be The Main Driver Of Constellation Brands' Results

During the last quarter, the beer business posted an impressive net sales increase of 8.3%, a gross profit increase of 12.9% and an operating income increase of 14.2%, all YoY. Beer net sales accounted for 65% of the company's total net sales. The operating margin of the beer segment increased 230 basis points to 39.3%, as a result of favorable pricing and cost of goods sold. The beer segment's growth is an ongoing trend for STZ, driven mainly by the Corona and the Modelo brands. The Modelo Especial, for example, is the number four beer brand in the US market in dollar sales, with double-digit growth in 46 of the 50 during the third quarter.

Source: Author's process of Constellation Brands' Financial Reports

On the other hand, the wine and spirits segment posted another mediocre quarter, with net sales and gross profit down for the 4th consecutive quarter, on a YoY basis. This trend will continue in the next few quarters, due to the divestment of the low-margin wine and spirits brands, hence losing roughly $215 million net sales per quarter, 30% of the current quarterly wine and spirits net sales (based on trailing twelve months results).

Source: Constellation Brands' Q3 FY-2020 Press Release

Therefore, from now on one should evaluate the wine and spirits segment performance mostly through its margins, especially the operating margin. STZ's management aims for a 30% operating margin in this segment (post-divestment of the low-margin brands), something it hasn't been able to achieve for a couple of years.

Looking forward, the upcoming launch of the new Corona Hard Seltzer will be the largest-ever single brand investment for STZ's portfolio, with a marketing budget of more than $40 million. STZ joins a competitive category, dominated by established brands such as Truly and White Claw (Anheuser-Busch (BUD) has just launched its own Bud Light Seltzer), which seems to be the reason behind the expensive marketing campaign. Marker share-wise, according to STZ, roughly 60 million cases of hard seltzer were sold in 2019 and the company believes this category can double or even triple, so there is still market share up for grabs (for more information about the hard seltzers category analysis, you can check my previous article about STZ, under "It's Time To Storm The Hard Seltzers Category").

The Inside Man: Trying To Salvage Canopy Growth Without Taking Control of The business

The fourth quarter of calendar 2019 has been a busy one for STZ's former chief financial officer, David Klein. In early October, it was announced that Klein had been named the chairman of Canopy's board of directors (which since Bruce Linton's dismissal hasn't had a permanent chairman), and in December Klein was appointed Canopy's CEO, replacing the interim CEO, Mark Zekulin (effective January 14, 2020).

Source: Linkedin

As a result of these changes, some analysts believe there is more than two-thirds probability that STZ will bid for the rest of Canopy in the near term. Well, I'm not so sure STZ has any good reason to do that, at least until the share price of Canopy will recover. I believe there are 2 main reasons for that: an economic reason and an accounting reason, and these two reasons are also intertwined.

Let's start with the economic reason. First and foremost, STZ has poured a load of money into Canopy (approximately $4 billion) and hence stated in November that it doesn't plan to make additional cash contributions to Canopy beyond any possible exercise of the warrants. Remember, STZ must save cash to reduce its $13 billion debt. This leaves us only with the warrants. As you may remember, STZ possesses two sets of warrants that allow it to buy additional shares of Canopy.

The first set of warrants was bought back in November 2017 for approximately $60 million and gives STZ the option to purchase an additional 18.9 million common shares of Canopy, with an exercise price of C$12.98 (~US$10). These warrants expire in May 2020, so STZ has only 4 more months to exercise them. I believe STZ will exercise them. Why? Exercising these warrants will cost the company only C$245 million (~US$187 million). Plus, right now these warrants are deep in the money, so why not? Furthermore, if you consider that 123.4 million shares that STZ currently owns are equivalent to a 35.4% stake in Canopy, then acquiring an additional 18.9 million shares will increase STZ's stake to 41%. This percentage still doesn't give any control to STZ (it needs more than 50%), so it won't have to consolidate Canopy just yet. I will explain later why I think STZ would like to avoid consolidating Canopy, from an accounting perspective.

The second set of warrants (divided into 3 tranches) was bought back in November 2018 for $1.1 billion and gives STZ the option to purchase an additional 139.7 million common shares of Canopy. This set is the big "rotten fish" of STZ, weighing on the company profit margin and share price for most of 2019, despite growing revenues.

The gigantic losses you've seen from STZ during 2019 had stemmed mainly from the adjustments of these warrants. Why? Well, you don't need to be a derivatives whiz to understand what is the value of the following warrants with the respective exercise prices:

Tranche Warrants Exercise Prices (*) Expiration Date A 88.5 million C$50.40 (~US$38) November 1, 2023 B 38.4 million C$76.68 (~US$58) November 1, 2026 C 12.8 million VWAP Exercise Price (**) November 1, 2026

(*) As of this writing, Canopy's share price is in the low 20's (**) Volume-Weighted Average Price. Based on the volume-weighted average of the closing market price of Canopy's common shares on the TSX for the five trading days immediately preceding the exercise date.

As you can see, these warrants are way out of the money, so their exercise is an unlikely scenario in my opinion, at least until Canopy's share price recovers significantly. STZ's CEO, Bill Newlands, addressed this issue in an interview he gave to Jim Cramer after the earnings results:

We don't have any plans to do anything to put more money into Canopy in this point. We obviously have warrant opportunities, and if those are in the money we would certainly plan to exercise those, but we are quite satisfied with where we are with our position owning roughly 37% of the company.

And if we have already mentioned how much STZ paid for these warrants ($1.1 billion), then it's worth noting that they have already lost close to 40% of their value as a result of the collapse of Canopy's share price in recent months.

Source: Author's process of Constellation Brands' Financial Reports

The second reason I believe STZ will not take control of Canopy in the near term is an accounting reason. Under GAAP rules, a transition from non-control (equity method) to control (consolidation) requires remeasuring the previously held investment to fair value and recognizing any difference between fair value and carrying value as a gain or loss in net income. When Canopy's share price is hovering around $20, this can cause a major blow for STZ's financial results:

Source: Constellation Brands' Q3 FY-2020 Financial Reports

While the carrying value of the stake in Canopy is about $2.8 billion, the current fair value of this stake is just $2.2 billion. If STZ decides to take control of Canopy, with or without the warrants, it will record an immediate loss of $600 million. A non-cash loss, yet a major blow to STZ's financial results.

Due to these reasons, I see no reason for STZ to take control of Canopy anytime soon. But wait a minute, who says STZ needs to take control of Canopy...? Here comes the inside man - David Klein, the new CEO of Canopy.

Just look at Canopy's board of directors. As part of the agreement between STZ and Canopy, STZ has the right to nominate 4 members of Canopy's board of directors. You would think that 4 members for a 35% stake mean that there are about 10 directors, maybe even more. Well, think again.

Source: Canopy Growth

As you can see, de facto, STZ holds a majority in Canopy's board of directors, with its former CFO (David Klein) serving as the chairman of the board and as CEO. In addition to that, Mike Lee, Canopy's CFO, is another veteran of STZ. Just to remind you, Bruce Linton has been ousted in June. The fact that it took STZ such a long time to replace Linton with a permanent CEO makes me believe Klein wasn't the obvious choice of the company, but a life-saver sent to rescue STZ's investment from turning into a disaster. Don't get me wrong, I think Klein is 100% qualified for the job, he possesses the financial and the CPG expertise to resurrect Canopy, but if you are a shareholder of Canopy solely, keep in mind that the main interests of Canopy's new CEO are pretty much aligned with those of STZ, despite that fact that Canopy is not a subsidiary of STZ.

Undoubtedly Mr. Klein is about to face a particularly challenging task. Since the strategic investment in Canopy in November 2018, STZ's stock has done pretty much nothing. The performance of Canopy is one of the main reasons for that.

Data by YCharts

While The Wine And Spirits Divestments Are Most Welcome, They Are Done in a Bumpy Way

The company continued its divestment program in the last quarter, so it can reach its 3.5x leverage ratio target and improve its credit rating (which at the time of writing is "BBB", with a stable outlook). However, to be honest, the divestment process seems too long and somewhat convoluted.

In 2019, STZ entered into a definitive agreement with the Californian winery E. & J. Gallo to sell a portion of its wine and spirits business, including approximately 30 lower-margin, lower-growth wine and spirits brands. Several months later, STZ announced that some of the proceeds would actually be contingent consideration. The accounting implication of this was that STZ had to recognize an additional loss of $340 million on the write-down of assets held for sale, which wiped out about 35% of the company's gross profit in the third quarter. Moreover, due to competitive concerns raised by the Federal Trade Commission, STZ had to exclude some brands from the transaction. As a result of the modified transaction, the expected proceeds are approximately $843 million, with the potential to earn an incremental $250 million of contingent consideration if certain brand performance provisions are met over a two-year period after closing. These proceeds are well below the initial agreement for $1.7 billion. The company expects to finalize the deal by the end of February 2020.

In December 2019, STZ entered into another divestment agreement, this time for its Ballast Point craft beer business. The company has stated that it expects to use the proceeds from this transaction primarily to reduce its debt, but unfortunately for investors, the terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The obvious conclusion from this, certainly in light of the fact that the company paid $1 billion for this brewery back in 2015, is that the selling conditions were not very favorable for STZ. If we dig a little into STZ's 10-Q, we can find a pretty troubling figure.

Source: Constellation Brands' Q3 FY-2020 Financial Reports

We can see the $40 million fair value the company attributes to the Ballast Point business. It's hard to believe that the company has previously paid $1 billion for this business, resulting in a 96% loss of value in 4 years (you can read more about the Ballast Point transaction in the great article by Ian Bezek).

On a more positive side, the company did complete the sale of its Black Velvet Canadian Whisky business (for approximately $270 million) and agreed to enter into another agreement with E. & J. Gallo to sell the Nobilo Wine brand (for approximately $130 million, conditioned on completion of the modified wine and spirits deal that I've mentioned earlier).

Conclusion

Given that the company's core business continues to post positive results and Canopy's stock price stabilizes, STZ's financial results in the coming year should be much more encouraging for investors. Assuming the divestment process will be a bit smoother and quicker, STZ will be more flexible to resume its share buyback program (with $2 billion still available to deploy) and continue deleveraging its balance sheet.

The wine and spirits segment is going through a transformation, so I think it's too early to assess its contribution to the future of STZ. As a matter of fact, during the last earnings call, the CEO said how much the company had changed over the past ten years. Judging from the decisions the company has made over the past year and a half, particularly its stake in the cannabis industry, it seems that in 10 years from now the company can be completely different, again.

I'm still bullish on STZ and believe it's the safest play in the cannabis industry right now, not just as a "second-order" investment in cannabis, but because of its strong core beer business. In other words; not because of Canopy Growth, but because of Constellation Brands' Growth (pun intended).

As for Canopy Growth, STZ has sent one of its most experienced officers to assume full charge of Canopy as its new CEO. With its "insider" at the helm of Canopy, STZ can sleep tight knowing its big bet on cannabis is in good hands, with no rush to take control of Canopy and taint its financial results.

Ifka Mistabra

The source of the phrase "Ifka Mistabra" is in Aramaic, meaning "On the Contrary". As for Constellation Brands, there are a number of risks that are important to consider:

The ability of Canopy Growth to achieve its business objectives is contingent, in part, upon the legality of the cannabis industry. The laws and regulations governing medical and recreational cannabis are still developing, including in ways that Constellation Brands may not foresee. Any amendment to or replacement of existing laws to make them more onerous could have a material adverse effect on Canopy's business, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations. Were that to occur, Constellation may not be able to recover the value of its investments in Canopy.

The value of the warrants and the convertible debt Constellation holds in Canopy is subject to the volatility of the market price of Canopy's common stock. This subjects Constellation's financial results to volatility. That volatility may continue in the future and may also be subject to wide fluctuations in response to many factors beyond the control of Canopy, or of Constellation Brands.

The Ballast Point business sale does raise some concern about the capability of Constellation to evaluate its acquisitions (96% loss of value in 4 years). So far, the Canopy Growth investment (especially the second one in November 2018) doesn't look so good; the warrants are way out of the money, the co-founders of Canopy (Linton and Zekulin) are no longer part of the company, and Canopy's share price is down 60% from its all-time high. David Klein, the new CEO of Canopy and the former CFO of Constellation is probably going to face the biggest challenge of his career, making sure Canopy does not become Ballast Point 2.0. I will closely follow his earning call at Canopy.

Thanks for reading and good luck you all in 2020!

