Jumei International: Don't Fall For The Privatization Offer

We don't think the deal would go through this time either, which makes any investment in the company now extremely risky with little upside potential.

Investment Thesis

Jumei International (JMEI) announced a privatization offer from its Chairman and CEO Leo Ou Chen for a privatization deal offered at $20/ADS for the outstanding shares on the market. JMEI jumped ~ 9% to $19 on Jan 13th in response to the proposal. We believe, however, the deal is highly unlikely to go through, and putting any money into JMEI at this time is super risky with no or very little upside potential. We would recommend investors to stay away from the stock.

Privatization Offer, Again

This is not the first time Mr. Chen offered to buy back the shares and take JMEI private. In February 2016, he proposed a privatization offering at $7 per share. Note that a ratio change announced at the end of 2019 converted one ADS of JMEI to 10 shares, meaning that the current $20/ADS offering would have been $2 as compared to the last one. Even with the 15% premium compared to the share price before the offer announcement, we don't think the deal is going through this time:

First of all, we don't see why investors would agree to take the offer if they didn't last time. If we go back to November 2017, after more than a year and a half in negotiating and debating about the first privatization offer, the deal didn't go through and the buyer group had to withdraw the offer. The key deal-breaker was that investors were so pissed off by the low offering price the company offered, which was just 30% of JMEI's IPO price. This time, we didn't see how the situation is any different than last time. JMEI's share price went almost straight down since the last offering, by almost 70% again (yes, maybe Mr. Chen has been counting). We don't see why angry shareholders would choose to swallow the loss and just let it go.

JMEI's Share Price since last Privatization Source: Yahoo Finance

Secondly, it's not clear whether the company even has sufficient cash to do this. JMEI hasn't published its quarterly results since 2015. Now, we are still waiting for their 2019 H1 (yes, we are not getting it wrong here) financials, which they just said it's still being delayed. The latest 2018 annual results showed that the company had about $300 MM in Cash+ST Investments. And if they did carry out the two stock repurchase plans announced in 2018 and 2019, they would have spent $200 MM already. Although Mr. Chen owns ~42% of the company, they still need ~$130 MM to buy back the outstanding shares based on the current market cap of the company. It's not clear to us whether the company still has sufficient cash to do this, even without taking into consideration the operating losses that may have incurred during the last 12 months.

Source: JMEI's 2018 Annual Report

If It Doesn't Go Through, What Then?

Just as we have shown above, the consequence of the failure of the last privatization deal was disastrous for the company. Share price went straight down regardless of the financial results. We expect the situation to be much worse this time, as the business has got even worse this time. Not only did JMEI's e-commerce business further shrink, but its investments in other fields (such as the acquisition of Jiedian, a portable power bank sharing business) didn't also seem to work out either. This can be easily cross-proofed by the fact that JMEI has been delaying the announcement of earnings results. If the privatization deal doesn't go through, we expect JMEI's share price to crash really quickly.

Unfortunately, despite how negative we are on the outlook of the deal, it's unlikely we can benefit from shorting the stock, due to the lack of liquidity in the options on JMEI. We would expect an extremely high borrowing cost for JMEI's stock as well, which makes profiting from short positions really hard.

Conclusion

We think the privatization deal from JMEI's management is highly unlikely to go through. This makes any investment into the stocks at this time extremely risky, as we expect the share price to go down really quickly if the deal doesn't go through. On the other hand, profiting from short positions is also hard due to the low liquidity and high borrowing cost. We would recommend investors to stay away from the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.