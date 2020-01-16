Fortinet: Long-Term Winner But At A High Valuation

Q3 earnings were very strong with revenue, billings, operating margin, and EPS beating estimates, leading management to raise guidance by more than the Q3 beat.

Fortinet (FTNT) remains one of the leading network firewall security players in the market and continues to report strong quarterly financials. While the market remains competitive with players such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Check Point (CHKP), and Cisco (CSCO), FTNT has proven their ability to maintain revenue growth near 20% and has recently guided to >15% revenue growth through 2022.

The company provided very strong revenue and billings growth of 21% and 19%, respectively, during Q3, both well ahead of expectations. With management's 2019 guidance implying both to grow ~19%, I believe the company is positioned well for the next several quarters. The company also held an upbeat analyst day a few weeks after earnings and have seen their stock go up ~45% over the past three months.

While the company remains in growth mode and has the potential to expand their margins significantly over the next few years, I believe valuation has become a bit excessive as investors should become a little more cautious around the name.

With the stock up ~45% since reporting earnings in late October, valuation has re-rated higher, and rightfully so. The company's longer-term guidance provided at their recently analyst day seems to have set a conservative bar to beat over the next few years. However, with valuation now over 7x 2020 revenue, I believe investors should become a little more cautious around the name, especially given the recent outperformance.

I still like the name over the long term, however, valuation remains my biggest concern. I can understand why investors will pay a high premium for a consistent 20% revenue growth name with ~25% operating margins as these companies are hard to come across. Nevertheless, the 45% rise in the stock price over recent months, and 10% rise in the past few weeks, lead me to become a little more cautious around the name for the time being.

Security Market Overview

FTNT primarily competes with players such as PANW, CHKP, and CSCO, all of whom provide security solutions within the network, application, and cloud environments. FTNT and PANW have a lot of overlapping competition, especially within the firewall, end-point security software, and cloud protection solutions.

During their recent analyst day, the company talked about four key growth engines over the next several years, including network security, secure infrastructure, cloud security, and endpoint, IoT & OT security. Combined, these are a $45 billion market in 2019, growing to ~$60 billion by 2023, representing a large market opportunity for FTNT.

FTNT has been a market share taker for the past several years, with the company growing their revenue nearly 20% over the past several years compared to the overall industry growth just under 7%. With the company's TAM, as noted above, expected to grow ~7% over the next few years, I believe FTNT will remain in a competitive position to continue taking market share and growing faster than the industry.

The security market has evolved over the past few years as enterprises are looking to more specialized companies, such as FTNT, for their security offerings rather than relying on legacy IT companies. These newer companies are more specialized in the security offering whereas legacy companies typically provided a complete suite of security protections. As enterprises look for more specialized offerings, companies such as FTNT and PANW will continue to outpace the market. Their specialized offerings typically provide greater capabilities that are more effective than legacy options.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter remained very strong, growing 21% to $548 million which came in well above expectations for ~$534 million. The company has consistently grown their revenue near 20% for the past 6 quarters and has been above 15% for even longer. Revenue growth during Q3 decelerated from the 21% growth seen last quarter, though investors were expecting this due to both the law of large numbers and management talking about some international markets remaining a bit soft.

Product revenue during the quarter came in at 20% growth to $197 million, and now represents ~36% of total revenue. In addition, this growth accelerated from the 14% growth seen last quarter and was well above expectations for ~12% growth. Unquestionable, service revenue continued on their 21% growth for the quarter as the company continues to execute very well.

Billings growth during the quarter was also pretty strong at 19% to $627 million and was well above expectations for ~$600 million. While billings growth came in slightly lower than revenue growth, it should be noted that billings remain greater than revenue and product revenue had a surprisingly good quarter, which boosted revenue growth.

During the quarter, gross margin improved quite significantly, coming in at 78.2% compared to 76.5% in the year ago period and 76.4% last quarter. In addition to the near 200 basis point gross margin expansion, the company continues to benefit from their scale, which drove operating margins of 26.4% compared to 23.9% in the year ago period. I believe there continues to be an opportunity for operating margins to expand over time, albeit maybe not consistently as this fast pace. The better than expected revenue combined with strong margins led to EPS of $0.67 during the quarter, above expectations for $0.56.

Management provided Q4 guidance which included billings of $750-765 million, or ~17% growth, which was nicely above expectations for ~$745 million. Revenue is expected to be $595-610 million, or ~19%, compared to consensus expectations for ~$590 million. In addition, operating margins are expected to remain healthy at 25.5-26%, leading to EPS of $0.69-0.71.

For the full year, management raised their billings guidance to $2.550-2.565 billion, or ~19% growth, which is up from their previous guidance of $2.51-2.54 billion. The newly raised guidance was raised by more than the Q3 billings beat, demonstrating the company's strong demand. In addition, revenue was raised to $2.135-2.150 billion, or ~19% growth, which is up from the previous guidance of $2.10-2.12 billion. Operating margins are expected to be 24-24.5%, leading to EPS of $2.39-2.41.

Analyst Day Commentary

Similar to most analyst days, the main takeaway is usually the company's longer-term growth model. Given the strong industry demands and FTNT's strong market position, the company was able to provide some rather upbeat commentary around growth.

Billings growth is expected to be >15% for 2020-2022, compared to ~19% growth in 2019. Revenue growth is also expected to be >15% compared to ~19% growth in 2019. In my opinion, I believe these represent rather conservative targets considering the underlying strength the company continues to report each quarter. While it is natural to see billings and revenue growth decelerate over time, I believe the company has a strong market position and can continue to take market share over the next few years, leading to strong growth rates.

Operating margin is also expected to be >25%, which seems like a lay-up considering 2019's guidance includes operating margin of 24-24.5%. Considering 2018 operating margin was 22.4% and 2017 operating margin was 17.2%, I believe the >25% target is also slightly conservative.

Over time, I believe FTNT will continue to surprise investors to the upside and this should be a name investors hold over the long term.

Valuation

With the company continuing to experience strong revenue and billings growth in addition to significant margin expansion, investors have become accustomed to placing a higher revenue multiple on this name. After the initial 10%+ pop in the stock post-earnings, the company went on to provide somewhat conservative long-term guidance at the analyst day a few weeks later, propelling the stock even higher.

At the end of the day, since reporting earnings in late October, the stock has gone up nearly 45%. While I believe the company is a long-term buy, I find valuation a little uncomfortable at these levels, especially as the stock has gone up ~10% over the past few weeks.

Management's recently raised revenue guidance of $2.135-2.150 billion, or ~19% growth, was larger than the Q3 revenue beat. Typically when a company raises guidance by more than the revenue beat, management understands how strong the demand trend is and the high potential of another quarterly beat. The 19% growth is a very strong number and with longer-term guidance of >15% revenue growth, I believe the company could continue on their pattern of beating and raising.

The company has a current market cap of ~$20.0 billion, and with ~$1.95 billion of cash and no debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$18 billion. Assuming 2019 revenue comes in at the high-end of management's guidance range of $2.15 billion, which would be a disappointment considering their history of beating expectations, we can start to build out a 2020 and 2021 revenue projection.

We can assume revenue growth slowly decelerates from the ~19% growth in 2019, and a 2020 revenue growth of 18% would result in revenue of ~$2.55 billion and another 17% growth in 2021 would result in revenue of ~$3.0 billion. Using my high-level revenue projections, this would result in a 2020 revenue multiple of ~7.1x and a 2021 revenue multiple of ~6.0x.

Even though the company's long-term prospects seem very strong and revenue guidance is definitely beatable, I believe valuation places a ceiling on where the stock can go over the shorter term. The stock has gone up an impressive 45% over the past three months as I believe investors have appropriately re-rated the valuation higher.

However, with the stock trading near $120, I find it more challenging to put new money into the name. While I remain bullish on fundamentals, I believe valuation has reached a point where investors should become more cautious. I believe there will be more opportunities where the stock pulls back enough for investors to add to their position, which I would advise doing for this long-term winner.

Risks to FTNT include increased competition from players such as PANW, CHKP, and CSCO. In addition, if revenue growth decelerates or gross/operating margins contract larger than expected, this would put a lot of downward pressure on the stock.

