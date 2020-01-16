Corn Crop Challenges Keep The Bullish Outlook Alive

By all accounts, what should have been a bearish WASDE report for U.S. corn instead only served to raise several unanswered questions. Until these questions are answered, the potential for an upside move in the corn price remains high this winter. As I’ll argue here, the harvest-related challenges confronting farmers in the U.S. Cornbelt states are likely to put upward pressure on prices in the coming months.

Last week, the U.S. Agriculture Department released its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE). Traders collectively held their breath until this report was released, hoping it would dispel uncertainties surround the supply outlook for the yellow grain. Instead, the latest WASDE report failed to provide the clarity which the market was hoping for.

According to the report, the outlook for the 2019/2020 crop year is for bigger beginning stocks and higher production. Yet the outlook also predicted lower exports and lower ending stocks for the grain.

USDA further estimated that corn will see a reduced use for human consumption, yet a larger use for animal feed. Further, higher wheat prices have encouraged the use of corn to feed cattle instead of higher-protein wheat. This in turn should put downward pressure on supplies and upward pressure on corn prices.

Another issue which remained unresolved in the latest WASDE report was USDA’s inability to properly gauge the size and scope of the 2018/2020 corn crop. This unresolved issue has been addressed by several commodity analyst of late. These analysts point out that USDA has admitted to overstating the size of the previous year’s crop. They further point out that until additional revisions are made in upcoming USDA reports, the market will likely remain immune from any serious selling pressure in the near term – a conclusion which I also share.

Another factor which will likely keep corn prices supported in the coming weeks is the continued harvesting problems in many U.S. Cornbelt states. In particular, there’s still a substantial amount of corn in the fields throughout North and South Dakota and portions of Minnesota which hasn’t yet been harvested due to weather-related issues. As recently as a month ago, the amount of corn still standing in North Dakota was said to be of historic proportions, thanks to last year’s delayed spring planting season and harvest-time snows.

Because corn prices have been so low in recent months, many farmers in the Dakotas have elected to wait before harvesting their crops in hope of realizing higher prices. The delay in harvesting has kept the immediately available supply of domestic corn lower than it would be under normal circumstances at this time of the year.

Moreover, according to an Agweek report, the weather-related challenges of last year’s growing season has also resulted in lower quality for much of the Midwest’s corn crop. Agweek said that about 40% to 50% of the corn crop for North Dakota is still in the ground as of mid-January, and that many growers plan to wait until this spring to harvest. Yet farmers who have decided to delay harvest face another potential threat. As Randy Melvin, president of the North Dakota Corn Grower’s Association, told Agweek: “there's also a risk that corn stalks will break over winter, cutting into yields in the spring.”

The very real threat of another weather-related setback for the U.S. corn crop this winter could easily serve as a catalyst for a rally in the futures market in the coming weeks. The fact that corn futures prices remained stable in the face of the latest WASDE report – a report that could have been interpreted as somewhat bearish – is a positive sign. For it implies that traders are loathe to sell corn in the face of the many challenges which still confront U.S. growers in the coming months.

From a technical perspective, there have been several tests of the $3.88-$3.91/bushel area made in the March corn futures contract in recent weeks. A decisive breakout above the $3.91 level (this year’s closing high) would likely send the shorts scurrying to cover and, with continued uncertainties overhanging the supply outlook, an extended rally would be easy to justify. My near-term target for the corn futures price is the $4.15-$4.20 area, once the $3.91 “resistance” level has been taken out.

Source: Barchart

In conclusion, supply-related factors are still mostly favorable for the U.S. corn crop outlook. Corn prices are near multi-year lows, but there are many harvest-related challenges facing growers in the coming months. It would be reasonable to assume that the bears have been piling on short positions in recent weeks in anticipation of a decisively bearish U.S. supply report. Yet these expectations have been continually frustrated. In view of the above- factors in mind, participants are justified in continuing to lean bullish on corn.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN), which is my favorite exchange-traded vehicle for corn. I’m using a level slightly below $14.22 (the Dec. 11 low) as the initial stop-loss for this trade on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.