Discover Financial Services Trading At A Somewhat Unattractive Entry Price

Quarterly dividend is expected to be increased to $0.48 per share from the third quarter of 2020. The estimated dividend payout suggests dividend yield of 2.2%.

Discover Financial Services' (DFS) earnings are expected to increase this year on the back of growth in card receivables and income from payment services. On the other hand some pressure on the bottom-line is expected to come from an increase in provisions charge. Overall, earnings per share is expected to increase by 2% year over year in 2020. Due to the expected increase in earnings it is likely that dividends too will be increased in the third quarter of this year. The prospect of earnings increase appears to have already been priced-in by the market as my estimated target price is only 4% above the stock price. Therefore, the stock does not currently appear to be attractive.

New Accounting Standard to Boost Provisions Charge

Adoption of the new accounting standard called Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL, is expected to have a significant initial impact on allowances and consequently on equity in the first quarter of 2020. Based on management's guidance (given in the last conference call) of a 55% to 65% increase in allowances, I'm expecting CECL to reduce equity book value by $2 billion this year. This impact is expected to be followed by a recurring impact on provisions charge, which will pressurize net income. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects CECL Day 2 impact to be larger than the initial day one impact.

Apart from the adoption of the new accounting standard, there is no other reason for higher provisions charge. DFS is a direct banking and payment services company, therefore the health of the consumer segment determines asset quality for the company. The consumer segment currently appears to very strong as can be gauged from unemployment numbers and the consumer sentiment index. Unemployment in the country is at a 50-year low which means that servicing of debt by consumers is unlikely to become a widespread problem anytime soon. Moreover, US consumer sentiment has remained at a high level in 2019, as shown in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Mostly due to CECL, I'm expecting DFS' provisions charge to increase by 21% year over year to $4 billion in 2020, or 4.1% of net loans. This charge is expected to be the major factor to pressurize earnings this year.

Management's Efforts to Maintain Loan Growth

Innovation, strengthening of existing relationships, and efforts to build new partnerships are expected to help DFS' card receivables, and consequently net loans, continue to grow this year. In the last conference call the management appeared optimistic about the new Secure Remote Commerce platform by EMVCo, which they believe will help grow their business. In addition, the management expects a lot of business-to-business volume to come through the partnership with SAP and Ariba. Consequently, I'm expecting DFS' loan portfolio to increase by 6.7% this year, as shown in the table below.

The positive effect of loan growth on net interest income is expected to be somewhat dampened by slight net interest margin, or NIM, compression. As mentioned in the conference call, a 25bps rate cut can reduce NIM by 1 to 2bps. This low sensitivity is attributable to high deposit beta of around 50%, which leads to deposit cost being highly responsive to interest rates. I'm expecting average NIM in 2020 to be around 9bps below the 2019 average, resulting in net interest income growth of 8.5% this year compared to 2019.

Non-Interest Income to Support Earnings Growth

Similar to net interest income, non-interest income is also expected to drive earnings this year. DFS' Payment Services segment has recently been growing strongly primarily due to strong volume growth from the PULSE business (electronic funds transfer). Going forward, income from payment services is expected to continue to grow due to the general trend of consumers shifting towards e-commerce in developing countries. As mentioned in the conference call, DFS is focusing on expanding in the African market and has entered into a partnership with Verve, a Nigeria based payments network, that will help grow income in the future. DFS is also focusing on expanding in Western Europe, and the company has added two acquirer partners in France in the third quarter of 2019. Based on these efforts, I'm expecting DFS' non-interest income to grow by 5.9% year over year in 2020.

In light of the growth in non-interest income and net interest income, I'm expecting DFS' bottom-line to continue to grow in 2020. Some of the positive effect of loan growth and increase in non-interest income is expected to be offset by the rise in provisions charge, as discussed above. Overall I'm expecting DFS' net income to increase by 0.9%, and earnings per share to increase by 2% in 2020 to $9.3.

Dividend Likely to be Increased this Year

Due to the prospects of an increase in earnings, I'm expecting DFS' dividends to be raised in the third quarter of this year. The quarterly dividend is expected to be increased from the current level of $0.44 per share to $0.48 per share. This will lead to full year dividend of $1.84 and dividend yield of 2.22%. My estimate is based on a payout ratio of 20%, which is inline with DFS' six year history.

Based on the estimates for earnings, dividends, and CECL impact, I'm expecting DFS' equity book value to increase by 3% to $12.1 billion by the end of 2020. On a per share basis I'm expecting book value to increase to $38.1.

Limited Price Upside Expected

I'm using the historical price to book value multiple, P/B, to value DFS. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 2.26 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying the forecast book value per share of $38.1 with the average P/B multiple gives a December 2020 target price of $86.4. This target price implies a low price upside of 4.2% from DFS' January 13 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Based on the mid-single digit price upside I'm adopting a neutral rating on DFS. The current stock price is already quite close to the one-year ahead target price; hence the stock does not currently appear to be attractive. It is advisable to wait for a price dip to around $78.5, which is 10% below the target price, before considering investing in DFS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.